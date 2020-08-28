CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;91;45;NW;7;24%;0%;7
Arcata;Partly sunny;65;49;SSE;5;70%;0%;6
Auburn;Warm with hazy sun;92;65;SE;6;29%;0%;8
Avalon;Mostly sunny;77;59;W;6;57%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;NE;5;18%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Hazy sun and hot;94;60;SSE;7;43%;0%;7
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;76;40;SSW;6;37%;3%;10
Bishop;Mostly sunny;95;55;WNW;7;15%;0%;8
Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;79;64;ENE;5;36%;0%;8
Blythe;Mostly sunny;107;82;SSW;10;41%;23%;9
Burbank;Sunny;90;61;SSE;5;39%;0%;9
Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;NNW;6;60%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;80;62;NW;7;65%;0%;8
Campo;Sunny;96;53;ESE;10;21%;4%;9
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;80;60;W;8;74%;0%;8
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;SE;5;33%;0%;7
China Lake;Mostly sunny;102;64;SW;7;12%;0%;9
Chino;Mostly sunny;94;61;WSW;6;38%;2%;9
Concord;Brilliant sunshine;86;58;SW;10;54%;0%;8
Corona;Mostly sunny;96;59;W;6;38%;1%;9
Crescent City;Increasingly windy;62;51;NNW;14;81%;3%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;104;67;WSW;10;12%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;98;57;WSW;9;14%;0%;9
El Centro;Warm with hazy sun;106;79;NW;7;38%;14%;9
Eureka;Partly sunny;62;49;N;6;72%;0%;6
Fairfield;Sunny;85;57;WSW;11;50%;0%;8
Fresno;Sunny and hot;99;69;WNW;5;32%;0%;8
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;86;61;WSW;5;54%;0%;8
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;NW;4;30%;0%;8
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;76;61;WSW;7;67%;0%;8
Hayward;Partly sunny;79;58;WSW;7;59%;0%;7
Imperial;Warm with hazy sun;106;79;NW;7;38%;14%;9
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;77;65;NNW;9;72%;0%;8
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;97;60;WSW;7;13%;2%;9
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;W;6;28%;0%;8
Lincoln;Warm with hazy sun;94;61;SSE;6;39%;0%;7
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;93;59;WSW;7;42%;0%;8
Lompoc;Clouds breaking;71;53;NNW;8;74%;1%;8
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;81;61;W;7;62%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;83;62;SW;6;56%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;62;SSW;6;53%;1%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;62;SSW;6;53%;1%;8
Madera;Sunshine and hot;99;61;NW;5;31%;0%;8
Mammoth;Partly sunny and hot;91;49;NW;5;26%;0%;7
Marysville;Hot with hazy sun;96;58;SSE;6;38%;0%;7
Mather AFB;Hazy sun and hot;94;59;SSE;7;41%;0%;8
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;WNW;5;39%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;WNW;5;39%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;85;64;NNW;7;64%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny and hot;96;63;NNW;6;41%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Some sun;79;60;NNW;4;65%;0%;7
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;95;60;W;9;12%;0%;9
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;92;48;N;5;32%;0%;7
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, nice;70;57;ESE;6;71%;0%;8
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;90;50;NNW;1;37%;0%;7
Napa County;Partly sunny;75;55;SW;10;72%;0%;7
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;109;82;S;8;25%;35%;9
North Island;Mostly sunny, humid;78;66;NW;9;70%;0%;8
Oakland;Partly sunny;72;58;WSW;8;68%;0%;7
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;80;60;W;8;74%;0%;8
Ontario;Mostly sunny;94;61;WSW;6;38%;2%;9
Oroville;Hazy and hot;96;64;SE;5;36%;0%;7
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;71;58;NW;7;77%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;108;76;WNW;6;20%;3%;9
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;97;60;SW;9;12%;2%;9
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;90;51;S;8;41%;0%;8
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;72;58;NNW;8;73%;0%;8
Porterville;Mostly sunny;97;63;SSE;6;25%;1%;8
Ramona;Warm with sunshine;94;52;SSE;6;39%;0%;9
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SW;5;34%;0%;7
Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;98;61;W;6;35%;1%;9
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;97;57;NW;5;33%;2%;9
Sacramento;Hazy sun;91;57;S;7;44%;0%;8
Sacramento International;Hazy and warm;93;58;SSE;8;48%;0%;7
Salinas;Some sun;72;55;NNE;8;73%;0%;7
San Bernardino;Sunny and seasonable;97;62;SW;6;32%;1%;9
San Carlos;Partly sunny;79;56;WSW;7;58%;0%;7
San Diego;Mostly sunny;78;66;NW;7;65%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;81;62;NW;6;67%;1%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;83;64;NNW;7;63%;0%;8
San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;57;WSW;10;64%;0%;7
San Jose;Some sun;84;59;SSE;7;56%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;53;N;6;67%;0%;8
San Nicolas Island;Cool with some sun;70;57;WNW;7;74%;1%;8
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;SW;13;17%;2%;9
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;86;61;SW;6;52%;2%;8
Santa Barbara;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;S;6;66%;1%;9
Santa Maria;Sunshine and nice;74;53;NW;6;69%;1%;8
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;74;59;WSW;6;71%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Some sun;81;52;WSW;6;58%;0%;7
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;90;53;NE;5;65%;1%;9
Santee;Mostly sunny;91;61;W;6;43%;3%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun;79;46;WSW;6;37%;0%;8
Stockton;Warm with hazy sun;95;61;N;5;39%;0%;8
Thermal;Hazy and very warm;108;76;WNW;7;24%;7%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun and warm;84;42;SW;5;40%;0%;8
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;110;76;WSW;6;18%;3%;9
Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;98;57;W;5;37%;0%;7
Vacaville;Hazy sun, seasonable;94;59;SW;7;40%;0%;8
Van Nuys;Sunshine;89;60;SSE;5;40%;1%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;69;51;NNW;5;76%;1%;8
Victorville;Abundant sunshine;93;57;S;9;22%;1%;9
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;96;62;WNW;5;44%;0%;8
Watsonville;Some sun;71;54;SW;6;68%;0%;8
