CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;88;49;WNW;12;26%;2%;10
Arcata;Sunny;67;53;N;8;73%;27%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;SE;5;29%;3%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;83;71;W;5;32%;1%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;105;75;NNW;6;22%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;98;61;SE;8;32%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Thundershowers;75;53;SW;6;52%;68%;11
Bishop;Mostly sunny;98;63;WNW;7;25%;12%;11
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;78;64;E;9;38%;4%;11
Blythe;Episodes of sunshine;107;86;SE;7;36%;48%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;SSE;5;37%;0%;11
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;83;66;E;7;58%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;78;65;SE;6;73%;14%;10
Campo;A t-storm around;94;63;ENE;6;37%;53%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;80;69;S;7;67%;14%;10
Chico;Sunlit and warm;98;66;E;6;31%;1%;10
China Lake;Mostly sunny;107;79;WSW;7;20%;11%;11
Chino;Warm with sunshine;98;73;WSW;7;33%;7%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;SSW;11;41%;1%;10
Corona;Sunshine and warm;100;71;WSW;7;33%;7%;11
Crescent City;Partial sunshine;63;50;N;6;86%;4%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;104;80;SSW;9;22%;25%;11
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;103;76;SW;9;19%;10%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny, humid;104;84;SSE;8;41%;40%;11
Eureka;Sunny;65;53;NE;8;74%;3%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;89;56;WSW;13;44%;1%;10
Fresno;Warm with sunshine;104;74;NW;7;27%;7%;11
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;91;73;SE;4;46%;2%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;104;69;NW;5;29%;3%;11
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;81;70;SSW;7;60%;1%;11
Hayward;Inc. clouds;76;56;SW;8;63%;1%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny, humid;104;84;SSE;8;41%;40%;11
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;74;67;WNW;8;73%;30%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;103;76;WSW;9;19%;1%;11
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;105;68;NW;8;27%;4%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;97;60;SSE;6;34%;1%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny;88;56;WSW;9;40%;3%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;56;NNW;9;70%;0%;10
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;87;71;SW;6;52%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;86;68;SW;6;52%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;6;47%;1%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;6;47%;1%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;102;66;NW;6;29%;9%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;88;51;NW;10;26%;1%;10
Marysville;Sunny and warm;98;59;SSE;6;35%;1%;10
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;97;58;SSE;8;33%;0%;10
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;100;67;NW;8;30%;13%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;100;67;NW;8;30%;13%;11
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;86;71;NW;6;56%;23%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;99;65;NNW;10;28%;12%;11
Moffett Nas;Inc. clouds;80;60;W;9;59%;1%;11
Mojave;Partly sunny;100;75;WNW;9;19%;9%;12
Montague;Brilliant sunshine;94;56;N;8;29%;5%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;WSW;8;71%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Sunny;88;52;NNW;2;33%;2%;10
Napa County;Mostly sunny;80;54;SW;12;62%;0%;10
Needles;A t-storm around;111;90;SSW;7;29%;64%;11
North Island;Partly sunny;77;69;W;8;71%;24%;10
Oakland;Inc. clouds;70;56;SSW;9;66%;1%;11
Oceanside;Partly sunny;80;69;S;7;67%;14%;10
Ontario;Warm with sunshine;98;73;WSW;7;33%;7%;11
Oroville;Sunshine, seasonable;99;65;ESE;5;34%;2%;10
Oxnard;Some sun;76;66;ESE;8;69%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, humid;107;87;NE;6;29%;30%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;102;75;SW;8;21%;2%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;101;60;NW;7;33%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;64;NNE;8;76%;0%;10
Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;103;69;ESE;6;28%;5%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;N;6;40%;25%;12
Redding;Sunny and warm;100;66;NNW;7;27%;1%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;100;71;WSW;7;37%;10%;11
Riverside March;Partial sunshine;99;69;N;7;34%;14%;11
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;94;57;S;6;40%;3%;10
Sacramento International;Warm with sunshine;96;59;SSE;9;40%;2%;10
Salinas;Clouds to sun;72;56;SSW;10;66%;3%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warm;100;70;SSW;7;32%;11%;11
San Carlos;Inc. clouds;74;55;WSW;9;61%;1%;11
San Diego;Partly sunny;78;69;NNW;7;63%;24%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;80;68;NW;6;66%;33%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;82;69;NW;6;62%;23%;11
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;WSW;12;67%;1%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;84;59;NW;9;55%;2%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;82;56;SE;8;55%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;75;61;NW;9;63%;0%;10
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;92;71;W;12;26%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;86;69;SW;6;52%;3%;11
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;78;63;N;5;67%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;78;57;SW;7;65%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;79;70;NE;6;68%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;51;SW;6;51%;1%;10
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;100;57;N;6;62%;0%;11
Santee;Partial sunshine;90;71;NNW;6;46%;29%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;79;49;SW;7;38%;25%;11
Stockton;Mostly sunny, warm;97;60;W;7;34%;6%;10
Thermal;Mostly sunny, humid;107;85;NE;7;33%;36%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;82;42;SSE;10;39%;7%;11
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;102;82;W;7;28%;47%;12
Ukiah;Sunshine;92;53;WNW;6;36%;2%;10
Vacaville;Sunshine and warm;96;58;SW;8;39%;1%;10
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;SE;6;38%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;68;53;NW;7;79%;0%;10
Victorville;Partial sunshine;98;69;S;7;27%;10%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;102;70;NW;6;39%;3%;11
Watsonville;Clouds to sun;74;52;SSE;6;64%;2%;10
