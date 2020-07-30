CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;94;49;WSW;6;17%;0%;10
Arcata;Partly sunny;65;52;NNE;6;75%;2%;4
Auburn;Sunny and warm;95;63;SE;5;26%;2%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;86;69;WNW;8;26%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;69;N;6;23%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and seasonable;98;61;SE;6;32%;2%;10
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;SW;7;22%;1%;12
Bishop;Sunny and hot;105;62;NW;6;10%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Sunny and beautiful;81;65;ENE;6;26%;0%;11
Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;121;85;SW;7;14%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;E;6;25%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;80;61;ENE;7;55%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;83;63;WNW;8;58%;0%;10
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;104;60;W;11;20%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Some sun;83;61;N;8;67%;0%;10
Chico;Sunny and hot;100;65;ESE;5;26%;2%;10
China Lake;Sunny and hot;111;71;WSW;9;11%;0%;11
Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;SW;7;20%;0%;11
Concord;Sunny and very warm;92;57;SSW;11;42%;2%;10
Corona;Mostly sunny;107;70;SSW;7;20%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;51;N;3;84%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;114;79;WSW;12;11%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;107;67;SW;12;12%;0%;11
El Centro;Sunshine and hot;118;86;W;5;19%;0%;11
Eureka;Periods of sun;63;53;NNE;6;77%;2%;4
Fairfield;Sunshine and warm;91;55;WSW;12;43%;3%;10
Fresno;Warm with sunshine;103;68;NW;6;25%;0%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny;94;66;S;5;40%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and warm;103;64;NNW;6;28%;1%;10
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;80;64;S;7;57%;0%;10
Hayward;Sunshine, pleasant;75;57;SW;8;60%;2%;10
Imperial;Sunshine and hot;118;86;W;5;19%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;78;67;NW;10;66%;0%;10
Lancaster;Sunny and hot;106;70;WSW;11;11%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;103;60;NW;9;24%;0%;10
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;98;59;SSE;5;33%;2%;10
Livermore;Plenty of sun;89;55;WSW;9;40%;1%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny;69;55;NW;13;75%;2%;10
Long Beach;Partly sunny;87;63;SSW;6;51%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;90;64;SSW;6;48%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;S;6;40%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;S;6;40%;0%;11
Madera;Sunny and warm;101;60;NW;7;30%;1%;10
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;91;55;WNW;7;19%;0%;10
Marysville;Sunny and warm;99;58;SSE;5;33%;2%;10
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;98;58;SSE;7;34%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and warm;100;60;WNW;10;27%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;100;60;WNW;10;27%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine and warm;89;68;NNW;7;50%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny and warm;97;61;NNW;11;30%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;76;58;W;5;59%;2%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;104;70;WNW;10;11%;0%;11
Montague;Partly sunny;99;57;N;5;22%;0%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;57;W;8;71%;2%;10
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;90;52;NNW;2;27%;0%;10
Napa County;Brilliant sunshine;81;54;SW;12;59%;2%;10
Needles;Very hot;123;91;WNW;7;9%;0%;11
North Island;Some sun;81;69;NW;11;61%;0%;10
Oakland;Mostly sunny;72;57;SW;9;65%;2%;10
Oceanside;Some sun;83;61;N;8;67%;0%;10
Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;SW;7;20%;0%;11
Oroville;Sunny and warm;100;66;ESE;4;30%;2%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;73;58;NNW;10;70%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Very hot;120;85;W;8;14%;0%;11
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;105;68;SW;12;9%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;102;55;NW;7;35%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;56;N;9;65%;0%;10
Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;102;63;E;6;30%;2%;11
Ramona;Sunshine and hot;103;64;ENE;7;23%;0%;11
Redding;Sunny and very warm;102;65;NW;5;22%;2%;9
Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;107;70;WSW;7;20%;0%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;107;66;N;8;19%;0%;11
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;96;56;S;6;40%;3%;10
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;97;58;SSE;7;39%;2%;10
Salinas;Mostly sunny;73;56;SSW;10;64%;1%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;107;71;S;7;19%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny;76;57;WSW;9;59%;2%;9
San Diego;Some sun;83;69;NW;8;53%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;87;67;WNW;7;55%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warm;88;68;NW;8;50%;0%;11
San Francisco;Sunshine, pleasant;69;57;WSW;13;65%;3%;10
San Jose;Sunny;80;58;NW;9;52%;2%;10
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;81;56;ENE;10;57%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;73;59;WNW;20;64%;1%;11
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;96;68;NW;11;15%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Some sun;91;68;SSW;6;44%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;82;59;N;6;59%;1%;10
Santa Maria;Sunshine, pleasant;74;55;WSW;10;67%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;76;63;ENE;6;61%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;82;51;SW;6;51%;2%;10
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;98;54;N;6;67%;2%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;WNW;7;30%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;81;46;WSW;6;31%;0%;11
Stockton;Sunny and warm;97;57;W;8;35%;1%;10
Thermal;Very hot;119;85;NW;7;16%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;86;39;SSW;7;30%;0%;11
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine and hot;113;80;WSW;8;12%;0%;11
Ukiah;Sunny;95;53;NW;6;35%;2%;10
Vacaville;Sunny and warm;99;58;SW;6;33%;3%;10
Van Nuys;Sunshine and hot;98;69;SE;6;28%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;54;NW;11;80%;2%;10
Victorville;Sunshine;104;65;SSW;9;17%;0%;11
Visalia;Warm with sunshine;101;62;NW;5;40%;0%;10
Watsonville;Partly sunny;75;53;SSE;6;60%;2%;10
_____
