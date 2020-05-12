CA Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Spotty showers;54;40;SSW;8;71%;91%;3

Arcata;Spotty showers;61;52;SSE;8;82%;86%;2

Auburn;Clouds and sun, cool;63;49;SSE;6;71%;66%;6

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;66;59;WNW;9;61%;4%;10

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;NW;7;38%;4%;11

Beale AFB;An afternoon shower;67;49;SSE;8;61%;58%;3

Big Bear City;Cool with sunshine;61;35;W;8;57%;13%;12

Bishop;Mostly sunny;80;48;NNW;7;18%;3%;11

Blue Canyon;An afternoon shower;48;39;S;8;73%;83%;6

Blythe;Sunny;90;63;SSW;7;24%;0%;11

Burbank;Low clouds breaking;73;54;SE;6;52%;4%;10

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;73;56;WNW;8;57%;2%;10

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;70;58;SSE;8;64%;9%;7

Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;42;W;12;68%;12%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;71;57;SSE;8;72%;10%;6

Chico;Mainly cloudy, cool;66;53;SE;8;66%;44%;3

China Lake;Lots of sun, windy;82;54;WSW;20;28%;0%;11

Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;73;53;SW;7;58%;27%;11

Concord;An afternoon shower;69;54;WSW;9;58%;58%;4

Corona;Low clouds breaking;75;53;S;7;56%;7%;10

Crescent City;Rain and drizzle;58;51;S;14;86%;97%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;83;58;WSW;23;31%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;75;50;WSW;20;40%;0%;11

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;W;11;28%;0%;11

Eureka;Showery;61;52;SSE;9;81%;87%;3

Fairfield;An afternoon shower;66;52;WSW;10;70%;58%;4

Fresno;Mostly sunny;78;55;NW;10;40%;4%;10

Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;73;58;SE;7;59%;7%;10

Hanford;Mostly sunny;79;54;NNW;7;41%;4%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;71;59;ESE;9;60%;5%;10

Hayward;An afternoon shower;66;54;W;9;64%;57%;3

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;W;11;28%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;69;60;WNW;11;68%;12%;7

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;75;51;WSW;19;41%;4%;11

Lemoore Nas;Periods of sun;80;52;NNW;11;39%;4%;11

Lincoln;An afternoon shower;68;52;SSE;7;65%;58%;3

Livermore;An afternoon shower;69;52;W;8;60%;57%;4

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;67;51;NNW;13;68%;3%;10

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SE;8;59%;5%;10

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;71;57;SSE;7;56%;5%;10

Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;73;57;SSE;7;52%;5%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;73;57;SSE;7;52%;5%;10

Madera;Partly sunny;79;54;NW;8;41%;7%;10

Mammoth;A shower or two;52;39;SSW;11;71%;80%;3

Marysville;An afternoon shower;67;52;SSE;8;66%;58%;3

Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;69;50;SW;7;57%;44%;5

Merced;Cool with some sun;78;53;NW;8;46%;15%;9

Merced (airport);Cool with some sun;78;53;NW;8;46%;15%;9

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SW;8;66%;12%;7

Modesto;Clouds and sun;76;54;NW;7;43%;25%;10

Moffett Nas;An afternoon shower;68;53;WNW;7;63%;55%;4

Mojave;Sunshine and windy;70;50;WNW;19;37%;0%;11

Montague;Cloudy with a shower;59;43;SE;9;57%;79%;3

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;67;55;WNW;6;63%;25%;6

Mount Shasta;Brief showers;50;40;SSE;3;73%;87%;3

Napa County;An afternoon shower;63;48;W;10;80%;58%;3

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;W;9;17%;0%;11

North Island;Low clouds breaking;70;62;WNW;10;64%;12%;7

Oakland;An afternoon shower;64;55;WSW;9;70%;58%;4

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;71;57;SSE;8;72%;10%;6

Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;73;53;SW;7;58%;27%;11

Oroville;An afternoon shower;67;54;SE;8;66%;58%;3

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;68;54;WNW;9;70%;2%;10

Palm Springs;Sunny;89;63;WNW;9;33%;0%;11

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;75;50;SW;18;39%;4%;11

Paso Robles;Low clouds breaking;75;50;WNW;8;52%;4%;10

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;67;53;WNW;10;72%;2%;10

Porterville;Mostly sunny;77;50;NNE;6;41%;4%;11

Ramona;Cool with sunshine;69;52;SW;7;61%;11%;11

Redding;Brief showers;62;49;E;7;72%;89%;2

Riverside;Low clouds breaking;76;53;SSW;7;52%;7%;10

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;73;50;S;6;57%;8%;11

Sacramento;Cool with some sun;69;52;SSW;7;65%;44%;5

Sacramento International;An afternoon shower;68;52;SW;9;63%;58%;5

Salinas;Low clouds breaking;67;54;WNW;9;62%;34%;7

San Bernardino;Cool with sunshine;74;51;SSW;7;57%;7%;11

San Carlos;An afternoon shower;67;54;WSW;8;62%;56%;4

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;70;61;W;8;59%;12%;7

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;69;57;WSW;8;66%;12%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;70;60;SW;8;63%;12%;7

San Francisco;An afternoon shower;63;54;WSW;10;73%;57%;4

San Jose;An afternoon shower;70;55;NW;8;56%;75%;4

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;70;51;NNW;13;57%;4%;10

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;66;52;NW;23;66%;2%;10

Sandberg;Lots of sun, windy;60;46;NW;23;62%;4%;12

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;72;57;SSE;7;55%;8%;10

Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;72;54;NNW;9;58%;2%;10

Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;67;50;NW;14;65%;4%;10

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;69;57;E;8;70%;4%;10

Santa Rosa;An afternoon shower;61;50;WSW;6;78%;66%;4

Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;76;49;NNW;9;78%;4%;10

Santee;Low clouds breaking;73;57;SW;7;44%;7%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;35;SW;9;48%;67%;7

Stockton;Periods of sun;75;53;NW;6;53%;38%;6

Thermal;Sunny;90;65;NW;7;27%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Rain and drizzle;51;32;SSW;10;58%;83%;6

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and nice;84;59;W;6;27%;0%;11

Ukiah;An afternoon shower;64;50;WNW;5;74%;72%;3

Vacaville;An afternoon shower;66;50;SW;9;68%;58%;5

Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;73;55;SSE;7;52%;4%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;63;50;NNW;15;71%;4%;10

Victorville;Cool with sunshine;74;49;WSW;12;46%;4%;12

Visalia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;NW;9;47%;4%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;65;54;WSW;7;71%;25%;6

