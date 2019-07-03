CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;81;44;NNW;5;36%;0%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;66;52;NNW;7;76%;0%;11
Auburn;Mostly sunny;85;60;ESE;5;41%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;WSW;6;79%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;94;65;NE;6;26%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;91;59;SE;6;47%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;74;42;SW;7;43%;1%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;93;54;NNW;5;13%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;70;59;ENE;6;43%;0%;12
Blythe;Mostly sunny;106;73;S;9;14%;0%;12
Burbank;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSE;6;57%;0%;12
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;72;57;ESE;7;71%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;69;60;SW;7;77%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;86;48;NW;11;33%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;59;SSW;8;67%;0%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny;93;64;E;5;38%;0%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny;100;63;SW;7;13%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;84;59;WSW;7;52%;1%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny;85;58;SSW;10;50%;0%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;87;59;WSW;7;53%;0%;12
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;62;52;SE;7;84%;3%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;100;68;WSW;15;15%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;94;62;SW;16;17%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny;105;72;W;7;17%;0%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;53;N;7;78%;0%;11
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;84;55;WSW;10;52%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny;93;64;NW;7;36%;0%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;79;63;SSE;5;59%;0%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny;93;58;NNW;6;31%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;74;63;SW;8;67%;0%;11
Hayward;Clouds, then sun;71;57;WSW;8;65%;0%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny;105;72;W;7;17%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;69;62;NW;8;73%;0%;7
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;92;63;WSW;15;20%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;93;57;NW;7;34%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;90;59;SE;5;45%;0%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;81;55;WSW;8;53%;0%;11
Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;64;54;NNW;13;81%;0%;7
Long Beach;Partly sunny, cool;76;64;SW;7;64%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;76;63;SSW;7;63%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;77;61;SSW;6;59%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;77;61;SSW;6;59%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny;91;57;NW;6;38%;1%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;80;50;NW;5;37%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;91;59;SE;5;45%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;90;56;S;6;49%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny;90;57;W;8;46%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;90;57;W;8;46%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;76;63;SW;7;61%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny;90;59;NNW;7;42%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Clouds, then sun;74;56;WSW;9;66%;0%;10
Mojave;Mostly sunny;90;61;WNW;14;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;88;53;N;5;31%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Clouds break;64;55;W;9;77%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;83;51;NNW;2;38%;0%;11
Napa County;Sunny, but cool;75;54;SSW;10;71%;0%;11
Needles;Mostly sunny;107;79;SSW;9;10%;2%;12
North Island;Partly sunny, cool;71;63;WNW;9;70%;0%;8
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;SSW;9;70%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;59;SSW;8;67%;0%;12
Ontario;Mostly sunny;84;59;WSW;7;52%;1%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;92;62;E;5;43%;0%;11
Oxnard;Partly sunny;69;58;ESE;8;76%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;104;74;WNW;8;20%;0%;12
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;91;62;SW;16;25%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;86;49;WSW;9;51%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Some sun;70;56;SSE;9;81%;0%;7
Porterville;Mostly sunny;92;59;ESE;6;32%;1%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;84;53;SSE;6;53%;2%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny;97;66;SSW;6;25%;0%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny;87;59;WSW;7;55%;0%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;87;56;SW;7;51%;1%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;89;56;SSW;5;48%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;88;57;S;6;54%;0%;11
Salinas;Turning sunny;69;58;SW;11;70%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;88;58;SSW;7;49%;0%;12
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;70;55;WSW;9;62%;0%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;71;62;SW;7;63%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Clouds to sun;73;60;WNW;7;68%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;72;61;W;7;68%;0%;12
San Francisco;Clouds to sun;65;56;WSW;10;69%;0%;10
San Jose;Clearing;76;56;NNE;8;68%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;70;50;SSW;10;68%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;WNW;17;72%;1%;7
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;W;14;31%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;77;62;SSW;6;56%;0%;12
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;72;56;N;6;65%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;NW;10;77%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;60;SSW;8;76%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;78;51;SSW;6;60%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;85;51;NNW;7;77%;1%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;80;59;SW;7;42%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;72;42;W;6;33%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;90;57;W;7;43%;0%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny;105;71;NW;6;18%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;75;36;W;5;42%;25%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;100;70;W;7;14%;0%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;91;55;WNW;5;39%;0%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;91;58;SW;7;49%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;80;60;SSE;6;57%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;61;52;NNW;12;89%;0%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;89;55;SSW;9;29%;0%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny;92;59;NW;6;45%;0%;11
Watsonville;Clouds breaking;67;55;SSE;7;73%;0%;10
