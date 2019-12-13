CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A little p.m. snow;37;21;NW;4;79%;94%;2
Arcata;Afternoon rain;51;42;S;6;80%;95%;1
Auburn;Afternoon rain;52;38;SSE;5;88%;87%;1
Avalon;Increasingly windy;61;52;NW;14;79%;28%;1
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;60;46;NNW;6;80%;44%;1
Beale AFB;Mainly cloudy;58;37;SE;6;82%;55%;1
Big Bear City;Cooler;51;30;W;10;99%;34%;2
Bishop;Cloudy;54;29;WNW;7;57%;44%;1
Blue Canyon;A bit of p.m. snow;37;24;SW;6;93%;92%;1
Blythe;Sunny and warm;71;46;SW;6;59%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly cloudy;64;47;NNW;5;71%;26%;1
Camarillo;Periods of sun;67;45;NW;8;74%;28%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;63;51;WSW;7;89%;30%;1
Campo;Cooler;60;40;WSW;11;69%;44%;1
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;66;48;S;6;82%;30%;1
Chico;A little p.m. rain;56;38;NE;4;81%;80%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny;64;38;WSW;16;50%;24%;2
Chino;An afternoon shower;62;44;SSW;5;77%;55%;1
Concord;Decreasing clouds;58;41;W;9;69%;44%;2
Corona;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SE;5;72%;32%;1
Crescent City;Afternoon rain;50;40;SSE;8;85%;97%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Windy;66;42;WSW;25;51%;4%;3
Edwards AFB;Cooler with some sun;60;38;W;18;66%;18%;3
El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;W;7;55%;0%;3
Eureka;Afternoon rain;51;44;SW;6;80%;93%;1
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;59;40;WSW;8;73%;44%;1
Fresno;Low clouds and fog;59;41;NW;11;74%;44%;1
Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;66;49;SSW;4;75%;32%;1
Hanford;Low clouds and fog;60;41;NNW;7;76%;44%;1
Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;64;52;NNW;5;75%;30%;1
Hayward;A morning shower;57;44;W;8;73%;55%;2
Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;W;7;55%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;66;55;W;8;79%;17%;1
Lancaster;Cooler;60;40;W;15;67%;20%;2
Lemoore Nas;Low clouds and fog;61;39;NNW;13;76%;44%;1
Lincoln;A few showers;57;39;SSE;5;88%;76%;1
Livermore;Decreasing clouds;56;40;WSW;8;73%;44%;2
Lompoc;Periods of sun;60;42;NNW;13;80%;42%;1
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;49;NW;5;80%;30%;1
Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;66;50;ENE;5;76%;30%;1
Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;64;50;NNE;5;81%;23%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;64;50;NNE;5;81%;23%;1
Madera;Low clouds and fog;61;42;NNW;8;68%;44%;1
Mammoth;A p.m. shower or two;35;23;NNW;4;75%;73%;1
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;56;38;SSE;5;87%;44%;1
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;37;SSW;6;83%;34%;2
Merced;Low clouds and fog;60;39;W;8;74%;44%;1
Merced (airport);Low clouds and fog;60;39;W;8;74%;44%;1
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SSW;6;81%;17%;1
Modesto;Low clouds and fog;59;41;WNW;7;73%;44%;1
Moffett Nas;A morning shower;56;42;WNW;9;76%;55%;2
Mojave;Cooler;57;38;WNW;15;68%;20%;3
Montague;Showers around;41;27;WSW;3;84%;89%;1
Monterey Rabr;Spotty showers;58;47;NW;9;75%;76%;1
Mount Shasta;Brief p.m. showers;40;27;NNW;2;79%;78%;1
Napa County;Rather cloudy;56;38;WNW;9;79%;44%;1
Needles;Mostly sunny;70;46;W;6;53%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly cloudy;65;54;WNW;7;82%;17%;1
Oakland;A morning shower;57;45;WNW;9;73%;55%;2
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;66;48;S;6;82%;30%;1
Ontario;An afternoon shower;62;44;SSW;5;77%;55%;1
Oroville;A few showers;57;39;ENE;5;82%;83%;1
Oxnard;Periods of sun;64;48;WNW;12;81%;27%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;NNW;6;52%;4%;3
Palmdale;Cooler;60;39;WSW;16;67%;18%;2
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;58;37;NNW;10;77%;44%;1
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;46;NW;12;81%;25%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;60;42;N;5;83%;44%;1
Ramona;Cooler;62;46;SW;7;87%;33%;1
Redding;Showers around;55;36;NE;3;73%;71%;1
Riverside;Mostly cloudy;64;45;SE;5;84%;36%;1
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;63;45;E;5;87%;31%;1
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;58;41;SW;5;80%;44%;1
Sacramento International;Mainly cloudy;57;39;WNW;6;83%;44%;1
Salinas;Cooler;58;43;W;10;75%;58%;1
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;62;46;SSW;5;84%;44%;1
San Carlos;A morning shower;57;46;WNW;9;71%;55%;2
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;66;55;W;6;77%;17%;1
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;65;51;WSW;5;86%;17%;1
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;52;WSW;6;84%;17%;1
San Francisco;A morning shower;56;47;WNW;11;77%;55%;2
San Jose;A morning shower;58;43;WNW;10;72%;55%;2
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;60;42;N;10;78%;44%;1
San Nicolas Island;Very windy;63;50;NW;27;78%;26%;2
Sandberg;Cooler;50;32;NW;16;83%;58%;1
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SE;5;70%;31%;1
Santa Barbara;Periods of sun;66;43;NNW;9;63%;36%;2
Santa Maria;Periods of sun;62;43;NNW;12;73%;44%;1
Santa Monica;Rather cloudy;63;50;N;5;83%;21%;1
Santa Rosa;A morning shower;56;37;W;7;77%;55%;1
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cooler;61;39;NNW;7;82%;44%;1
Santee;Not as warm;66;51;SW;6;76%;13%;1
South Lake Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;37;20;WSW;8;77%;87%;1
Stockton;Rather cloudy;59;42;SW;8;73%;44%;1
Thermal;Mostly sunny;73;48;NW;5;58%;3%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;36;21;WSW;6;80%;89%;1
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;69;44;W;6;51%;3%;3
Ukiah;A little p.m. rain;53;37;WNW;4;81%;74%;2
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;59;38;W;6;76%;44%;1
Van Nuys;Periods of sun;64;48;N;5;75%;26%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;59;44;NNW;16;87%;43%;1
Victorville;Partly sunny, cooler;59;38;W;11;80%;32%;2
Visalia;Low clouds and fog;59;41;NW;9;80%;44%;1
Watsonville;Clearing;58;43;W;6;73%;44%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather