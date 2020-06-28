CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cool;72;42;WNW;8;46%;5%;7
Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;51;NW;8;68%;0%;11
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;E;6;35%;0%;11
Avalon;Morning mist;64;56;WNW;6;72%;46%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny;86;63;NNE;7;34%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny;91;61;SSE;11;28%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Mist in the morning;62;33;NW;12;51%;47%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;82;52;NW;8;17%;4%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;67;53;ENE;6;35%;0%;12
Blythe;Sunny, not as warm;96;67;S;14;17%;0%;12
Burbank;Morning mist;73;55;SW;6;57%;46%;11
Camarillo;Mist in the morning;75;58;ESE;8;55%;46%;5
Camp Pendleton;Morning mist;73;59;W;8;61%;46%;5
Campo;A.M. mist, clearing;70;40;WNW;14;69%;46%;11
Carlsbad;Misty in the morning;73;56;W;8;68%;46%;5
Chico;Mostly sunny;91;63;N;10;28%;0%;11
China Lake;Sunshine and nice;88;61;W;7;20%;0%;12
Chino;Mist in the morning;75;54;WSW;7;56%;46%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;57;SSW;14;34%;0%;11
Corona;Mist in the morning;78;54;W;6;54%;46%;11
Crescent City;Sunny intervals;62;49;NNW;14;77%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Winds subsiding;88;60;WSW;25;26%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Very windy, sunshine;83;52;SW;26;33%;0%;12
El Centro;Increasingly windy;93;63;W;17;25%;0%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;51;N;9;71%;0%;11
Fairfield;Sunny;90;57;WSW;9;31%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;87;65;NW;6;37%;6%;11
Fullerton;Morning mist;75;60;SW;6;58%;46%;8
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;NNW;5;37%;3%;11
Hawthorne;Mist in the morning;72;60;W;8;59%;46%;5
Hayward;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;55;SW;14;49%;1%;11
Imperial;Increasingly windy;93;63;W;17;25%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Morning mist;70;61;NNW;10;69%;46%;3
Lancaster;Sunny and windy;80;54;SW;26;30%;6%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny, but cool;87;57;NNW;8;34%;3%;11
Lincoln;Sunny;90;60;ESE;7;32%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunny and warmer;86;54;SW;8;38%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;53;NNE;8;64%;3%;10
Long Beach;Misty in the morning;73;60;W;8;55%;46%;5
Los Alamitos;Morning mist;73;59;SW;7;49%;46%;5
Los Angeles;Morning mist;73;58;WSW;7;55%;46%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Morning mist;73;58;WSW;7;55%;46%;8
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;NW;6;36%;3%;11
Mammoth;Clouds and sun, cool;73;45;NW;10;44%;3%;11
Marysville;Brilliant sunshine;91;59;E;9;31%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSE;8;26%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny;88;58;W;8;40%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny;88;58;W;8;40%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Misty in the morning;73;58;NNW;8;65%;46%;5
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;NNW;9;35%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;58;SSW;7;46%;1%;11
Mojave;Breezy with sunshine;81;54;WNW;16;25%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny, warmer;81;47;NNW;9;40%;3%;11
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;69;53;W;7;64%;2%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;49;NNW;7;45%;1%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;52;SSW;14;41%;0%;11
Needles;Not as warm;98;71;SSW;12;16%;2%;12
North Island;Misty in the morning;71;62;NNW;9;62%;46%;5
Oakland;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;55;SW;14;52%;1%;11
Oceanside;Misty in the morning;73;56;W;8;68%;46%;5
Ontario;Mist in the morning;75;54;WSW;7;56%;46%;11
Oroville;Sunshine;91;63;ESE;7;32%;0%;11
Oxnard;Misty in the morning;70;57;NNW;8;66%;46%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny;92;65;W;11;29%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny;80;54;SW;21;31%;6%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;81;48;S;9;52%;2%;11
Point Mugu;Morning mist;70;55;ESE;9;64%;46%;4
Porterville;Sunny, but cool;86;59;SE;6;33%;2%;11
Ramona;Misty in the morning;72;48;W;7;60%;49%;11
Redding;Mostly sunny;93;65;N;11;25%;0%;11
Riverside;Mist in the morning;77;54;W;7;56%;49%;11
Riverside March;Misty in the morning;75;50;W;6;57%;46%;11
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SW;7;32%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;S;11;29%;0%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny;72;54;E;10;56%;1%;11
San Bernardino;Misty in the morning;77;52;WSW;9;56%;46%;11
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;55;SW;22;48%;1%;11
San Diego;Misty in the morning;70;61;WNW;7;61%;46%;5
San Diego Brown;Mist in the morning;71;56;NW;8;69%;46%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Morning mist;70;60;NNW;8;67%;46%;5
San Francisco;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;56;SW;22;55%;1%;11
San Jose;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;57;ESE;10;42%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun, cool;72;53;SE;7;60%;3%;11
San Nicolas Island;Mist in the morning;67;55;W;8;67%;46%;4
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;70;55;WNW;14;49%;7%;12
Santa Ana;Mist in the morning;73;58;SW;7;59%;46%;5
Santa Barbara;Morning mist;68;53;SSE;6;63%;45%;11
Santa Maria;Clouds and sun, nice;72;52;W;9;60%;3%;11
Santa Monica;Morning mist;70;58;WSW;8;64%;46%;5
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;85;51;SSW;7;38%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;80;50;N;6;82%;3%;11
Santee;Misty in the morning;74;55;WNW;7;41%;46%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;62;41;NW;6;40%;0%;12
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;W;7;32%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunshine, pleasant;95;68;NW;8;22%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;66;34;E;6;42%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Winds subsiding;89;66;WNW;17;20%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunshine;91;55;WNW;6;32%;0%;11
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;SW;9;22%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Misty in the morning;73;55;SSW;6;59%;46%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;51;NNW;7;70%;3%;10
Victorville;Sunny and breezy;78;49;SSW;19;40%;6%;12
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;NNE;6;48%;3%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;70;52;SSW;7;61%;1%;11
