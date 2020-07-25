CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;95;58;W;4;22%;24%;10
Arcata;Mostly sunny;69;54;WNW;4;66%;2%;6
Auburn;Sunshine and warm;96;67;SSE;5;28%;11%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;73;59;WNW;6;68%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;73;NE;6;24%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;99;64;SSE;5;35%;8%;10
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;78;43;SW;6;43%;1%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;98;58;NW;7;17%;8%;11
Blue Canyon;Sunshine and nice;81;65;NE;5;37%;17%;11
Blythe;Mostly sunny;111;84;SSW;6;17%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;87;60;SSE;5;53%;0%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny;75;59;N;7;67%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Some sun;77;63;NW;7;67%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny;92;49;W;10;27%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;77;64;WNW;7;76%;0%;10
Chico;Sunny and hot;102;69;ESE;5;28%;10%;10
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;105;71;SW;4;16%;0%;11
Chino;Partly sunny;92;61;WSW;7;44%;0%;10
Concord;Sunny;88;59;SW;11;48%;0%;10
Corona;Some sun;93;60;W;7;45%;0%;10
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;53;NNW;3;82%;18%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;107;73;WSW;10;14%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;101;66;SW;5;17%;0%;11
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;108;80;WSW;6;22%;0%;11
Eureka;Mostly sunny;65;53;NW;4;71%;2%;6
Fairfield;Sunshine;89;56;WSW;12;47%;0%;10
Fresno;Sunny and very warm;102;73;WNW;5;29%;1%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;84;64;SW;5;57%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and hot;102;68;NW;5;31%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;74;60;SSW;8;69%;0%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny;79;58;W;8;60%;0%;9
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;108;80;WSW;6;22%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, nice;73;65;NNW;9;73%;0%;10
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;100;69;SW;8;17%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Warm with sunshine;102;65;NW;7;29%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;99;63;SSE;5;35%;6%;10
Livermore;Sunshine;92;58;WSW;8;44%;0%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;9;75%;0%;7
Long Beach;Some sun;79;61;WSW;6;64%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Some sun;80;62;SW;6;60%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;82;61;SSW;6;58%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;82;61;SSW;6;58%;0%;10
Madera;Sunny and warm;102;65;NW;6;33%;2%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;NW;4;23%;28%;10
Marysville;Sunny and seasonable;101;62;SSE;5;35%;9%;10
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;98;61;S;7;35%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and warm;100;67;NW;8;33%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;100;67;NW;8;33%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;79;64;NW;6;67%;0%;10
Modesto;Sunny and seasonable;98;65;NNW;9;35%;1%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;77;57;N;5;64%;0%;9
Mojave;Sunny;98;67;W;7;15%;0%;11
Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;103;64;N;4;22%;23%;10
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;58;NNW;7;75%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;95;57;NNW;1;32%;22%;10
Napa County;Mostly sunny;78;55;WSW;12;62%;0%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;111;89;WSW;6;12%;0%;11
North Island;Partly sunny;75;66;NW;9;68%;0%;10
Oakland;Some sun;73;58;W;9;67%;0%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny;77;64;WNW;7;76%;0%;10
Ontario;Partly sunny;92;61;WSW;7;44%;0%;10
Oroville;Sunny and warm;101;69;SE;4;34%;10%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;57;NW;9;78%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;110;79;W;7;19%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;100;67;SW;7;13%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Sunshine;90;54;S;9;46%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;57;NNW;9;74%;0%;7
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;102;67;S;6;28%;0%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;90;56;E;6;47%;0%;10
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;107;73;SSE;5;25%;12%;10
Riverside;Some sun;94;61;W;7;44%;0%;10
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;95;59;NW;7;42%;0%;11
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;96;59;S;6;40%;2%;10
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;98;61;SSE;7;41%;4%;10
Salinas;Partly sunny;72;59;N;9;70%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny;96;61;WSW;6;41%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny;79;57;WSW;7;58%;0%;9
San Diego;Some sun;76;66;NW;7;62%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;62;NW;7;69%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;65;NW;7;65%;0%;10
San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;57;WSW;10;65%;0%;9
San Jose;Partly sunny;82;60;NNW;8;56%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;54;WNW;7;67%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;69;57;WNW;13;75%;0%;8
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;89;66;WNW;14;22%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;81;62;SW;6;55%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;73;56;SSW;6;75%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;55;NW;7;70%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;59;E;7;75%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;80;51;WSW;6;60%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;91;54;NNW;6;76%;0%;10
Santee;Partly sunny;87;63;WNW;6;39%;0%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, nice;80;48;WSW;5;35%;25%;11
Stockton;Sunny and warm;98;61;NW;7;40%;0%;10
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;109;80;NW;7;19%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;86;45;WSW;5;38%;22%;11
Twentynine Palms;Abundant sunshine;104;76;WSW;7;12%;0%;11
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;101;58;NNW;5;33%;0%;10
Vacaville;Sunshine and warm;98;61;SW;7;34%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;86;60;SE;5;53%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;53;NW;7;80%;0%;7
Victorville;Sunny;95;61;S;7;27%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and warm;99;66;WNW;5;44%;0%;11
Watsonville;Some sun;70;55;WSW;7;70%;0%;11
