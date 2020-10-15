CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and warm;77;32;W;5;35%;0%;4
Arcata;Sunny and warm;75;50;NNE;6;50%;0%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;ENE;5;20%;1%;4
Avalon;Sunny and very warm;87;71;WSW;6;27%;0%;5
Bakersfield;Very hot;95;62;ESE;4;30%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;94;56;NE;7;22%;1%;4
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, warm;74;37;WNW;6;41%;2%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;86;45;NNW;5;21%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;78;62;ENE;6;17%;1%;4
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;NNE;8;13%;0%;5
Burbank;Very hot;103;65;ENE;19;22%;0%;5
Camarillo;Mostly sunny, windy;91;62;NE;19;33%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and very warm;87;61;ENE;5;43%;0%;5
Campo;Sunshine;94;48;NE;10;17%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;N;5;50%;0%;5
Chico;Very hot;95;60;NE;8;21%;1%;4
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;92;56;WNW;6;14%;0%;4
Chino;Very hot;102;67;N;5;23%;2%;5
Concord;Very hot;95;61;N;6;19%;1%;4
Corona;Very hot;101;59;SSE;6;25%;0%;5
Crescent City;Plenty of sun;70;56;N;13;57%;7%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;92;60;WSW;8;14%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;92;51;S;3;15%;0%;5
El Centro;Sunshine and hot;101;63;NW;5;16%;0%;5
Eureka;Sunny and mild;72;51;N;6;52%;0%;4
Fairfield;Very hot;96;57;WNW;9;19%;1%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;91;63;NNW;3;35%;0%;4
Fullerton;Very hot;101;63;E;3;38%;0%;5
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;93;55;NW;4;41%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;ENE;5;48%;0%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;SSW;6;23%;2%;4
Imperial;Sunshine and hot;101;63;NW;5;16%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;ESE;8;52%;0%;5
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;92;53;W;7;21%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;93;54;NW;5;30%;0%;4
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;93;54;E;6;26%;2%;4
Livermore;Mostly sunny and hot;93;61;WSW;5;23%;2%;4
Lompoc;Mostly sunny, warm;87;53;N;7;39%;0%;4
Long Beach;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;E;4;47%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;S;5;42%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Very hot;100;66;SE;6;33%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Very hot;100;66;SE;6;33%;2%;5
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;93;55;NNW;4;38%;2%;4
Mammoth;Sunny and warm;76;41;NW;5;36%;0%;4
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;55;ENE;8;24%;1%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;93;56;ESE;5;22%;0%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;92;54;NNW;4;35%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;92;54;NNW;4;35%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Very hot;98;60;ENE;5;32%;0%;5
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;91;56;NNW;6;33%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;91;61;SW;2;26%;0%;4
Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;88;54;NW;7;16%;1%;5
Montague;Sunny and very warm;81;42;N;4;30%;6%;4
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;SSE;4;35%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;80;43;NW;5;32%;0%;4
Napa County;Mostly sunny;94;54;NW;7;21%;1%;4
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;NW;14;11%;1%;4
North Island;Sunshine and warm;90;65;NE;7;51%;0%;5
Oakland;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;SW;6;27%;2%;4
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;N;5;50%;0%;5
Ontario;Very hot;102;67;N;5;23%;2%;5
Oroville;Very hot;96;62;ENE;6;22%;2%;4
Oxnard;Mostly sunny, warm;82;62;N;8;49%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Very hot;106;72;W;6;12%;0%;5
Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;94;55;WSW;7;15%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Very hot;99;50;SSE;4;28%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny and very warm;84;61;N;8;46%;0%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;93;60;ESE;5;33%;2%;4
Ramona;Very hot;99;55;E;6;28%;2%;5
Redding;Very hot;97;63;N;14;13%;0%;4
Riverside;Very hot;102;64;N;7;25%;0%;5
Riverside March;Very hot;100;57;ESE;6;26%;2%;5
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;93;55;W;7;27%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;95;55;NNW;9;22%;1%;4
Salinas;Mostly sunny;93;57;ESE;8;31%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Very hot;101;64;NE;7;24%;0%;5
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;90;60;WSW;6;29%;2%;4
San Diego;Warm with sunshine;91;64;W;6;50%;0%;5
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny and hot;93;62;N;5;35%;0%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Very hot;97;64;NE;5;31%;0%;5
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;93;60;WSW;7;30%;2%;4
San Jose;Mostly sunny;94;61;S;5;22%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;90;57;NE;5;34%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and beautiful;78;64;NW;8;52%;2%;5
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;85;67;NW;19;13%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Very hot;96;64;S;5;44%;2%;5
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;NNE;5;50%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;NE;5;35%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny and hot;92;65;ENE;6;41%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Sunshine and hot;96;55;N;5;26%;1%;4
Santa Ynez;Very hot;103;55;N;6;39%;1%;4
Santee;Very hot;100;61;SSW;6;27%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;34;SSW;5;43%;0%;4
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;94;58;WNW;5;29%;1%;4
Thermal;Very hot;105;67;NNW;7;16%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;73;26;SSE;4;35%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;W;8;14%;1%;5
Ukiah;Very hot;99;50;E;2;26%;1%;4
Vacaville;Blazing sunshine;96;61;WNW;11;12%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Very hot;103;63;E;19;24%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;NNE;4;44%;0%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;53;SSW;6;25%;1%;5
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;58;NNW;3;43%;0%;4
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;90;55;E;5;31%;0%;4
_____
