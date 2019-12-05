CA Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy;47;37;SE;8;76%;73%;1

Arcata;Rain, some heavy;60;54;SE;10;76%;96%;1

Auburn;Afternoon downpours;61;51;SSE;8;67%;95%;1

Avalon;Cool with some sun;63;56;ESE;5;70%;64%;2

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;68;54;ESE;6;60%;31%;2

Beale AFB;A little p.m. rain;64;53;SSE;12;69%;91%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;49;34;SW;6;94%;41%;3

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;45;35;SE;6;67%;68%;2

Blue Canyon;A bit of p.m. snow;45;37;SSE;10;75%;93%;1

Blythe;Partly sunny;67;48;E;4;70%;1%;3

Burbank;Partly sunny;66;54;ESE;5;63%;64%;3

Camarillo;Partly sunny;69;56;ESE;8;63%;64%;3

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;65;56;NNE;4;70%;60%;3

Campo;Partly sunny;65;46;NE;7;54%;30%;3

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;67;53;NE;3;69%;59%;3

Chico;Heavy afternoon rain;61;53;SE;11;80%;95%;1

China Lake;Cool with some sun;57;44;WNW;4;71%;16%;3

Chino;Cool with some sun;66;53;NE;4;61%;63%;3

Concord;A little p.m. rain;65;56;S;8;73%;88%;1

Corona;Partly sunny;69;53;NE;4;62%;62%;3

Crescent City;Downpours, breezy;56;52;SE;15;83%;96%;0

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;61;43;SW;5;60%;27%;3

Edwards AFB;Cool with some sun;56;41;SSW;3;74%;29%;3

El Centro;Partly sunny;69;51;WSW;3;61%;28%;3

Eureka;Rain, heavy at times;59;54;SE;11;79%;96%;1

Fairfield;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;54;SSE;8;81%;91%;1

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;65;54;SE;7;66%;72%;2

Fullerton;Partly sunny;69;55;NE;3;63%;64%;3

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SE;4;76%;70%;2

Hawthorne;Sun and some clouds;67;56;NNE;3;64%;66%;3

Hayward;Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;56;S;10;75%;90%;1

Imperial;Partly sunny;69;51;WSW;3;61%;28%;3

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;57;ENE;4;72%;27%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny, cool;55;44;NW;4;81%;30%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;66;50;SSE;7;74%;72%;2

Lincoln;A little p.m. rain;63;55;SSE;10;76%;91%;1

Livermore;A little p.m. rain;63;53;S;8;76%;87%;1

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;65;55;SE;11;74%;60%;1

Long Beach;Some sun;66;54;NNE;3;70%;65%;3

Los Alamitos;Some sun;67;55;ENE;4;74%;65%;3

Los Angeles;Sun and some clouds;66;56;E;5;74%;66%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Sun and some clouds;66;56;E;5;74%;66%;3

Madera;A bit of p.m. rain;66;56;SE;7;65%;84%;1

Mammoth;A little p.m. snow;45;38;SSE;11;75%;88%;1

Marysville;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;54;SSE;11;75%;90%;1

Mather AFB;A little p.m. rain;62;52;SSE;13;78%;89%;1

Merced;Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;52;SSE;11;76%;92%;1

Merced (airport);Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;52;SSE;11;76%;92%;1

Miramar Mcas;Some sun;70;54;NE;3;66%;29%;3

Modesto;Afternoon downpours;63;53;SE;10;79%;94%;1

Moffett Nas;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;53;SSE;13;74%;90%;1

Mojave;Partly sunny, cool;54;45;WNW;6;74%;29%;3

Montague;Afternoon downpours;55;40;NE;12;77%;96%;1

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;54;SE;9;73%;89%;1

Mount Shasta;Afternoon downpours;44;39;SE;5;87%;97%;1

Napa County;Rain;61;54;S;12;85%;94%;1

Needles;Partly sunny;64;48;N;5;63%;2%;3

North Island;Partly sunny;66;56;NNE;4;71%;29%;3

Oakland;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;56;S;12;81%;91%;1

Oceanside;Partly sunny;67;53;NE;3;69%;59%;3

Ontario;Cool with some sun;66;53;NE;4;61%;63%;3

Oroville;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;54;SE;9;72%;93%;1

Oxnard;Partial sunshine;66;54;ESE;8;67%;66%;3

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;69;53;WNW;3;49%;20%;3

Palmdale;Cool with some sun;56;43;WSW;3;71%;30%;3

Paso Robles;Cloudy;63;49;SSE;9;76%;75%;1

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;53;E;8;71%;65%;3

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;65;52;E;4;70%;34%;2

Ramona;Partial sunshine;67;50;ESE;5;72%;28%;3

Redding;Afternoon downpours;56;52;S;9;88%;96%;1

Riverside;Sun and some clouds;68;53;NE;4;62%;36%;3

Riverside March;Cool with some sun;66;49;E;5;69%;34%;3

Sacramento;A little p.m. rain;63;56;SSE;11;72%;89%;1

Sacramento International;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;54;SSE;12;80%;90%;1

Salinas;Afternoon downpours;64;54;SE;18;78%;94%;1

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;66;50;ESE;4;68%;36%;3

San Carlos;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;57;S;11;77%;90%;1

San Diego;Partly sunny;68;58;E;5;68%;29%;3

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;68;55;ESE;3;67%;27%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;68;55;NE;2;66%;29%;3

San Francisco;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;56;S;12;88%;92%;1

San Jose;A little p.m. rain;63;55;SE;15;78%;87%;1

San Luis Obispo;Rather cloudy;64;56;SE;9;73%;82%;1

San Nicolas Island;Partial sunshine;64;55;SE;8;74%;44%;3

Sandberg;Breezy with some sun;50;43;SSW;15;69%;35%;3

Santa Ana;Partial sunshine;68;56;E;4;65%;64%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;64;54;ESE;8;72%;64%;1

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;68;56;SSE;11;63%;58%;1

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;65;56;NNE;4;67%;66%;3

Santa Rosa;Rain, heavy at times;59;54;S;8;83%;97%;1

Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;66;54;SE;9;66%;60%;1

Santee;Partial sunshine;70;53;E;5;60%;28%;3

South Lake Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;43;36;SSW;5;58%;92%;1

Stockton;Afternoon downpours;64;53;SSE;10;76%;93%;1

Thermal;Partly sunny;70;47;WNW;3;63%;14%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;43;32;SSW;7;69%;87%;1

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;63;46;SW;6;65%;27%;3

Ukiah;Rain, heavy at times;57;51;SSE;10;83%;97%;0

Vacaville;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;53;SSE;9;86%;92%;1

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;66;53;SE;5;70%;65%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Rather cloudy;63;53;SE;14;78%;60%;1

Victorville;Cool with some sun;58;42;S;5;82%;34%;3

Visalia;Mainly cloudy;64;50;SSE;4;71%;71%;2

Watsonville;A little p.m. rain;64;55;SSE;6;77%;90%;1

