CA Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny and hot;97;52;WNW;5;22%;0%;11
Arcata;Some sun;70;55;WSW;5;69%;0%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;SSE;6;38%;3%;11
Avalon;Clouds breaking;72;60;WNW;6;70%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;71;NNE;6;26%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;96;60;SSE;8;43%;2%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;80;46;S;7;40%;0%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;102;63;WNW;7;15%;6%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;81;68;ENE;5;38%;5%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;112;82;S;8;16%;0%;11
Burbank;Turning sunny;85;61;SSE;5;50%;0%;10
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;N;7;67%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Clouds break;78;62;NW;7;65%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;91;49;NNW;10;33%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;WNW;7;75%;0%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;SE;6;35%;0%;10
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;106;70;SW;5;16%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;90;59;WSW;6;46%;0%;12
Concord;Sunshine;85;60;SW;12;52%;0%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;91;60;W;6;48%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;64;53;NNW;15;80%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;108;71;WSW;9;15%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Abundant sunshine;100;65;SW;9;20%;0%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;109;79;WNW;5;20%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;67;54;NNW;6;73%;0%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;85;57;WSW;13;51%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny and warm;100;70;NW;5;33%;3%;11
Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;83;65;W;5;56%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and hot;101;64;NW;5;32%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;63;WSW;8;68%;0%;10
Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;W;9;60%;0%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;109;79;WNW;5;20%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;75;65;NW;10;70%;0%;7
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;97;65;SW;10;18%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;101;61;NW;7;34%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;95;61;SSE;7;43%;1%;11
Livermore;Sunny;90;58;WSW;8;47%;0%;11
Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;70;55;NNW;8;75%;0%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;79;64;W;7;60%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;80;64;WSW;6;58%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;SW;6;59%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;SW;6;59%;0%;10
Madera;Sunny and hot;100;63;NW;6;36%;3%;11
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;95;57;NW;6;25%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;98;59;SSE;6;42%;2%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;94;60;S;8;41%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny and hot;99;65;NW;8;37%;2%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;99;65;NW;8;37%;2%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;NNW;7;64%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny and warm;97;65;NNW;9;40%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;57;N;5;62%;0%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;98;64;W;8;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;98;60;N;8;28%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;W;6;73%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;95;58;NNW;2;30%;0%;11
Napa County;Clouds breaking;75;56;WSW;13;70%;0%;10
Needles;Partly sunny and hot;114;86;SSW;7;10%;0%;11
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;76;66;NW;9;66%;0%;11
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;WSW;10;70%;0%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;WNW;7;75%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;59;WSW;6;46%;0%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;99;64;SE;6;39%;1%;10
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;NW;8;79%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;111;77;WNW;6;20%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;97;66;SW;10;17%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Brilliant sunshine;87;53;SSW;9;50%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Clouds break;71;56;NNW;8;75%;0%;7
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;100;65;S;6;30%;0%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;88;55;S;6;53%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;S;7;29%;0%;10
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;W;6;45%;0%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;58;WSW;6;47%;0%;12
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;7;47%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;SSE;9;50%;0%;11
Salinas;Clouds to sun;72;58;NNW;10;69%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;93;60;SW;6;44%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partial sunshine;78;57;WSW;8;58%;0%;11
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;77;67;NW;8;60%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;78;62;NW;7;66%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clearing;79;65;NW;7;63%;0%;11
San Francisco;Clouds breaking;69;58;WSW;12;66%;0%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;60;NNE;8;55%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;75;54;NNW;6;67%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;70;56;W;7;74%;0%;7
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;WSW;13;27%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;81;63;SW;6;52%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;WSW;6;75%;0%;8
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;NW;7;69%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;73;60;SW;7;74%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;76;52;WSW;7;65%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Turning sunny;87;53;NNW;6;78%;0%;10
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;86;62;NW;6;41%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A passing shower;82;49;WSW;5;33%;59%;12
Stockton;Sunlit, seasonable;94;61;NNW;7;43%;0%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;109;75;NW;7;20%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partial sunshine;88;43;SW;4;33%;10%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;106;74;WSW;7;12%;2%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and warm;97;59;WNW;5;41%;0%;11
Vacaville;Sunny;93;59;SW;9;42%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;84;61;SSE;6;53%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Clearing;67;53;NW;6;79%;0%;7
Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;95;59;SSW;9;27%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and hot;98;64;WNW;5;47%;0%;11
Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;69;55;WSW;7;70%;0%;10
