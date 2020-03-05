CA Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;63;34;SSW;11;38%;68%;3

Arcata;Rain and drizzle;52;37;NNW;6;85%;82%;1

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;64;46;S;6;72%;60%;3

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;63;52;W;7;65%;13%;2

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;83;48;NNE;5;32%;4%;5

Beale AFB;Mainly cloudy;68;47;SSE;9;61%;60%;2

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;57;33;SSW;7;67%;14%;6

Bishop;Partly sunny;71;40;S;11;26%;16%;5

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;55;35;S;12;42%;70%;4

Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;S;6;25%;0%;5

Burbank;Low clouds and fog;74;51;SSE;6;57%;26%;5

Camarillo;Low clouds and fog;67;50;NNE;7;65%;15%;5

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;67;57;NW;6;68%;26%;5

Campo;Partly sunny, warm;73;41;WNW;9;34%;7%;6

Carlsbad;Low clouds and fog;68;53;W;6;70%;13%;5

Chico;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SSE;9;65%;66%;2

China Lake;Partly sunny, warm;79;48;SW;6;27%;1%;5

Chino;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;SW;7;49%;59%;5

Concord;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SW;9;65%;63%;2

Corona;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;SW;7;48%;26%;5

Crescent City;A little rain;49;38;ENE;7;88%;86%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, warm;82;49;W;7;19%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;77;47;WSW;7;31%;1%;5

El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;WNW;4;24%;0%;5

Eureka;Rain and drizzle;51;39;N;6;91%;82%;1

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;62;46;WSW;10;75%;36%;2

Fresno;Clouds and sun, warm;79;51;NNW;4;43%;28%;4

Fullerton;Low clouds and fog;73;55;SW;5;60%;13%;5

Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;80;46;SW;5;47%;17%;5

Hawthorne;Low clouds and fog;68;56;WSW;6;63%;15%;5

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;60;49;SW;8;71%;38%;1

Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;WNW;4;24%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Low clouds and fog;65;56;NNW;9;82%;26%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;76;45;WSW;8;33%;1%;5

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;79;46;WSW;6;45%;18%;5

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;66;47;S;7;67%;59%;3

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;63;46;WSW;7;69%;35%;2

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SSW;7;73%;58%;2

Long Beach;Low clouds and fog;67;54;W;6;67%;14%;5

Los Alamitos;Low clouds and fog;69;53;SW;6;70%;14%;5

Los Angeles;Low clouds and fog;73;53;SSW;6;65%;14%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds and fog;73;53;SSW;6;65%;14%;5

Madera;Warm with some sun;78;49;NW;5;53%;28%;5

Mammoth;Rather cloudy;56;32;SSW;11;47%;67%;3

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;67;48;SSE;8;66%;36%;2

Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;46;SSW;7;62%;62%;3

Merced;Partly sunny;72;46;W;4;62%;27%;4

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;72;46;W;4;62%;27%;4

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and fog;70;53;NW;6;65%;26%;5

Modesto;Not as warm;71;48;NNE;5;57%;30%;3

Moffett Nas;Rather cloudy;63;46;SW;6;65%;63%;1

Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;73;45;WSW;9;31%;1%;5

Montague;Rain and drizzle;60;34;NNW;9;55%;89%;1

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;59;49;WSW;6;72%;63%;1

Mount Shasta;Cooler;55;34;SSE;4;55%;87%;2

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;60;44;SW;10;74%;61%;2

Needles;Partly sunny, warm;86;57;SSE;8;20%;1%;5

North Island;Low clouds and fog;66;57;NW;7;72%;26%;5

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;59;49;WSW;9;61%;44%;1

Oceanside;Low clouds and fog;68;53;W;6;70%;13%;5

Ontario;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;SW;7;49%;59%;5

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;67;48;SSE;9;60%;38%;2

Oxnard;Low clouds and fog;62;50;WNW;9;76%;16%;5

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;WNW;6;20%;1%;5

Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;75;45;WSW;8;30%;1%;5

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;66;44;SW;7;66%;31%;4

Point Mugu;Low clouds and fog;63;47;WNW;9;78%;16%;5

Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;80;43;NW;5;46%;10%;5

Ramona;Partly sunny;73;46;SW;7;53%;26%;5

Redding;A shower in the p.m.;65;46;S;4;58%;87%;2

Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;79;51;WSW;7;50%;26%;5

Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;78;46;S;6;49%;26%;5

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;65;47;SSW;7;73%;33%;3

Sacramento International;Mainly cloudy;67;47;SSW;9;66%;58%;3

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;62;47;W;8;74%;59%;2

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;78;48;SSW;7;47%;52%;5

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;48;SW;7;70%;41%;1

San Diego;Low clouds and fog;68;56;WNW;7;67%;13%;5

San Diego Brown;Low clouds and fog;68;53;NNE;6;71%;26%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds and fog;69;55;NW;6;64%;26%;5

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;48;WSW;10;74%;43%;1

San Jose;Mainly cloudy;65;47;S;7;61%;60%;1

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds may break;63;47;SSW;6;69%;61%;3

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;60;49;WNW;13;79%;17%;4

Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;65;40;S;15;33%;7%;5

Santa Ana;Low clouds and fog;71;54;SW;6;63%;26%;5

Santa Barbara;Rather cloudy;65;47;WSW;6;77%;28%;4

Santa Maria;Low clouds may break;62;48;SE;6;74%;33%;3

Santa Monica;Low clouds and fog;66;54;WSW;6;64%;14%;5

Santa Rosa;Mainly cloudy;58;43;SW;6;82%;44%;1

Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;73;44;SW;5;73%;33%;3

Santee;Partly sunny;75;52;W;6;46%;25%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;56;34;SSW;9;36%;57%;5

Stockton;Partly sunny;68;48;WNW;5;64%;33%;3

Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;88;55;NW;6;23%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Episodes of sunshine;59;33;S;14;37%;67%;5

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, warm;80;50;SW;7;24%;1%;5

Ukiah;Cooler;63;40;WNW;3;64%;68%;2

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;65;46;SW;10;60%;35%;2

Van Nuys;Low clouds and fog;74;50;SSE;6;56%;11%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;60;46;SW;6;74%;58%;2

Victorville;Partly sunny;73;44;S;11;42%;5%;5

Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;78;47;S;4;50%;16%;5

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;58;47;WSW;6;80%;63%;1

