CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Snow, then rain;45;28;NE;7;79%;86%;2
Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;53;39;SE;6;68%;80%;3
Auburn;Chilly with rain;47;38;S;5;99%;89%;1
Avalon;Showers around;60;50;WNW;11;65%;96%;2
Bakersfield;Rain at times;62;41;E;9;52%;88%;2
Beale AFB;Cool with rain;53;40;NE;6;79%;88%;1
Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;44;24;SSW;8;80%;71%;2
Bishop;Afternoon rain;54;30;SE;13;45%;94%;2
Blue Canyon;Cold with snow;35;25;SSW;4;86%;96%;1
Blythe;Partial sunshine;76;54;SSW;7;44%;0%;6
Burbank;Cloudy, p.m. showers;57;42;WSW;9;74%;100%;2
Camarillo;Breezy with rain;60;43;WSW;13;76%;92%;1
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;64;54;SW;10;64%;81%;2
Campo;Mostly cloudy;57;39;SW;11;72%;81%;2
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SW;8;71%;81%;2
Chico;Cool with rain;54;41;S;6;76%;87%;1
China Lake;Cloudy and cool;59;39;SW;8;54%;65%;2
Chino;Showers around;59;43;SW;7;65%;97%;2
Concord;Spotty showers;54;39;ENE;6;69%;84%;1
Corona;A shower in the p.m.;62;44;SW;6;57%;90%;2
Crescent City;Clouds and sun, cool;51;40;SSE;6;71%;70%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;43;SW;6;54%;34%;4
Edwards AFB;A shower in the p.m.;58;35;WSW;9;69%;85%;2
El Centro;Clouds and sun, cool;73;54;WSW;7;51%;13%;5
Eureka;Clouds and sun, cool;52;40;SSE;6;68%;87%;3
Fairfield;A shower in the a.m.;54;38;NE;6;72%;82%;1
Fresno;Cool with rain;53;42;ESE;8;79%;91%;1
Fullerton;Showers around;64;49;W;9;63%;94%;2
Hanford;Periods of rain;53;38;ESE;6;74%;92%;1
Hawthorne;Cloudy, p.m. showers;62;49;W;11;70%;100%;2
Hayward;Spotty showers;54;41;SE;6;63%;85%;2
Imperial;Clouds and sun, cool;73;54;WSW;7;51%;13%;5
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SSW;9;69%;81%;2
Lancaster;Showers around;57;37;WSW;10;64%;93%;2
Lemoore Nas;Heavy rain, cooler;54;35;SE;10;85%;92%;1
Lincoln;Cool with rain;53;40;S;5;86%;88%;1
Livermore;Spotty showers;50;36;S;6;81%;85%;1
Lompoc;Cool with rain;55;38;ESE;8;87%;92%;1
Long Beach;Showers around;62;47;W;10;65%;94%;2
Los Alamitos;Showers around;63;48;W;8;61%;93%;2
Los Angeles;Cloudy, p.m. showers;60;46;WSW;8;75%;99%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy, p.m. showers;60;46;WSW;8;75%;99%;2
Madera;Cool with heavy rain;52;40;SE;8;82%;92%;1
Mammoth;A little snow;45;32;N;7;77%;76%;2
Marysville;Cool with rain;53;41;S;6;80%;86%;1
Mather AFB;Cool with rain;53;39;ENE;5;78%;88%;1
Merced;Cool with heavy rain;51;38;ESE;6;86%;94%;1
Merced (airport);Cool with heavy rain;51;38;ESE;6;86%;94%;1
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SSW;8;66%;83%;2
Modesto;Cool with rain;54;40;SE;7;73%;88%;1
Moffett Nas;Spotty showers;55;41;SSE;4;68%;87%;2
Mojave;Showers around;53;34;W;12;70%;90%;2
Montague;An afternoon shower;51;31;SSW;8;64%;72%;2
Monterey Rabr;Spotty showers;55;42;SSE;5;66%;85%;2
Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;45;32;WNW;3;64%;82%;2
Napa County;Spotty showers;54;37;ENE;7;74%;84%;2
Needles;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;S;10;35%;1%;5
North Island;Rather cloudy, cool;64;56;SSW;9;66%;81%;2
Oakland;Spotty showers;55;44;SE;6;61%;85%;2
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SW;8;71%;81%;2
Ontario;Showers around;59;43;SW;7;65%;97%;2
Oroville;Cool with rain;54;42;S;5;79%;87%;1
Oxnard;Breezy with rain;59;44;W;14;84%;94%;1
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, cool;72;51;NNE;5;46%;71%;5
Palmdale;Cloudy, p.m. showers;56;36;WSW;12;63%;100%;2
Paso Robles;Cool with heavy rain;51;35;SSE;7;86%;91%;1
Point Mugu;Periods of rain;60;45;W;16;82%;94%;1
Porterville;Cooler with rain;59;37;ESE;5;71%;91%;1
Ramona;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;44;S;7;81%;83%;2
Redding;A morning shower;55;39;SSE;5;63%;91%;1
Riverside;Showers around;62;44;S;6;56%;88%;2
Riverside March;Showers around;58;43;SSE;7;66%;88%;2
Sacramento;Cool with rain;54;40;SSE;6;84%;87%;1
Sacramento International;Cool with rain;54;39;ENE;6;80%;86%;1
Salinas;Showers;54;40;ESE;7;73%;87%;2
San Bernardino;Showers around;59;43;S;7;65%;92%;2
San Carlos;Spotty showers;55;42;SSE;5;71%;85%;2
San Diego;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;55;S;9;59%;81%;2
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;50;SSW;8;70%;81%;2
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;63;52;SSW;8;67%;83%;2
San Francisco;Spotty showers;54;45;ESE;7;71%;83%;2
San Jose;Spotty showers;56;40;SE;5;69%;86%;2
San Luis Obispo;Cool with heavy rain;53;40;ESE;6;83%;91%;1
San Nicolas Island;A little rain;58;48;W;18;75%;93%;1
Sandberg;Rain and drizzle;42;29;W;20;96%;96%;2
Santa Ana;Showers around;64;48;WSW;8;54%;92%;2
Santa Barbara;Cool with rain;56;41;NNW;9;84%;95%;1
Santa Maria;Cool with heavy rain;54;40;ESE;8;85%;94%;1
Santa Monica;Cloudy, p.m. showers;60;47;W;10;72%;100%;2
Santa Rosa;A few showers;55;36;N;6;72%;84%;2
Santa Ynez;Cool with heavy rain;56;38;NE;8;84%;94%;1
Santee;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;51;S;7;52%;84%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Snow, heavy early;35;20;N;5;76%;98%;1
Stockton;Cool with rain;53;40;SSE;6;84%;88%;1
Thermal;Clouds and sun, cool;73;54;NE;8;44%;33%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with snow;39;21;W;5;75%;94%;1
Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, cool;67;44;SW;7;44%;32%;5
Ukiah;A few showers;55;36;ENE;5;66%;86%;5
Vacaville;A shower in the a.m.;55;37;NNE;7;68%;79%;1
Van Nuys;Cloudy, p.m. showers;58;42;W;9;74%;100%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Cool with rain;54;41;ESE;10;84%;92%;2
Victorville;Mostly cloudy, cold;56;35;S;14;66%;80%;2
Visalia;Cool with rain;56;40;SE;8;85%;93%;1
Watsonville;Showers around;52;39;E;5;82%;85%;2
