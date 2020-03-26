CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cold;48;28;SW;7;58%;52%;2
Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;46;SSE;5;72%;79%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;57;40;SSE;7;60%;58%;6
Avalon;Sunshine, but cool;61;50;WNW;10;53%;5%;7
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;64;40;ESE;6;50%;11%;7
Beale AFB;Inc. clouds;62;43;SE;9;55%;30%;6
Big Bear City;Sunny and cold;40;22;W;8;75%;7%;8
Bishop;Mostly sunny, cold;56;32;W;7;23%;14%;7
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cold;39;29;E;7;55%;29%;5
Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;70;46;SSW;9;28%;0%;7
Burbank;Cool with sunshine;65;45;ESE;7;44%;3%;7
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;66;46;ENE;9;47%;3%;7
Camp Pendleton;Sunlit and cool;64;48;ENE;8;53%;8%;7
Campo;Sunny and cold;54;31;WNW;11;64%;17%;8
Carlsbad;Abundant sunshine;64;43;E;7;61%;9%;7
Chico;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;45;SE;7;56%;32%;4
China Lake;Sunny and cool;62;37;WSW;8;34%;5%;7
Chino;Sunny and cool;62;42;SSE;7;55%;4%;7
Concord;Partly sunny;61;49;SW;12;54%;56%;6
Corona;Sunshine, but cool;64;40;SE;6;52%;3%;7
Crescent City;A little rain;51;47;SSE;11;76%;91%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and cool;64;40;WSW;16;30%;1%;7
Edwards AFB;Sunshine;58;33;SW;13;45%;1%;7
El Centro;Brilliant sunshine;72;45;W;11;29%;2%;7
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;53;47;S;5;70%;76%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny, cool;63;44;WSW;10;62%;66%;6
Fresno;Cool with sunshine;62;42;WNW;5;51%;30%;6
Fullerton;Sunny;67;48;SE;6;44%;4%;7
Hanford;Mostly sunny, cool;64;39;NNW;5;57%;24%;7
Hawthorne;Sunny;64;50;WNW;8;43%;4%;7
Hayward;Cool with some sun;58;48;WSW;10;59%;70%;5
Imperial;Brilliant sunshine;72;45;W;11;29%;2%;7
Imperial Beach;Sunshine;62;50;NNE;10;56%;18%;7
Lancaster;Sunny and cool;57;36;WSW;11;46%;0%;7
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;64;41;NNW;6;50%;20%;7
Lincoln;Inc. clouds;62;43;SSE;7;62%;60%;6
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;58;43;WSW;9;60%;33%;6
Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;60;43;NNW;11;61%;11%;7
Long Beach;Cool with sunshine;65;49;S;9;44%;4%;7
Los Alamitos;Sunny;66;48;S;7;45%;4%;7
Los Angeles;Sunshine;66;49;SE;8;44%;4%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine;66;49;SE;8;44%;4%;7
Madera;Mostly sunny, cool;64;39;NW;5;60%;28%;6
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;49;32;SSW;6;53%;52%;2
Marysville;Inc. clouds;64;43;SE;7;59%;58%;6
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;61;44;S;9;57%;55%;5
Merced;Partly sunny;62;42;NNW;3;58%;30%;6
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;62;42;NNW;3;58%;30%;6
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine;63;44;ENE;8;53%;14%;7
Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;63;45;NNW;5;53%;30%;6
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;SSW;8;57%;36%;4
Mojave;Sunny and cold;54;34;WNW;15;47%;2%;7
Montague;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;37;NNW;5;50%;67%;2
Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;57;48;WSW;9;62%;33%;4
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;49;34;SE;2;53%;74%;2
Napa County;Inc. clouds;60;42;W;11;62%;66%;5
Needles;Sunny and cool;69;45;WNW;7;23%;7%;7
North Island;Cool with sunshine;63;49;NNW;9;53%;16%;7
Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;58;50;W;11;55%;70%;5
Oceanside;Abundant sunshine;64;43;E;7;61%;9%;7
Ontario;Sunny and cool;62;42;SSE;7;55%;4%;7
Oroville;Inc. clouds;63;46;ESE;7;55%;30%;5
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;62;46;N;13;55%;3%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and cool;72;47;W;9;31%;0%;7
Palmdale;Sunshine, but cool;57;37;SW;14;44%;0%;7
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;61;39;NW;6;64%;18%;7
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;46;NNW;14;54%;3%;7
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;62;36;E;5;60%;20%;7
Ramona;Sunny and cool;59;35;NE;7;59%;11%;7
Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;45;SW;6;50%;67%;4
Riverside;Cool with sunshine;64;42;SE;6;53%;27%;7
Riverside March;Sunny and cool;61;37;SE;6;57%;4%;7
Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;62;44;S;7;62%;60%;5
Sacramento International;Inc. clouds;63;44;S;9;60%;60%;6
Salinas;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;SSW;9;62%;33%;5
San Bernardino;Sunny and cool;62;40;SE;6;54%;3%;7
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;58;48;W;9;55%;71%;4
San Diego;Sunny and cool;64;50;NW;8;53%;28%;7
San Diego Brown;Sunny and cool;62;42;E;7;57%;18%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and cool;62;46;ENE;8;53%;14%;7
San Francisco;Cool with some sun;57;50;W;12;61%;71%;4
San Jose;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;WSW;9;57%;34%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, cool;60;41;N;9;58%;15%;7
San Nicolas Island;Very windy;59;49;NW;26;61%;3%;7
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;34;WNW;16;65%;6%;7
Santa Ana;Sunshine, but cool;65;47;SSE;6;48%;5%;7
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;65;44;N;9;52%;5%;7
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;60;40;N;11;61%;12%;7
Santa Monica;Sunny;63;47;NNE;8;46%;4%;7
Santa Rosa;Inc. clouds;59;44;W;8;65%;68%;5
Santa Ynez;Sunshine and cool;64;38;NNW;8;72%;12%;7
Santee;Sunny and cool;65;41;E;7;41%;8%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;39;20;WSW;7;51%;27%;6
Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;64;44;WSW;8;54%;30%;6
Thermal;Sunny and cool;74;48;WNW;9;26%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Cold with some sun;38;18;S;5;59%;27%;6
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;65;40;W;14;29%;3%;7
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;59;43;NNW;5;60%;66%;2
Vacaville;Inc. clouds;64;43;SW;8;53%;65%;6
Van Nuys;Sunlit and cool;65;44;ESE;7;42%;3%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;58;42;NNW;13;65%;11%;7
Victorville;Sunny and cold;56;32;SW;9;54%;3%;7
Visalia;Sunshine and cool;61;41;NNW;5;61%;23%;7
Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;58;43;NNE;7;68%;33%;5
