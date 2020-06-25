CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;95;53;NW;5;23%;1%;11
Arcata;Thickening clouds;71;53;SW;6;67%;0%;11
Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;99;67;SE;5;37%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;70;56;W;6;77%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Very hot;104;76;NE;7;24%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny and hot;103;64;SSE;6;40%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny;75;45;W;7;47%;26%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;NW;6;24%;2%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;87;70;ENE;6;29%;0%;12
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;111;79;S;10;13%;2%;12
Burbank;Partly sunny;83;62;S;6;59%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;76;63;WNW;7;67%;0%;7
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;75;63;WNW;6;69%;3%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;88;50;W;11;34%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;75;64;W;7;77%;3%;7
Chico;Very hot;110;69;ESE;5;29%;0%;11
China Lake;Sunny and hot;105;75;WSW;7;21%;4%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;87;62;WSW;7;53%;2%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny;88;59;SW;12;49%;0%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;89;61;W;7;53%;1%;12
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;65;52;NNW;14;78%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Hot with sunshine;105;76;WSW;9;21%;9%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;101;69;SW;7;25%;3%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;109;73;W;8;15%;0%;12
Eureka;Increasing clouds;67;53;NNW;6;72%;0%;11
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;87;58;WSW;14;55%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;NW;5;33%;0%;11
Fullerton;Some sun;81;66;WSW;5;63%;0%;11
Hanford;Very hot;104;70;NNW;6;31%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;74;64;WSW;7;69%;0%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny;79;59;WSW;8;62%;0%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;109;73;W;8;15%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;72;64;NNW;9;73%;2%;6
Lancaster;Hot with sunshine;100;71;SW;10;23%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;NW;8;33%;0%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny and hot;103;62;SSE;5;43%;0%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;92;60;WSW;8;47%;0%;11
Lompoc;Clouds and sun;71;56;NNW;8;76%;0%;5
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;76;64;W;6;66%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;63;SW;6;62%;0%;12
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;79;63;SW;6;64%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;79;63;SW;6;64%;0%;11
Madera;Very hot;104;67;NW;6;33%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny and hot;95;58;NW;6;25%;1%;11
Marysville;Very hot;107;62;SSE;5;40%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;60;S;8;41%;0%;11
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;101;68;W;8;39%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;101;68;W;8;39%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;78;63;NW;6;67%;0%;8
Modesto;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;NNW;9;40%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;59;N;5;64%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunny and hot;98;70;WNW;8;21%;2%;12
Montague;Very hot;102;57;N;6;27%;2%;11
Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny, nice;70;57;NW;6;75%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;98;60;NNW;2;28%;1%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;77;57;SW;13;69%;0%;11
Needles;Sunny and hot;113;82;E;8;11%;6%;12
North Island;Low clouds breaking;73;65;NW;8;68%;0%;6
Oakland;Turning sunny;72;59;WSW;9;73%;0%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;75;64;W;7;77%;3%;7
Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;62;WSW;7;53%;2%;12
Oroville;Very hot;108;69;SE;5;35%;0%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;70;60;WNW;8;80%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;108;79;WNW;8;22%;4%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;99;71;SW;10;23%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;89;55;SSW;10;52%;0%;12
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;70;61;NW;8;77%;0%;6
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;SSE;6;29%;3%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;87;57;S;6;51%;1%;12
Redding;Very hot;112;75;NNW;6;22%;1%;11
Riverside;Sunshine;90;62;WSW;7;48%;2%;12
Riverside March;Sunny;90;59;WNW;6;50%;3%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;97;57;S;6;49%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;SSE;7;49%;0%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny;72;58;N;9;72%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;90;61;SW;6;49%;2%;12
San Carlos;Clearing;79;58;WSW;7;61%;0%;10
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;74;65;WNW;7;61%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;62;NW;6;70%;2%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;75;64;NW;7;68%;0%;11
San Francisco;Clearing;69;58;WSW;12;68%;0%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;85;60;ESE;8;55%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;WNW;6;66%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;67;57;WNW;9;78%;0%;6
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;87;66;WNW;13;35%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;79;64;SW;6;55%;1%;8
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;72;59;WSW;6;78%;0%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;56;WNW;7;73%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;72;63;SW;6;76%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;51;WSW;7;66%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;89;56;NNW;7;80%;0%;12
Santee;Partly sunny;85;62;WSW;6;41%;2%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;WSW;5;38%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;WNW;8;42%;0%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;109;75;NW;7;20%;4%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;87;46;S;4;35%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;105;77;W;7;15%;8%;12
Ukiah;Very hot;104;60;NW;5;36%;0%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;SW;9;41%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Some sun;81;61;S;6;64%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun;66;54;NW;6;83%;0%;5
Victorville;Sunny;95;64;S;8;34%;3%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;NW;5;42%;1%;11
Watsonville;Clearing, pleasant;70;54;WSW;6;71%;0%;11
