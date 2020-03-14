CA Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy and cold;40;19;SSE;8;58%;76%;2

Arcata;Spotty showers;50;31;ESE;7;71%;86%;1

Auburn;Spotty showers;45;37;E;7;99%;89%;1

Avalon;A shower or two;61;53;SW;6;62%;66%;3

Bakersfield;Rather cloudy;68;48;ENE;6;44%;44%;3

Beale AFB;Spotty showers;55;38;E;12;69%;89%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, chilly;46;26;SW;7;87%;36%;5

Bishop;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;34;S;13;35%;42%;4

Blue Canyon;Heavy snow, cold;31;25;NE;10;91%;97%;1

Blythe;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;SSW;7;48%;0%;6

Burbank;A shower or two;60;49;SSE;7;64%;81%;3

Camarillo;A shower or two;64;51;ESE;6;64%;80%;3

Camp Pendleton;Periods of sun;65;55;SE;6;66%;68%;3

Campo;Partly sunny, cool;59;38;WSW;9;72%;29%;4

Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;67;51;SE;5;73%;44%;3

Chico;Spotty showers;54;37;ESE;11;75%;83%;1

China Lake;Increasingly windy;62;42;SSW;18;47%;5%;6

Chino;A shower or two;61;47;SSW;6;69%;68%;3

Concord;Heavy showers;57;40;SSW;11;65%;90%;1

Corona;Some sun, a shower;63;48;NNE;6;64%;47%;3

Crescent City;Spotty showers;47;34;ESE;8;80%;86%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;66;42;WSW;9;56%;25%;6

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;59;39;WSW;17;67%;9%;4

El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;74;51;WNW;7;56%;0%;6

Eureka;Spotty showers;49;32;ESE;7;71%;87%;1

Fairfield;Heavy showers;56;38;WNW;9;78%;91%;1

Fresno;Spotty showers;60;49;SSE;12;69%;93%;2

Fullerton;A shower in spots;66;53;ENE;5;65%;74%;3

Hanford;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;47;ESE;6;68%;81%;2

Hawthorne;A shower or two;64;53;E;6;66%;80%;2

Hayward;Heavy showers;54;42;WSW;9;73%;89%;1

Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;74;51;WNW;7;56%;0%;6

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;64;53;SSW;7;76%;36%;3

Lancaster;A shower in spots;58;42;WSW;13;61%;45%;5

Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;61;43;ESE;13;71%;95%;2

Lincoln;Spotty showers;54;39;ESE;8;77%;88%;1

Livermore;Heavy showers;53;40;SSW;8;78%;88%;1

Lompoc;A shower or two;59;47;SSW;9;80%;92%;1

Long Beach;A shower in places;64;52;ENE;5;65%;73%;3

Los Alamitos;A shower in places;64;52;S;6;59%;73%;3

Los Angeles;A shower or two;63;51;SE;6;70%;81%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;A shower or two;63;51;SE;6;70%;81%;3

Madera;Times of rain;60;48;SE;12;73%;98%;2

Mammoth;Cold with snow;39;22;S;9;57%;80%;2

Marysville;Spotty showers;55;38;SE;9;78%;82%;1

Mather AFB;Spotty showers;55;40;ESE;9;74%;87%;2

Merced;Spotty showers;57;44;ESE;7;78%;89%;1

Merced (airport);Spotty showers;57;44;ESE;7;78%;89%;1

Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sunshine;66;53;E;6;72%;36%;3

Modesto;Spotty showers;58;44;N;8;69%;84%;1

Moffett Nas;Heavy showers;56;42;SSW;7;70%;88%;2

Mojave;Mostly cloudy;55;40;SW;16;61%;8%;5

Montague;A couple of showers;46;22;E;9;71%;80%;1

Monterey Rabr;Heavy showers;57;46;SSW;10;71%;89%;1

Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;40;26;ESE;3;68%;86%;1

Napa County;Heavy showers;56;37;WNW;10;73%;85%;1

Needles;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;S;10;36%;1%;6

North Island;Partly sunny;65;56;SSW;7;70%;44%;3

Oakland;Heavy showers;56;43;W;10;72%;88%;2

Oceanside;Clouds and sun;67;51;SE;5;73%;44%;3

Ontario;A shower or two;61;47;SSW;6;69%;68%;3

Oroville;Spotty showers;55;38;E;9;77%;87%;1

Oxnard;A shower or two;61;51;SSE;6;73%;81%;3

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;74;50;WNW;5;51%;6%;6

Palmdale;A stray shower;59;40;WSW;15;60%;44%;3

Paso Robles;Spotty showers;56;44;SSW;12;81%;95%;1

Point Mugu;A shower or two;62;50;S;7;71%;79%;3

Porterville;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;43;E;5;59%;44%;3

Ramona;Cool with some sun;61;45;NNE;6;76%;33%;4

Redding;Spotty showers;53;36;NNW;8;70%;88%;1

Riverside;A stray shower;63;47;SE;5;64%;53%;3

Riverside March;A shower in spots;61;45;SE;5;72%;46%;3

Sacramento;Spotty showers;56;41;SSE;9;73%;87%;1

Sacramento International;Spotty showers;56;39;SE;11;73%;88%;1

Salinas;Heavy showers;57;44;NE;11;74%;88%;1

San Bernardino;A shower or two;61;45;S;6;70%;80%;3

San Carlos;Heavy showers;56;43;SW;9;71%;90%;1

San Diego;Partly sunny;66;55;WNW;7;64%;36%;3

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;64;49;ESE;6;79%;36%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;65;53;E;6;71%;36%;3

San Francisco;Heavy showers;55;44;W;10;73%;88%;2

San Jose;Heavy showers;57;43;SSE;8;71%;88%;2

San Luis Obispo;Cool with rain;56;48;SSW;10;79%;96%;1

San Nicolas Island;Rather cloudy, cool;59;51;SSW;7;73%;44%;3

Sandberg;A stray shower;48;36;SSE;16;82%;55%;3

Santa Ana;A shower in spots;65;51;S;6;57%;56%;3

Santa Barbara;A few showers;58;50;SE;6;71%;92%;2

Santa Maria;A few showers;59;48;SSW;10;78%;96%;2

Santa Monica;A shower or two;61;52;SE;6;68%;81%;3

Santa Rosa;Heavy showers;54;35;NNE;7;75%;85%;1

Santa Ynez;A shower or two;60;48;SSE;7;76%;94%;2

Santee;Partly sunny, cool;67;50;NNW;6;53%;32%;6

South Lake Tahoe;Heavy snow, cold;34;22;SSE;10;77%;96%;1

Stockton;Spotty showers;57;42;SE;8;74%;89%;1

Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;75;51;WNW;6;49%;4%;6

Truckee-Tahoe;Cold with snow;35;21;SSW;11;74%;98%;1

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;68;42;SW;8;45%;3%;6

Ukiah;Heavy showers;55;33;ESE;5;70%;88%;2

Vacaville;Heavy showers;57;38;W;10;71%;85%;1

Van Nuys;A shower in places;61;48;SSE;7;70%;76%;3

Vandenberg AFB;A shower or two;58;49;SSW;11;78%;89%;2

Victorville;Cool with some sun;58;37;SSW;14;68%;25%;6

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;61;46;SSW;7;72%;78%;2

Watsonville;Heavy showers;54;44;WSW;8;82%;88%;1

_____

