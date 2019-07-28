CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sun;94;49;W;7;21%;0%;10

Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;65;56;NW;7;79%;27%;9

Auburn;Plenty of sun;91;60;SSE;6;33%;0%;10

Avalon;Patchy fog, then sun;77;63;WSW;4;53%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Very hot;104;69;NW;6;18%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Sunny and not as hot;94;58;SSE;10;41%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;82;52;SW;7;31%;0%;12

Bishop;Sunny;101;60;NW;6;13%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;79;64;E;8;28%;2%;11

Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;113;85;SSW;10;27%;4%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;6;45%;0%;11

Camarillo;Patchy fog, then sun;78;60;SSE;7;67%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;76;63;SSE;7;78%;0%;11

Campo;Mostly sunny;97;56;NNE;10;20%;1%;12

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;79;63;SSE;7;69%;0%;11

Chico;Sunny and seasonable;96;61;SE;6;35%;0%;10

China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;110;74;SW;9;9%;0%;11

Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;96;64;WSW;6;39%;0%;11

Concord;Sunny and not as hot;84;58;SSW;14;50%;0%;10

Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;99;63;WSW;6;39%;0%;11

Crescent City;Clouds, then sun;63;53;SE;7;87%;3%;8

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;111;78;WSW;10;12%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;68;SW;14;11%;0%;11

El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;112;80;SE;8;26%;1%;11

Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;63;56;NNW;8;80%;6%;9

Fairfield;Sunny, not as warm;82;55;WSW;15;54%;0%;10

Fresno;Sunny and hot;102;68;NW;8;28%;0%;11

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSE;5;56%;0%;11

Hanford;Sunny and hot;102;62;NNW;5;25%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Patchy fog, then sun;80;67;S;7;66%;0%;11

Hayward;Sunny, not as warm;68;57;SW;10;72%;2%;10

Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;112;80;SE;8;26%;1%;11

Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;73;65;S;8;76%;0%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;WSW;13;10%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;103;61;NNW;8;27%;0%;11

Lincoln;Sunny and not as hot;92;57;SSE;7;43%;2%;10

Livermore;Sunny and cooler;80;55;WSW;11;56%;2%;10

Lompoc;Patchy fog, then sun;67;53;NW;13;82%;0%;11

Long Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;83;68;S;6;60%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Patchy fog, then sun;82;67;SSW;6;62%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;5;54%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;5;54%;0%;11

Madera;Sunny and hot;99;59;NW;7;30%;0%;10

Mammoth;Brilliant sunshine;90;52;NW;6;26%;0%;10

Marysville;Sunny and not as hot;94;55;SSE;7;43%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Sunny and not as hot;92;57;S;10;42%;0%;10

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;98;59;W;8;37%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;98;59;W;8;37%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Patchy fog, then sun;86;64;S;6;57%;0%;11

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;96;59;N;9;34%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Not as warm;74;58;WSW;10;66%;1%;9

Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;WNW;11;10%;0%;11

Montague;Brilliant sunshine;94;56;N;6;29%;2%;10

Monterey Rabr;Patchy fog, then sun;66;56;WNW;11;76%;1%;11

Mount Shasta;Sunny;90;52;N;1;33%;1%;10

Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;76;54;SW;12;67%;0%;9

Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;116;90;SSW;8;16%;1%;11

North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;75;65;S;8;74%;0%;11

Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;68;57;SW;11;77%;2%;9

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;79;63;SSE;7;69%;0%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;96;64;WSW;6;39%;0%;11

Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;95;60;SSE;6;38%;2%;10

Oxnard;Patchy fog, then sun;72;60;SE;9;77%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;113;82;WNW;6;16%;0%;11

Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;SW;13;14%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;97;52;WNW;9;38%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Patchy fog, then sun;74;57;SSE;8;80%;0%;11

Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;63;WNW;6;25%;0%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;96;59;SSE;6;37%;0%;11

Redding;Plenty of sunshine;99;66;SSW;8;29%;0%;10

Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;WSW;6;37%;0%;11

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;99;66;SSW;6;31%;0%;11

Sacramento;Sunny and cooler;85;55;S;8;51%;2%;10

Sacramento International;Sunny and cooler;90;57;SSE;11;53%;0%;10

Salinas;Clearing;67;55;SSW;12;79%;1%;9

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;100;67;SSW;6;32%;0%;11

San Carlos;Clouds breaking;68;56;WSW;10;65%;2%;9

San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;77;66;WSW;7;66%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Patchy fog, then sun;79;61;SW;6;68%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Patchy fog, then sun;81;64;S;7;65%;0%;11

San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;W;13;68%;2%;9

San Jose;Not as warm;77;56;WNW;9;67%;1%;9

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSW;10;67%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Patchy fog, then sun;72;59;NW;13;69%;0%;11

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;91;66;NW;12;17%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;84;66;SSW;6;54%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;75;56;NNE;5;69%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;71;53;W;9;79%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Sunshine and humid;77;65;ESE;7;74%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Sunshine;80;50;SW;6;60%;0%;10

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;91;52;NNW;6;71%;0%;11

Santee;Low clouds and fog;91;65;WSW;6;43%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;81;46;SW;7;25%;0%;11

Stockton;Sunshine and cooler;90;58;W;8;46%;1%;10

Thermal;Mostly sunny;113;81;WNW;6;23%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;85;39;S;8;30%;0%;11

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;WSW;7;13%;0%;11

Ukiah;Sunny and not as hot;89;55;NW;7;39%;0%;10

Vacaville;Sunny and not as hot;91;58;SW;10;48%;0%;10

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;89;64;SSE;6;46%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds, then sun;64;52;NW;11;89%;0%;10

Victorville;Mostly sunny;100;66;SSW;9;19%;0%;11

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;64;NW;6;40%;0%;11

Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;68;54;S;6;71%;1%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather