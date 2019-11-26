CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy and cold;31;6;SE;10;85%;36%;1
Arcata;A shower or two;46;30;ESE;5;83%;72%;1
Auburn;Spotty showers;45;34;E;8;85%;88%;1
Avalon;Rain tapering off;61;50;WSW;9;63%;96%;1
Bakersfield;A little rain;53;41;ESE;5;63%;72%;1
Beale AFB;Spotty showers;51;36;ESE;11;76%;89%;1
Big Bear City;Snow, mainly early;36;21;SW;5;100%;95%;1
Bishop;Cold with rain;40;22;SSE;7;64%;87%;1
Blue Canyon;Cloudy, snow showers;27;22;E;8;98%;98%;1
Blythe;Mostly cloudy;67;50;SSE;7;37%;41%;2
Burbank;Rain tapering off;58;46;S;6;69%;96%;1
Camarillo;Rain tapering off;60;43;ENE;10;71%;90%;1
Camp Pendleton;Afternoon downpours;60;50;WNW;14;73%;94%;1
Campo;Afternoon showers;55;41;WSW;15;65%;91%;1
Carlsbad;Afternoon downpours;63;47;WSW;11;72%;94%;1
Chico;Showers and t-storms;50;35;NE;9;82%;89%;1
China Lake;A little rain;54;38;SSW;12;57%;68%;1
Chino;Rain tapering off;55;43;S;8;75%;97%;1
Concord;Showers and t-storms;55;36;S;9;64%;82%;1
Corona;Rain tapering off;58;46;SSE;7;71%;96%;1
Crescent City;A shower or two;46;32;SE;9;86%;70%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Occasional rain;55;37;S;10;44%;75%;1
Edwards AFB;Cold with rain;51;30;SW;16;59%;74%;1
El Centro;A shower in the p.m.;69;51;W;9;37%;64%;3
Eureka;Brief showers;47;33;ESE;6;82%;78%;1
Fairfield;Showers and t-storms;54;35;W;8;68%;82%;1
Fresno;Cloudy with showers;50;40;SE;7;85%;90%;1
Fullerton;Rain tapering off;62;46;E;7;69%;96%;1
Hanford;Spotty showers;53;40;SE;7;73%;89%;1
Hawthorne;Rain tapering off;61;49;E;10;68%;97%;1
Hayward;Showers and t-storms;53;40;SSE;8;70%;82%;1
Imperial;A shower in the p.m.;69;51;W;9;37%;64%;3
Imperial Beach;Afternoon rain;64;54;SSW;12;66%;89%;1
Lancaster;Rain tapering off;52;37;SW;19;69%;82%;1
Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;54;34;SSE;7;74%;86%;1
Lincoln;Spotty showers;51;37;ESE;9;76%;86%;1
Livermore;Showers and t-storms;52;36;S;8;74%;82%;1
Lompoc;A little rain;56;36;SSE;10;78%;83%;1
Long Beach;Rain tapering off;63;48;ESE;10;65%;96%;1
Los Alamitos;Rain tapering off;62;48;WSW;6;69%;96%;1
Los Angeles;Rain tapering off;60;48;ESE;7;69%;96%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;Rain tapering off;60;48;ESE;7;69%;96%;1
Madera;Cloudy with showers;52;41;ESE;7;73%;98%;1
Mammoth;Cold with snow;32;11;S;7;78%;88%;1
Marysville;Showers and t-storms;52;36;E;10;77%;84%;1
Mather AFB;Spotty showers;51;36;SE;10;81%;89%;1
Merced;Spotty showers;51;35;ESE;6;85%;86%;1
Merced (airport);Spotty showers;51;35;ESE;6;85%;86%;1
Miramar Mcas;Afternoon rain;65;50;SE;11;69%;89%;1
Modesto;Spotty showers;52;39;SE;6;77%;86%;1
Moffett Nas;Showers and t-storms;53;39;S;6;75%;82%;1
