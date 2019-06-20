CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, cool;68;37;NE;7;35%;0%;11
Arcata;Some sun;63;47;N;10;64%;1%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny;87;60;ENE;6;36%;0%;11
Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;54;W;5;73%;17%;3
Bakersfield;Sunshine;90;63;N;8;36%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;93;62;NE;13;27%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunshine and cool;67;36;WNW;14;48%;25%;10
Bishop;Mostly sunny;86;50;NNW;8;16%;9%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;67;54;NE;7;31%;0%;12
Blythe;Sunny and breezy;100;67;S;17;19%;0%;12
Burbank;Low clouds breaking;71;58;SSW;6;71%;30%;8
Camarillo;Morning mist;69;60;NW;6;69%;45%;3
Camp Pendleton;Morning mist;66;57;S;8;81%;45%;3
Campo;Low clouds breaking;71;43;W;16;66%;14%;7
Carlsbad;Mist in the morning;71;62;S;8;70%;49%;3
Chico;Mostly sunny, windy;93;63;NE;16;24%;0%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sun;94;65;W;15;21%;2%;12
Chino;Low clouds breaking;73;56;WSW;7;65%;34%;8
Concord;Partly sunny;87;58;SW;9;36%;0%;10
Corona;Clearing;76;57;WSW;7;63%;30%;4
Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;48;NNW;18;72%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;92;64;WSW;22;25%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunshine and windy;86;56;SW;24;32%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and breezy;98;64;WNW;19;24%;0%;12
Eureka;Partly sunny;60;48;NNE;13;66%;1%;10
Fairfield;Warmer;87;58;WNW;9;36%;0%;10
Fresno;Sunny;93;65;NW;9;35%;4%;11
Fullerton;Morning mist;72;62;S;5;66%;46%;4
Hanford;Sunshine;93;56;NW;7;36%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Morning mist, cloudy;70;62;SW;7;66%;46%;3
Hayward;Clouds breaking;77;54;WSW;7;53%;1%;10
Imperial;Sunny and breezy;98;64;WNW;19;24%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Morning mist;67;62;SSW;9;76%;43%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;57;SW;23;35%;10%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;92;56;NW;12;37%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;91;58;NE;8;32%;0%;11
Livermore;Partly sunny;84;54;WSW;7;41%;1%;10
Lompoc;Low clouds may break;68;51;NNW;8;73%;2%;8
Long Beach;Misty in the morning;72;62;SSW;7;68%;67%;3
Los Alamitos;Mist in the morning;71;61;SSW;6;58%;46%;3
Los Angeles;Morning mist;72;60;SW;6;59%;59%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Morning mist;72;60;SW;6;59%;59%;4
Madera;Plenty of sun;93;56;NW;7;35%;2%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;70;43;NNW;8;37%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;93;60;N;9;31%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;93;60;WSW;10;25%;0%;11
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;94;58;WNW;12;36%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;94;58;WNW;12;36%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Misty in the morning;72;63;SSW;8;67%;44%;3
Modesto;Plenty of sun;94;63;NNW;12;29%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Clouds break;79;58;W;9;48%;0%;10
Mojave;Mostly sunny;83;58;WNW;16;27%;2%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;78;45;N;10;31%;1%;11
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;67;51;SW;8;66%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;NW;7;37%;0%;11
Napa County;Clouds, then sun;81;51;WSW;9;49%;0%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny;104;77;SW;10;15%;2%;12
North Island;Misty in the morning;67;62;S;9;72%;43%;3
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;73;54;SSW;8;57%;1%;10
Oceanside;Mist in the morning;71;62;S;8;70%;49%;3
Ontario;Low clouds breaking;73;56;WSW;7;65%;34%;8
Oroville;Mostly sunny, windy;92;63;NE;16;29%;1%;11
Oxnard;Misty in the morning;69;61;NW;6;71%;44%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;95;67;WNW;12;30%;1%;12
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;81;57;SW;20;39%;11%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;78;46;SSW;11;62%;0%;12
Point Mugu;Misty in the morning;68;59;WNW;7;80%;45%;3
Porterville;Brilliant sunshine;90;58;SE;7;38%;6%;11
Ramona;Low clouds breaking;71;54;WSW;7;71%;29%;11
Redding;Mostly sunny, windy;93;65;N;17;18%;0%;11
Riverside;Clearing;76;57;W;7;59%;17%;8
Riverside March;Low clouds breaking;75;55;WSW;7;62%;16%;8
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;91;60;NNW;9;32%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;91;61;NNW;13;27%;0%;11
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;73;54;SSE;10;55%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy, cool;76;55;WSW;10;62%;34%;5
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;76;54;WSW;8;49%;1%;10
San Diego;Mist in the morning;69;62;SW;8;60%;43%;3
San Diego Brown;A.M. mist, clearing;68;60;SSW;8;76%;43%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Misty in the morning;67;59;SSW;9;76%;44%;3
San Francisco;Turning sunny;69;54;SW;9;57%;1%;10
San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;80;56;E;9;52%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;70;50;SW;9;67%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds may break;66;58;WNW;6;68%;14%;3
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;72;56;WSW;13;54%;10%;12
Santa Ana;Misty in the morning;71;62;SSW;6;62%;68%;5
Santa Barbara;Low clouds may break;69;54;S;6;65%;8%;4
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;70;51;WNW;8;71%;2%;11
Santa Monica;Morning mist, cloudy;69;62;W;7;76%;46%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;50;SW;7;44%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Decreasing clouds;80;50;NNW;7;84%;3%;11
Santee;Mostly cloudy, cool;73;59;SW;7;46%;27%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Lots of sun, cool;64;35;E;7;35%;25%;11
Stockton;Mostly sunny;94;59;WNW;9;33%;0%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny;100;69;NW;10;22%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;67;30;NE;6;35%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;95;68;WNW;11;20%;2%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;87;52;NNW;6;32%;1%;11
Vacaville;Partly sunny;91;63;WNW;19;24%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;71;58;S;6;71%;18%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds may break;64;49;N;7;80%;2%;8
Victorville;Sunshine and cool;79;51;SW;15;42%;11%;12
Visalia;Sunny;92;55;NW;8;44%;5%;11
Watsonville;Clouds break;68;51;S;7;65%;0%;10
