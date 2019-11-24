CA Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A snow shower;39;19;WNW;10;59%;77%;1

Arcata;Partly sunny;53;37;N;9;75%;41%;2

Auburn;Partly sunny;59;34;NNE;7;43%;15%;3

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;63;53;NE;5;71%;1%;3

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;63;36;SW;5;65%;1%;3

Beale AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;64;32;NNW;15;39%;19%;2

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;55;21;NNE;12;64%;3%;3

Bishop;Mostly sunny;58;25;NNW;11;22%;1%;3

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cooler;42;26;ENE;8;36%;18%;3

Blythe;High clouds;72;45;N;7;36%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny;70;46;NNE;5;46%;25%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;E;6;58%;1%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;64;48;E;8;77%;4%;3

Campo;High clouds, breezy;63;36;NE;12;44%;4%;3

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;68;45;ESE;7;70%;4%;3

Chico;Partly sunny;62;34;N;10;36%;26%;2

China Lake;Sunshine;69;32;WNW;12;24%;0%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny;67;44;NE;5;49%;26%;3

Concord;Mostly sunny;66;37;WNW;9;39%;10%;3

Corona;Sunshine, pleasant;70;42;E;5;47%;1%;3

Crescent City;Partly sunny;51;39;NNE;11;83%;66%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Windy;74;36;W;22;19%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;67;26;ENE;19;28%;0%;3

El Centro;High clouds;75;44;NW;8;38%;0%;3

Eureka;Partly sunny;52;39;N;11;73%;41%;2

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;67;35;N;11;37%;13%;3

Fresno;Mostly sunny;63;35;NW;10;48%;2%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;70;46;NE;5;62%;1%;3

Hanford;Mostly sunny;64;31;NW;6;47%;3%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;67;50;NE;6;64%;1%;3

Hayward;Mostly sunny;63;40;NNW;9;45%;8%;3

Imperial;High clouds;75;44;NW;8;38%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;High clouds;67;52;SE;9;69%;4%;3

Lancaster;Very windy;66;29;NW;21;31%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;35;NW;15;42%;2%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;64;32;N;11;41%;17%;2

Livermore;Mostly sunny;64;35;NNW;9;38%;6%;3

Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;N;14;55%;1%;3

Long Beach;Nice with sunshine;69;47;ENE;7;64%;1%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;69;48;SE;5;58%;1%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;70;49;ENE;5;55%;2%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;70;49;ENE;5;55%;2%;3

Madera;Mostly sunny;64;31;NNW;7;41%;4%;3

Mammoth;Colder;39;23;NW;11;58%;56%;1

Marysville;Partly sunny, breezy;63;32;N;15;38%;20%;2

Mather AFB;Increasingly windy;64;35;NNW;16;38%;0%;3

Merced;Increasingly windy;64;35;NW;15;44%;4%;3

Merced (airport);Increasingly windy;64;35;NW;15;44%;4%;3

Miramar Mcas;Some sun;69;49;ESE;8;65%;5%;3

Modesto;Mostly sunny, windy;65;39;NW;18;40%;6%;3

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;61;40;NW;10;52%;6%;3

Mojave;Very windy;62;28;NW;29;31%;1%;3

Montague;A bit of snow;47;29;S;7;57%;74%;1

Monterey Rabr;Sunny and cooler;58;41;NNW;11;62%;3%;3

Mount Shasta;A bit of snow;42;24;NNW;8;61%;75%;2

Napa County;Mostly sunny;64;33;NNW;10;47%;14%;3

Needles;Mostly sunny;69;46;N;9;29%;1%;3

North Island;High clouds;67;51;SE;8;69%;5%;2

Oakland;Partly sunny;63;43;NNW;10;41%;9%;3

Oceanside;Partly sunny;68;45;ESE;7;70%;4%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny;67;44;NE;5;49%;26%;3

Oroville;Partly sunny;62;35;NNE;8;38%;23%;2

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;48;NNE;7;57%;1%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;76;47;WNW;8;27%;25%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, windy;66;30;SW;20;27%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;68;29;NNW;9;44%;2%;3

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;66;46;E;7;66%;1%;3

Porterville;Mostly sunny;63;32;SSE;4;46%;3%;3

Ramona;High clouds;67;39;E;7;66%;26%;3

Redding;Partly sunny, cooler;61;35;N;11;35%;30%;2

Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;70;43;NE;5;50%;2%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;68;38;E;5;55%;2%;3

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;37;NNW;14;40%;11%;3

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, windy;64;36;NNW;18;40%;13%;3

Salinas;Sunny;63;36;NNE;11;56%;3%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;68;42;NNE;5;47%;2%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny;62;41;NNW;10;46%;8%;3

San Diego;High clouds;67;51;SE;7;68%;5%;2

San Diego Brown;High clouds;66;46;SE;7;71%;4%;3

San Diego Montgomery;High clouds;67;49;ESE;7;67%;5%;3

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;61;45;NNW;10;48%;9%;3

San Jose;Partly sunny;62;41;WNW;12;53%;5%;3

San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;N;13;43%;2%;3

San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;65;52;NW;17;63%;2%;3

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, windy;55;31;NNW;22;37%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;69;47;E;6;57%;3%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;42;NNE;6;62%;2%;3

Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;68;40;N;15;49%;1%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;66;48;NE;6;66%;1%;3

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;32;NNW;7;42%;19%;3

Santa Ynez;Sunny and pleasant;73;33;NNE;9;63%;2%;3

Santee;High clouds and nice;70;44;ESE;6;51%;25%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, colder;38;13;ENE;6;30%;7%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny;66;39;NNW;11;40%;7%;3

Thermal;High clouds;73;40;SE;6;38%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, colder;38;11;N;8;45%;12%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;72;40;NW;9;24%;1%;3

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;31;NW;9;45%;25%;2

Vacaville;Winds subsiding;67;37;NNW;15;32%;13%;3

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;NNE;5;47%;2%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sun;63;42;N;17;62%;1%;3

Victorville;Lots of sun, breezy;66;30;W;14;42%;1%;3

Visalia;Mostly sunny;63;32;WNW;8;58%;2%;3

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;65;36;N;6;48%;3%;3

