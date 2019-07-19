CA Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;91;50;N;5;29%;0%;11

Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;W;7;71%;0%;10

Auburn;Plenty of sun;89;63;SSE;5;44%;0%;11

Avalon;Clouds break;68;58;WNW;6;77%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;97;68;NE;6;29%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;SSE;7;46%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;78;48;SW;6;38%;1%;13

Bishop;Abundant sunshine;100;59;SW;6;18%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;75;64;N;6;45%;0%;11

Blythe;Mostly sunny;109;80;SSW;9;16%;0%;11

Burbank;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;6;55%;0%;10

Camarillo;Turning sunny;72;58;W;7;68%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;NW;8;76%;0%;10

Campo;Mostly sunny;90;51;W;10;31%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;75;61;WNW;8;68%;0%;10

Chico;Sunny and warm;95;67;ESE;5;39%;0%;10

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;104;68;SW;7;18%;0%;11

Chino;Partly sunny;86;60;WSW;7;47%;0%;10

Concord;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;SW;11;51%;0%;11

Corona;Partly sunny;89;59;W;7;47%;0%;10

Crescent City;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;ESE;10;77%;3%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;105;72;WSW;12;16%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;96;65;SW;16;21%;0%;12

El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;108;75;W;7;19%;0%;11

Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;67;55;NNW;8;72%;0%;10

Fairfield;Sunshine;82;55;WSW;13;57%;0%;11

Fresno;Sunshine;96;69;NW;5;38%;0%;11

Fullerton;Turning sunny;79;63;SW;5;59%;0%;10

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;96;62;WNW;5;38%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Turning sunny;72;63;WSW;8;68%;0%;10

Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;W;8;64%;1%;11

Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;108;75;W;7;19%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;70;61;NNW;11;72%;0%;7

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;WSW;15;20%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;95;59;WNW;5;41%;0%;11

Lincoln;Plenty of sun;92;61;SSE;5;47%;0%;10

Livermore;Plenty of sun;85;57;WSW;6;54%;0%;11

Lompoc;Clouds to sun;68;53;NW;9;73%;1%;7

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;WSW;7;62%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;WSW;6;60%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Clouds to sun;77;61;SSW;6;59%;0%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds to sun;77;61;SSW;6;59%;0%;10

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;95;60;NW;5;41%;0%;11

Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;NW;4;30%;0%;10

Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;SSE;5;46%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;7;47%;0%;11

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;WNW;6;48%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;94;62;WNW;6;48%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;78;63;NNW;7;61%;0%;11

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;NNW;7;45%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;77;59;N;9;63%;1%;10

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;95;66;WNW;11;17%;0%;12

Montague;Plenty of sunshine;96;59;NNE;5;26%;0%;10

Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;69;56;W;7;68%;1%;10

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;89;54;NNW;1;37%;0%;10

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;SW;12;71%;0%;11

Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;112;83;S;8;10%;0%;11

North Island;Clouds to sun;73;64;NW;11;68%;0%;8

Oakland;Clouds, then sun;69;57;WSW;9;73%;1%;10

Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;75;61;WNW;8;68%;0%;10

Ontario;Partly sunny;86;60;WSW;7;47%;0%;10

Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;ESE;4;44%;0%;10

Oxnard;Turning sunny;69;59;WNW;9;75%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;108;76;WNW;6;18%;0%;11

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;SW;15;23%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny, but cool;80;49;SSW;10;61%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;NW;9;82%;0%;8

Porterville;Plenty of sun;95;62;S;6;34%;0%;11

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;N;7;49%;0%;12

Redding;Plenty of sunshine;99;70;S;6;30%;0%;10

Riverside;Partly sunny;90;60;WSW;7;46%;0%;10

Riverside March;Sunny and nice;89;58;NW;7;47%;0%;12

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;S;6;51%;0%;10

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSE;8;53%;0%;10

Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;N;9;70%;1%;11

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;90;59;SW;6;44%;0%;10

San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;74;56;WSW;7;61%;1%;10

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;65;NNW;8;58%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;NW;8;72%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;74;61;NNW;8;68%;0%;11

San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;WSW;10;70%;1%;10

San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;NNE;8;66%;1%;11

San Luis Obispo;Clouds break;72;52;SW;7;67%;1%;10

San Nicolas Island;Clouds break;68;57;WNW;11;72%;0%;8

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;82;63;WSW;11;38%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;SW;6;55%;0%;10

Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;69;55;SSW;6;76%;1%;10

Santa Maria;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;W;7;70%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;70;62;SW;7;78%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;76;50;WSW;6;68%;0%;10

Santa Ynez;Clouds, then sun;86;52;NNW;7;78%;1%;10

Santee;Low clouds, then sun;84;61;NW;7;40%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine and nice;78;48;WSW;5;41%;2%;12

Stockton;Brilliant sunshine;91;60;NW;6;48%;0%;11

Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;109;73;NW;6;18%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;84;43;SW;4;43%;0%;11

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;104;74;W;7;12%;0%;12

Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;WNW;5;42%;0%;10

Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;SW;9;50%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Clouds to sun;80;61;SE;6;55%;0%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;65;52;WNW;5;80%;1%;7

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;SSW;9;28%;0%;12

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;SSW;5;50%;0%;11

Watsonville;Turning sunny;67;56;SW;6;69%;1%;10

