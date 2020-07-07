CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;86;44;NW;5;31%;0%;11
Arcata;Clouds and sun;67;52;NW;7;71%;1%;10
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;SE;5;28%;1%;11
Avalon;Clouds to sun;74;59;W;5;73%;1%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;98;68;NE;6;22%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;97;62;SE;6;33%;1%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;78;42;SW;7;35%;5%;13
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;100;59;NW;6;9%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;75;61;E;6;29%;1%;12
Blythe;Sunny and hot;112;78;SSW;9;10%;0%;12
Burbank;Mostly sunny;88;62;SSE;6;46%;1%;12
Camarillo;Turning sunny;79;59;E;7;56%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;77;59;SE;7;65%;2%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;91;46;N;11;22%;1%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;77;60;SSE;7;71%;3%;11
Chico;Sunny and warm;99;67;ENE;5;27%;1%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;105;64;SW;7;10%;0%;12
Chino;Low clouds, then sun;92;60;WSW;7;37%;3%;11
Concord;Sunny;92;59;SSW;9;42%;1%;11
Corona;Clouds to sun;95;58;W;7;38%;2%;11
Crescent City;More clouds than sun;63;50;NNW;14;76%;4%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;105;70;WSW;14;10%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;98;61;SW;14;14%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;110;74;WNW;7;11%;0%;12
Eureka;Partly sunny;64;52;NNW;8;75%;1%;10
Fairfield;Sunshine;91;56;WSW;10;41%;1%;11
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;98;69;NW;5;29%;2%;11
Fullerton;Clouds to sun;83;64;SSE;6;54%;1%;11
Hanford;Sunny and warm;98;60;NNW;5;27%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;S;7;64%;1%;11
Hayward;Partly sunny;77;56;SW;8;57%;2%;10
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;110;74;WNW;7;11%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;74;61;SSW;9;71%;3%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;SW;13;14%;2%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;99;57;NW;6;27%;1%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;97;60;SSE;5;33%;1%;11
Livermore;Sunshine;90;55;WSW;7;42%;2%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;68;51;NNW;11;75%;2%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;79;64;SSE;8;61%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;79;63;SSW;7;63%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Clouds to sun;85;63;S;6;53%;1%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds to sun;85;63;S;6;53%;1%;11
Madera;Sunny and warm;98;60;NW;6;30%;2%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;84;49;NW;6;33%;0%;11
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;98;59;SSE;5;32%;1%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;96;58;S;6;35%;0%;11
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;97;59;W;6;33%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;97;59;W;6;33%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;81;59;SSE;7;61%;3%;11
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;96;62;N;7;34%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;77;55;WSW;5;57%;2%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;97;64;W;10;12%;0%;12
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;N;8;33%;4%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;54;WSW;8;73%;2%;10
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;NNW;3;35%;3%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;82;53;SW;11;58%;1%;11
Needles;Sunny and very warm;113;79;SW;8;7%;2%;12
North Island;Clearing;75;64;S;8;67%;2%;11
Oakland;Partly sunny;73;56;SSW;8;61%;2%;10
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;77;60;SSE;7;71%;3%;11
Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;92;60;WSW;7;37%;3%;11
Oroville;Sunny and warm;98;66;E;5;31%;1%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;73;58;WNW;8;71%;1%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;109;74;WNW;8;13%;0%;12
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;SW;14;15%;2%;12
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;93;49;S;8;37%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;NW;8;69%;1%;11
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;97;62;SE;6;27%;2%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;51;E;7;40%;3%;12
Redding;Plenty of sunshine;100;67;NW;7;22%;1%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;95;61;WSW;7;39%;2%;12
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;94;55;SE;6;35%;3%;12
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;95;58;SSW;5;38%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;95;59;S;6;41%;1%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;71;55;SSW;10;66%;2%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;95;60;SSW;7;34%;2%;12
San Carlos;Sunshine and cool;76;55;WSW;8;55%;2%;11
San Diego;Clouds, then sun;75;63;SW;7;61%;2%;11
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;79;59;SW;6;62%;3%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;79;63;S;7;61%;3%;11
San Francisco;Some sun;70;56;SW;10;59%;2%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;84;57;NW;8;50%;2%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;77;51;S;9;59%;2%;10
San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun;71;55;NW;13;70%;1%;12
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;WSW;12;24%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;82;62;SSW;6;54%;1%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;75;56;E;6;62%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Sunshine and nice;72;52;WNW;8;67%;2%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;SE;7;67%;1%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;84;50;SW;7;50%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;91;53;N;6;65%;3%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;87;59;SW;7;32%;2%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;SW;6;28%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and warm;97;59;W;7;35%;1%;11
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;109;73;WNW;6;13%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;80;35;SSW;6;32%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;104;72;WSW;7;8%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny;94;56;WNW;6;36%;1%;11
Vacaville;Sunny and warm;97;58;SW;6;34%;2%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;62;SSE;6;47%;1%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;50;NNW;9;83%;2%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny;94;60;SSW;10;22%;1%;12
Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;96;60;NW;5;39%;2%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;53;SSE;6;65%;2%;10