Mojave;Cold with rain;49;35;WSW;10;72%;74%;1
Montague;A bit of snow;39;15;NNE;6;70%;75%;1
Monterey Rabr;Showers and t-storms;54;40;S;8;75%;86%;1
Mount Shasta;Cold with snow;34;17;ESE;3;79%;81%;1
Napa County;Showers and t-storms;53;34;NW;12;72%;70%;1
Needles;Mostly cloudy;64;49;S;11;39%;57%;2
North Island;Afternoon rain;65;53;W;14;66%;90%;1
Oakland;Showers and t-storms;53;42;W;9;72%;82%;1
Oceanside;Afternoon downpours;63;47;WSW;11;72%;94%;1
Ontario;Rain tapering off;55;43;S;8;75%;97%;1
Oroville;A shower or two;50;39;ENE;11;78%;87%;1
Oxnard;A little rain;59;43;NE;13;70%;81%;1
Palm Springs;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;47;NNE;7;49%;89%;1
Palmdale;Rain tapering off;52;37;SW;17;58%;82%;1
Paso Robles;A little rain;52;34;SSE;11;74%;83%;1
Point Mugu;Rain tapering off;59;43;NE;13;74%;90%;1
Porterville;A little rain;53;39;SE;6;71%;85%;1
Ramona;Afternoon rain;56;43;WSW;6;90%;89%;1
Redding;Showers and t-storms;50;33;NW;8;75%;86%;1
Riverside;Rain tapering off;56;45;SSE;7;73%;96%;1
Riverside March;Cooler with rain;54;41;SE;8;80%;93%;1
Sacramento;Spotty showers;54;39;SSE;8;69%;85%;1
Sacramento International;Spotty showers;53;37;SE;9;74%;84%;1
Salinas;Showers and t-storms;52;37;ESE;9;80%;84%;1
San Bernardino;Downpours, cooler;54;43;S;9;76%;93%;1
San Carlos;Showers and t-storms;54;40;W;9;68%;83%;1
San Diego;Afternoon rain;64;55;WSW;10;71%;89%;1
San Diego Brown;Afternoon rain;63;50;SE;11;70%;90%;1
San Diego Montgomery;Afternoon rain;63;50;SSE;11;68%;89%;1
San Francisco;Showers and t-storms;53;42;NW;9;68%;82%;1
San Jose;Showers and t-storms;53;39;SE;6;78%;83%;1
San Luis Obispo;Occasional rain;54;39;SE;9;78%;84%;1
San Nicolas Island;Rain, windy and cool;58;48;SW;17;66%;92%;1
Sandberg;Snow tapering off;42;30;S;13;81%;89%;1
Santa Ana;Rain tapering off;60;48;SW;6;77%;96%;1
Santa Barbara;A little rain;58;43;ENE;7;66%;66%;1
Santa Maria;Cooler with rain;55;39;SE;9;79%;87%;1
Santa Monica;Rain tapering off;60;46;WSW;10;69%;96%;1
Santa Rosa;Showers and t-storms;53;31;N;7;68%;70%;1
Santa Ynez;A touch of rain;55;38;ESE;6;83%;83%;1
Santee;Cooler, p.m. rain;62;50;SW;9;71%;90%;1
South Lake Tahoe;Very cold with snow;29;12;WSW;7;80%;95%;1
Stockton;Spotty showers;54;40;SE;7;73%;87%;1
Thermal;Showers around;64;46;SSW;9;48%;74%;1
Truckee-Tahoe;Windy with snow;29;10;NNW;19;79%;94%;1
Twentynine Palms;Showers around;57;41;SSW;11;52%;76%;1
Ukiah;Showers and t-storms;48;27;E;6;78%;70%;1
Vacaville;Showers and t-storms;53;33;SSW;10;72%;82%;1
Van Nuys;Rain tapering off;59;46;SSE;7;69%;96%;1
Vandenberg AFB;Occasional rain;55;38;SSE;12;78%;84%;1
Victorville;Cold with rain;50;35;S;13;75%;76%;1
Visalia;Spotty showers;51;37;SE;8;84%;86%;1
Watsonville;Showers and t-storms;53;40;ESE;7;75%;84%;1
