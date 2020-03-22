CA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A little p.m. rain;49;27;SW;10;64%;90%;2
Arcata;Rain and drizzle;53;41;SW;6;79%;85%;1
Auburn;Cloudy and cooler;57;41;S;9;80%;55%;1
Avalon;A morning shower;61;52;W;7;62%;57%;4
Bakersfield;Mainly cloudy;65;50;N;6;56%;39%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;66;43;SSE;15;62%;69%;2
Big Bear City;Clouds breaking;41;28;WSW;9;95%;42%;6
Bishop;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;33;WNW;7;46%;31%;5
Blue Canyon;Colder with rain;39;28;S;10;86%;74%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny;75;49;S;13;36%;0%;7
Burbank;A morning shower;60;50;SW;6;65%;60%;4
Camarillo;A morning shower;65;51;ESE;7;69%;56%;4
Camp Pendleton;A morning shower;65;55;NW;9;65%;53%;4
Campo;A shower or two;55;39;WSW;14;78%;69%;7
Carlsbad;A morning shower;65;51;WNW;8;74%;54%;4
Chico;Mostly cloudy;66;44;SE;12;63%;44%;2
China Lake;Mainly cloudy;64;44;SW;15;47%;17%;5
Chino;A shower or two;59;49;SW;7;75%;73%;4
Concord;Cloudy;61;47;SW;12;64%;44%;2
Corona;A morning shower;62;48;WSW;7;70%;62%;4
Crescent City;A bit of rain;50;41;S;10;84%;99%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;66;46;SW;22;46%;14%;7
Edwards AFB;Clouds breaking;61;43;SW;20;65%;19%;6
El Centro;Winds subsiding;74;50;W;17;40%;7%;7
Eureka;A shower in the p.m.;53;42;SW;6;78%;84%;1
Fairfield;Cloudy;63;44;WSW;12;76%;44%;2
Fresno;A shower;65;47;NNW;7;68%;68%;2
Fullerton;A morning shower;66;54;SSE;6;62%;59%;4
Hanford;A passing shower;65;47;ENE;5;68%;66%;3
Hawthorne;A morning shower;63;55;SW;7;66%;57%;4
Hayward;Cloudy;59;49;WSW;10;69%;78%;2
Imperial;Winds subsiding;74;50;W;17;40%;7%;7
Imperial Beach;A morning shower;64;54;NNE;9;73%;53%;4
Lancaster;Clouds breaking;56;45;WSW;17;68%;21%;6
Lemoore Nas;A passing shower;65;45;NNW;7;70%;66%;3
Lincoln;Cloudy;64;43;S;11;69%;44%;2
Livermore;Cloudy;60;43;WSW;10;71%;44%;2
Lompoc;A little rain;61;48;NW;6;79%;67%;2
Long Beach;A morning shower;63;54;SW;8;64%;56%;4
Los Alamitos;A morning shower;64;54;WSW;7;60%;56%;4
Los Angeles;A morning shower;64;53;SW;6;67%;57%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;A morning shower;64;53;SW;6;67%;57%;4
Madera;A shower;65;47;NNW;6;76%;68%;2
Mammoth;A little p.m. rain;45;28;SW;10;62%;93%;2
Marysville;Considerable clouds;66;43;SSE;14;67%;44%;2
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;64;43;SSE;13;66%;44%;4
Merced;Occasional rain;64;45;NW;6;72%;66%;2
Merced (airport);Occasional rain;64;45;NW;6;72%;66%;2
Miramar Mcas;A morning shower;65;52;NE;8;70%;55%;5
Modesto;Occasional rain;65;46;NNW;7;69%;69%;2
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;60;45;SSW;7;69%;44%;2
Mojave;Mainly cloudy;58;42;W;14;60%;19%;5
Montague;Cloudy and cooler;55;31;NW;11;54%;71%;2
Monterey Rabr;A touch of rain;59;49;W;8;77%;66%;2
Mount Shasta;A shower in the a.m.;49;29;WNW;4;63%;82%;2
Napa County;Cloudy;59;43;WSW;13;72%;70%;2
Needles;A shower or two;75;51;W;8;33%;55%;7
North Island;A morning shower;65;55;NNE;10;68%;55%;4
Oakland;Cloudy;58;49;WSW;11;66%;69%;2
Oceanside;A morning shower;65;51;WNW;8;74%;54%;4
Ontario;A shower or two;59;49;SW;7;75%;73%;4
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;65;46;SSE;12;60%;73%;2
Oxnard;A morning shower;62;50;S;9;77%;56%;4
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, cool;72;51;WNW;9;46%;26%;7
Palmdale;Clouds breaking;58;43;SW;18;65%;21%;6
Paso Robles;A bit of rain;61;43;SW;6;80%;68%;2
Point Mugu;A morning shower;63;50;SSW;9;75%;56%;4
Porterville;A passing shower;65;46;SE;5;64%;66%;3
Ramona;A morning shower;59;45;WNW;7;74%;60%;6
Redding;A touch of rain;62;42;SSW;8;65%;85%;2
Riverside;A morning shower;62;49;SW;6;73%;62%;4
Riverside March;A shower or two;58;47;WNW;6;74%;69%;4
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;63;44;SSW;11;70%;44%;2
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;64;42;S;15;65%;44%;2
Salinas;Occasional rain;60;46;WNW;10;76%;66%;2
San Bernardino;A morning shower;59;47;SSW;6;74%;66%;4
San Carlos;Cloudy;59;49;WSW;9;68%;44%;2
San Diego;A morning shower;65;55;NW;7;62%;60%;4
San Diego Brown;A morning shower;63;50;E;7;76%;60%;6
San Diego Montgomery;A morning shower;64;53;NE;8;68%;55%;6
San Francisco;Cloudy;57;50;WSW;12;73%;70%;2
San Jose;A bit of rain;61;46;WSW;8;68%;66%;2
San Luis Obispo;A bit of rain;61;47;WNW;7;79%;69%;2
San Nicolas Island;A morning shower;60;48;WNW;12;76%;57%;4
Sandberg;Clouds breaking;49;38;S;10;86%;44%;4
Santa Ana;A morning shower;65;53;WSW;6;65%;56%;4
Santa Barbara;A morning shower;61;47;N;6;73%;57%;3
Santa Maria;A little rain;61;48;NW;8;78%;67%;2
Santa Monica;A morning shower;62;51;WSW;7;72%;57%;4
Santa Rosa;Cloudy and cooler;58;43;SW;8;76%;57%;2
Santa Ynez;A stray shower;64;45;N;6;82%;56%;2
Santee;A morning shower;66;50;N;7;55%;59%;6
South Lake Tahoe;A bit of snow;40;28;SW;9;75%;82%;2
Stockton;A bit of rain;64;43;WNW;9;67%;66%;2
Thermal;Periods of sun, cool;77;51;WNW;10;39%;11%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;42;28;SW;10;76%;83%;2
Twentynine Palms;Periods of sun, cool;66;43;W;11;46%;13%;7
Ukiah;Cloudy;58;40;WNW;6;64%;60%;3
Vacaville;Decreasing clouds;64;43;SW;14;60%;44%;3
Van Nuys;A morning shower;61;51;SW;6;71%;59%;4
Vandenberg AFB;A little rain;60;46;NW;8;81%;66%;2
Victorville;Clouds breaking;58;41;SW;12;72%;34%;6
Visalia;A passing shower;64;47;N;6;75%;66%;3
Watsonville;A little rain;59;46;W;7;84%;66%;2
