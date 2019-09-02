CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine and warm;91;49;SSW;7;25%;3%;7
Arcata;Mainly cloudy;68;54;N;6;79%;25%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;94;68;ESE;5;27%;20%;7
Avalon;Partly sunny;84;72;WSW;6;42%;1%;7
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;NE;5;27%;4%;8
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;SE;5;40%;25%;7
Big Bear City;A p.m. t-storm;76;48;S;5;58%;59%;9
Bishop;Sun and clouds;94;58;WNW;7;32%;36%;8
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;ENE;7;33%;16%;7
Blythe;A p.m. t-storm;110;87;SW;5;32%;58%;8
Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;SSE;5;44%;2%;8
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;85;66;ENE;7;56%;2%;8
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;82;70;SSE;8;69%;12%;8
Campo;Mostly sunny;96;62;WNW;9;39%;36%;9
Carlsbad;Some sun;85;69;WSW;7;62%;13%;8
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;E;4;32%;14%;7
China Lake;A p.m. t-storm;104;75;W;5;26%;57%;8
Chino;Warm with sunshine;98;70;WSW;7;44%;4%;8
Concord;Mostly sunny;93;62;SSW;9;43%;19%;7
Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;WSW;7;42%;4%;8
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;65;52;SSE;5;86%;3%;2
Daggett-Barstow;A p.m. t-storm;104;76;WSW;8;27%;55%;8
Edwards AFB;A p.m. t-storm;101;72;SW;6;23%;55%;8
El Centro;A p.m. t-storm;109;85;W;5;37%;60%;8
Eureka;Rather cloudy;66;55;N;6;81%;0%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;91;60;WSW;10;44%;22%;7
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;NW;6;31%;9%;8
Fullerton;Warm with sunshine;94;73;S;5;46%;5%;8
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;NW;5;31%;9%;8
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;85;72;S;7;59%;1%;8
Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;SW;8;63%;11%;7
Imperial;A p.m. t-storm;109;85;W;5;37%;60%;8
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;81;70;NW;8;70%;20%;8
Lancaster;A p.m. t-storm;101;71;SW;7;26%;55%;8
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;NW;8;28%;7%;8
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;96;63;SSE;5;36%;23%;7
Livermore;Mostly sunny;90;59;WSW;8;42%;15%;7
Lompoc;Some sun;76;57;NW;8;72%;2%;7
Long Beach;Partly sunny;91;73;SSW;7;50%;3%;7
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;90;70;SSW;6;57%;3%;7
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;91;70;SSW;6;51%;2%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;91;70;SSW;6;51%;2%;8
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;102;67;NW;6;30%;7%;7
Mammoth;Sunny and warm;88;52;WSW;7;27%;2%;7
Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;61;SSE;4;37%;21%;7
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;62;S;6;39%;0%;7
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;NW;8;32%;8%;7
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;NW;8;32%;8%;7
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;92;71;NW;7;49%;14%;8
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;NNW;9;32%;13%;7
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;81;61;W;8;62%;9%;7
Mojave;A p.m. t-storm;98;70;WNW;7;25%;55%;8
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;92;52;N;4;34%;1%;7
Monterey Rabr;Clouds and sun, nice;71;58;WNW;7;71%;1%;8
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;87;50;NNW;1;31%;3%;7
Napa County;Sunshine, pleasant;82;56;SW;9;64%;19%;7
Needles;A p.m. t-storm;114;89;WSW;5;24%;56%;6
North Island;Partly sunny;82;71;NW;8;68%;16%;8
Oakland;Partly sunny;75;60;SSW;8;65%;13%;7
Oceanside;Some sun;85;69;WSW;7;62%;13%;8
Ontario;Warm with sunshine;98;70;WSW;7;44%;4%;8
Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;E;4;36%;18%;7
Oxnard;Partly sunny;79;65;ENE;8;71%;2%;7
Palm Springs;A p.m. t-storm;109;83;WNW;6;29%;59%;8
Palmdale;A p.m. t-storm;101;71;SW;8;25%;55%;8
Paso Robles;Hot with sunshine;101;61;NW;6;34%;0%;8
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;79;63;N;7;72%;1%;7
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;SSE;5;30%;13%;8
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;97;65;ENE;6;42%;14%;9
Redding;Hot with sunshine;99;63;NE;4;26%;4%;7
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;100;69;WSW;7;44%;4%;8
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;99;67;W;7;40%;6%;8
Sacramento;Partly sunny, warm;95;61;S;5;41%;27%;7
Sacramento International;Partly sunny and hot;96;62;SSE;5;43%;27%;7
Salinas;Partly sunny;75;57;S;9;67%;1%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;100;69;SW;6;40%;5%;8
San Carlos;Clouds and sun, cool;78;59;WSW;8;61%;10%;7
San Diego;Some sun;83;72;WNW;7;64%;16%;8
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;87;69;NW;6;58%;20%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;87;71;NW;7;56%;15%;8
San Francisco;Periods of sun;72;59;WSW;10;66%;10%;7
San Jose;Partly sunny;83;61;NW;8;58%;8%;7
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;85;57;SE;8;53%;3%;8
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;WNW;6;66%;1%;8
Sandberg;Sunshine and warm;91;71;W;11;27%;5%;9
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;91;69;SW;6;51%;7%;7
Santa Barbara;Sunny and beautiful;81;63;E;5;65%;3%;8
Santa Maria;Some sun;81;58;SW;7;61%;3%;7
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;SE;7;69%;2%;8
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;85;54;SW;6;52%;18%;7
Santa Ynez;Sunshine, hot, humid;98;57;NNE;6;58%;3%;8
Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;WNW;6;45%;15%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;49;SW;7;40%;21%;8
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;W;7;37%;18%;7
Thermal;A p.m. t-storm;111;86;NW;6;31%;59%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun;83;45;S;7;40%;17%;8
Twentynine Palms;A p.m. t-storm;105;80;WSW;5;29%;57%;8
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;94;55;N;5;40%;10%;7
Vacaville;Partly sunny, warm;98;61;SW;5;41%;24%;7
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;5;44%;2%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;72;56;NW;7;80%;3%;7
Victorville;A p.m. t-storm;98;66;S;6;36%;55%;8
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;NW;5;44%;11%;8
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;77;57;SSE;6;63%;2%;7
