CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun, cold;64;34;NW;5;43%;3%;11
Arcata;Periods of sun, cool;61;46;ENE;7;71%;4%;11
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;52;NE;6;37%;2%;11
Avalon;Warmer with sunshine;80;69;NW;7;28%;3%;12
Bakersfield;Abundant sunshine;82;57;ESE;7;31%;3%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;83;52;ENE;11;27%;1%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and windy;60;32;NE;28;28%;6%;13
Bishop;Sunny and cool;76;44;NW;6;16%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;61;50;ENE;6;32%;0%;12
Blythe;Sunny and breezy;91;64;NNE;16;7%;0%;12
Burbank;Winds subsiding;87;63;NNE;20;20%;3%;12
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;NE;11;23%;4%;11
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;82;61;NE;10;39%;3%;12
Campo;Windy;80;50;ENE;18;18%;3%;12
Carlsbad;Brilliant sunshine;81;53;ENE;9;44%;3%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny;83;54;NE;8;31%;2%;11
China Lake;Sunny;82;55;WNW;14;13%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny and warmer;88;62;NE;8;22%;3%;12
Concord;Sunny and warmer;84;54;WSW;8;27%;2%;11
Corona;Windy;91;60;ENE;20;21%;3%;12
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;49;NNW;6;71%;12%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;83;56;WSW;20;12%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Abundant sunshine;80;47;NE;14;15%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and breezy;91;61;N;14;11%;0%;12
Eureka;Periods of sun;60;47;ENE;8;71%;4%;11
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;W;9;30%;3%;11
Fresno;Sunshine;83;58;NW;8;29%;1%;11
Fullerton;Sunshine and warmer;91;65;ENE;6;18%;3%;12
Hanford;Brilliant sunshine;83;50;NNW;6;31%;3%;11
Hawthorne;Sunny and warmer;83;65;N;7;23%;3%;12
Hayward;Warmer with sunshine;78;52;SW;9;40%;4%;11
Imperial;Sunny and breezy;91;61;N;14;11%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Abundant sunshine;78;61;NNW;11;48%;3%;12
Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;81;47;WNW;18;18%;3%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;83;51;NW;15;24%;2%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;82;50;ENE;8;31%;2%;11
Livermore;Sunny and warmer;82;51;WSW;8;29%;3%;11
Lompoc;Sunshine;74;50;N;19;43%;3%;11
Long Beach;Sunshine;88;64;NE;8;20%;3%;12
Los Alamitos;Sunshine;88;65;N;6;29%;3%;12
Los Angeles;Sunny and warmer;87;65;NNE;7;27%;3%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and warmer;87;65;NNE;7;27%;3%;12
Madera;Warmer with sunshine;84;49;NW;7;32%;3%;11
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;40;NNW;5;44%;7%;9
Marysville;Mostly sunny;84;50;ENE;9;33%;1%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;84;52;SSW;13;24%;0%;11
Merced;Sunshine;83;50;NW;15;26%;2%;11
Merced (airport);Sunshine;83;50;NW;15;26%;2%;11
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine;83;59;NE;9;36%;3%;12
Modesto;Winds subsiding;83;54;NW;17;23%;2%;11
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;WSW;8;37%;3%;11
Mojave;Sunny and warmer;77;50;NW;13;17%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny, warmer;72;45;NNE;4;38%;2%;11
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;68;51;W;8;54%;3%;11
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;68;42;NNW;2;39%;1%;11
Napa County;Sunny and warmer;82;47;WNW;9;32%;3%;11
Needles;Winds subsiding;88;66;NNW;16;7%;0%;12
North Island;Sunshine;80;61;N;11;44%;3%;12
Oakland;Sunny and nice;75;53;SSW;10;43%;4%;11
Oceanside;Brilliant sunshine;81;53;ENE;9;44%;3%;12
Ontario;Sunny and warmer;88;62;NE;8;22%;3%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;83;55;ENE;7;35%;2%;11
Oxnard;Plenty of sun;78;59;NNE;11;35%;4%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and breezy;94;67;WNW;15;9%;0%;12
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;80;49;E;21;14%;3%;12
Paso Robles;Sunny and warmer;87;45;NW;8;29%;3%;11
Point Mugu;Sunny;79;57;NNE;14;35%;4%;11
Porterville;Sunny and cool;81;52;ESE;6;34%;3%;11
Ramona;Sunny and warmer;87;55;ENE;6;28%;3%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;53;N;7;27%;2%;11
Riverside;Windy;90;58;NE;20;17%;3%;12
Riverside March;Winds subsiding;87;51;ENE;19;20%;3%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;83;50;WNW;10;27%;3%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;84;52;NW;14;26%;1%;11
Salinas;Sunshine;74;49;S;11;46%;3%;11
San Bernardino;Winds subsiding;88;58;NE;20;21%;3%;12
San Carlos;Sunny and warmer;77;52;WSW;9;36%;4%;11
San Diego;Sunny;80;62;N;8;42%;3%;12
San Diego Brown;Warm with sunshine;82;60;NE;7;35%;3%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;82;59;NE;9;36%;3%;12
San Francisco;Sunshine;70;53;W;11;46%;4%;11
San Jose;Sunny and warmer;80;53;W;12;34%;3%;11
San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;79;54;NNE;17;34%;3%;11
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and windy;74;60;NNW;22;44%;4%;12
Sandberg;Winds subsiding;68;53;NNW;23;30%;3%;12
Santa Ana;Windy;89;66;NE;19;26%;3%;12
Santa Barbara;Sunny and windy;78;58;NNE;21;36%;4%;11
Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;77;51;NE;17;37%;3%;11
Santa Monica;Sunshine;80;63;N;10;27%;3%;12
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;45;W;7;38%;2%;11
Santa Ynez;Sunny and warmer;89;50;NE;13;45%;4%;12
Santee;Sunny;88;60;ENE;6;23%;2%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Cool with sunshine;58;34;SW;5;35%;0%;12
Stockton;Warmer with sunshine;86;53;W;10;26%;2%;11
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;WNW;15;10%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Cool with sunshine;62;28;ENE;4;39%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Windy;84;60;NW;19;10%;0%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;49;WNW;6;34%;2%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;51;WNW;11;20%;3%;11
Van Nuys;Winds subsiding;88;63;N;20;19%;3%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Abundant sunshine;71;49;N;20;48%;3%;11
Victorville;Windy;78;45;E;26;22%;2%;12
Visalia;Sunny;80;50;NE;6;40%;2%;11
Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;ESE;6;43%;3%;11
