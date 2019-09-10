CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, cool;72;36;ENE;4;47%;0%;6
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;51;N;6;81%;4%;5
Auburn;Mostly sunny;83;60;NE;5;38%;0%;6
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;SW;6;68%;1%;7
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;SE;5;38%;1%;7
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;86;56;ENE;5;41%;0%;6
Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;68;40;ESE;6;55%;3%;8
Bishop;Mostly sunny;82;48;NNW;4;22%;0%;7
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;68;58;ENE;5;42%;0%;7
Blythe;Mostly sunny;97;71;W;5;26%;0%;8
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;83;63;SE;5;50%;1%;7
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;78;58;ENE;7;58%;1%;7
Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;76;64;WNW;8;67%;1%;7
Campo;Nice with sunshine;85;53;NE;8;39%;1%;8
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;78;62;N;8;61%;1%;7
Chico;Mostly sunny;87;59;NNE;5;41%;0%;6
China Lake;Sunny and beautiful;89;60;NNW;4;19%;0%;7
Chino;Low clouds, then sun;84;60;WSW;5;59%;1%;7
Concord;Abundant sunshine;89;59;SW;5;44%;1%;6
Corona;Low clouds, then sun;86;59;SSW;5;57%;1%;7
Crescent City;Partly sunny;67;54;NNE;8;80%;4%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and pleasant;90;65;SE;9;24%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Sunny and nice;87;54;N;5;27%;0%;7
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;ESE;5;31%;0%;8
Eureka;Partly sunny;66;52;N;6;83%;4%;5
Fairfield;Sunny;89;56;W;7;47%;1%;6
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;NNW;5;40%;1%;7
Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;83;64;SSE;5;52%;1%;7
Hanford;Plenty of sun;87;55;NNW;5;41%;2%;7
Hawthorne;Clouds to sun;78;64;SSW;7;61%;1%;7
Hayward;Nice with sunshine;80;55;SW;6;60%;1%;7
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;ESE;5;31%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;NNW;8;68%;1%;7
Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;87;55;WNW;6;31%;1%;8
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;NW;7;40%;1%;7
Lincoln;Sunny;86;54;ENE;5;45%;0%;6
Livermore;Sunny and warmer;87;55;SW;6;46%;1%;7
Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;50;NNW;10;67%;2%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;64;SSE;7;55%;1%;7
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;80;63;SW;6;56%;1%;7
Los Angeles;Clouds break;80;64;SSW;6;54%;1%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;80;64;SSW;6;54%;1%;7
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;NNW;5;39%;2%;7
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;72;44;NNW;4;48%;0%;6
Marysville;Mostly sunny;86;54;N;5;45%;0%;6
Mather AFB;Sunny;88;57;SW;6;42%;0%;6
Merced;Sunny;87;55;NW;7;46%;1%;7
Merced (airport);Sunny;87;55;NW;7;46%;1%;7
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;82;64;N;6;54%;1%;7
Modesto;Sunny;87;58;NW;8;45%;1%;7
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;SW;7;59%;1%;7
Mojave;Sunny and nice;84;57;NNW;7;27%;0%;8
Montague;Partly sunny, nice;79;45;NNE;3;46%;3%;6
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;6;68%;1%;6
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;75;43;NNW;1;48%;1%;6
Napa County;Partly sunny;81;52;W;7;62%;1%;6
Needles;Mostly sunny;97;75;NW;6;22%;0%;7
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;WNW;7;65%;1%;7
Oakland;Partly sunny;75;56;SSW;7;63%;1%;6
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;78;62;N;8;61%;1%;7
Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;84;60;WSW;5;59%;1%;7
Oroville;Mostly sunny;86;59;ENE;4;48%;0%;6
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;E;8;67%;1%;7
Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;98;74;W;5;25%;0%;8
Palmdale;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;WSW;6;28%;1%;8
Paso Robles;Sunny and warmer;89;51;NW;4;48%;2%;7
Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;74;58;ENE;8;69%;1%;7
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;ESE;5;37%;2%;7
Ramona;Sunshine;83;52;NE;6;53%;1%;8
Redding;Mostly sunny;89;60;N;5;33%;0%;6
Riverside;Sunny;87;59;WSW;5;55%;1%;8
Riverside March;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;NW;5;50%;1%;8
Sacramento;Sunshine;87;56;WNW;5;44%;0%;6
Sacramento International;Brilliant sunshine;87;55;W;6;47%;0%;6
Salinas;Partly sunny;76;55;ESE;8;65%;1%;6
San Bernardino;Sunshine;87;59;NW;5;52%;1%;8
San Carlos;Partly sunny;79;54;WSW;7;58%;1%;6
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;WNW;7;58%;1%;7
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;59;WNW;6;63%;1%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;77;61;NW;6;59%;1%;7
San Francisco;Some sun;72;56;SW;7;66%;1%;6
San Jose;Nice with sunshine;82;57;SSW;8;57%;1%;7
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine, pleasant;81;53;ENE;11;50%;2%;7
San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;72;60;WNW;6;68%;1%;7
Sandberg;Sunshine and breezy;77;61;NW;15;34%;1%;8
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;81;63;SW;6;53%;1%;7
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;73;56;ENE;5;63%;1%;7
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;77;52;NW;10;55%;2%;6
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;75;62;SSW;7;70%;1%;7
Santa Rosa;Sunny;84;51;WSW;5;54%;1%;6
Santa Ynez;Sunshine;87;48;NE;6;63%;2%;7
Santee;Sunshine;83;60;NW;6;44%;1%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;67;34;ESE;6;43%;0%;7
Stockton;Sunny;89;58;W;6;45%;1%;6
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;99;70;WNW;5;26%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;71;30;E;3;50%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;94;69;NW;6;21%;0%;8
Ukiah;Warmer;88;52;N;4;45%;0%;6
Vacaville;Sunny;91;57;W;4;43%;0%;6
Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;82;61;SSE;5;54%;1%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;51;NW;9;75%;2%;7
Victorville;Sunlit and beautiful;83;53;SE;5;44%;1%;8
Visalia;Plenty of sun;84;53;N;5;54%;1%;7
Watsonville;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;5;61%;1%;6
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather