CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;37;NW;9;29%;3%;11

Arcata;Partly sunny;64;48;N;11;62%;3%;11

Auburn;Mostly sunny;83;56;SSE;6;49%;5%;11

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;64;55;W;6;86%;33%;6

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;98;64;N;9;30%;1%;11

Beale AFB;Not as hot;89;56;SE;8;47%;4%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;73;41;W;8;52%;30%;13

Bishop;Abundant sunshine;96;57;NW;9;14%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;70;51;ENE;8;41%;8%;12

Blythe;Plenty of sun;106;74;SSW;13;19%;0%;12

Burbank;Misty in the morning;73;60;S;6;76%;56%;8

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;69;61;S;7;76%;30%;6

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;68;59;SSW;7;80%;34%;7

Campo;Sunny;80;51;W;13;54%;15%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;72;64;SSW;7;71%;34%;7

Chico;Mostly sunny;93;60;NNW;6;34%;3%;11

China Lake;Increasingly windy;102;66;SW;18;18%;0%;12

Chino;Misty in the morning;77;60;WSW;8;69%;56%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny;79;55;SW;12;51%;0%;11

Corona;A.M. mist, clearing;80;61;WSW;8;69%;56%;11

Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;60;48;NNW;20;70%;4%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;101;67;WSW;22;20%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunny and not as hot;93;60;SW;24;28%;0%;12

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;103;74;W;11;28%;0%;12

Eureka;Partly sunny;62;49;N;14;64%;3%;11

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;78;54;WSW;13;56%;0%;11

Fresno;Sunny and seasonable;95;62;NW;7;36%;0%;11

Fullerton;Cool with sunshine;74;64;SW;5;68%;34%;12

Hanford;Sunny and hot;96;59;NNW;5;36%;1%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;71;63;SW;7;70%;33%;6

Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;SW;9;62%;0%;10

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;103;74;W;11;28%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;69;64;SW;7;74%;31%;7

Lancaster;Sunny and not as hot;87;59;SW;22;29%;10%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;95;57;WSW;8;39%;1%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;88;56;SSE;7;47%;4%;11

Livermore;Mostly sunny;80;52;WSW;9;55%;0%;11

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;70;58;S;9;79%;2%;6

Long Beach;Clearing;72;64;WSW;6;72%;34%;7

Los Alamitos;Afternoon sun;72;64;SW;7;70%;34%;7

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;SW;6;70%;33%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;SW;6;70%;33%;7

Madera;Sunny and hot;94;56;NW;6;41%;0%;11

Mammoth;Not as warm;71;40;NW;10;31%;2%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny;90;56;SE;6;47%;4%;11

Mather AFB;Not as hot;89;54;S;8;48%;1%;11

Merced;Mostly sunny;91;56;W;9;48%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;91;56;W;9;48%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Sunny and pleasant;75;65;SW;6;65%;33%;12

Modesto;Mostly sunny;90;57;NNW;8;46%;1%;11

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;74;57;S;9;62%;1%;10

Mojave;Sunny and breezy;92;61;WSW;18;21%;0%;12

Montague;Not as warm;77;41;N;11;27%;8%;11

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;66;52;WSW;9;71%;2%;10

Mount Shasta;Not as warm;73;44;NNW;8;31%;4%;11

Napa County;Sunshine and cool;72;51;SSW;12;68%;0%;11

Needles;Sunny and hot;109;80;SSW;12;13%;2%;12

North Island;Turning sunny;69;64;WSW;7;73%;33%;7

Oakland;Partly sunny;69;55;SSW;10;68%;0%;10

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;72;64;SSW;7;71%;34%;7

Ontario;Misty in the morning;77;60;WSW;8;69%;56%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny;92;59;ESE;6;44%;4%;11

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;69;61;S;7;79%;30%;6

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;102;68;WNW;11;29%;3%;12

Palmdale;Sunny and not as hot;88;60;SW;21;33%;11%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny;74;52;SW;13;75%;1%;12

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;69;61;SSE;7;84%;30%;6

Porterville;Sunny and seasonable;96;58;S;7;36%;1%;11

Ramona;Sunny;78;59;WSW;7;67%;32%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny;94;64;N;12;17%;2%;11

Riverside;A.M. mist, clearing;81;62;WSW;8;61%;56%;11

Riverside March;Misty in the morning;81;60;WSW;7;65%;48%;11

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;89;56;SSW;7;46%;3%;11

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;88;56;SSE;8;51%;3%;11

Salinas;Low clouds breaking;70;56;NW;10;66%;2%;10

San Bernardino;Misty in the morning;81;59;SW;7;64%;56%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;71;53;SW;9;58%;1%;10

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;71;65;W;7;65%;33%;7

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;71;61;WSW;7;74%;31%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Sunlit and pleasant;70;61;SW;7;74%;33%;12

San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;55;SW;12;63%;1%;10

San Jose;Mostly sunny;76;54;SSE;9;69%;1%;10

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;68;56;SSW;8;78%;27%;11

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;67;58;WSW;6;72%;30%;6

Sandberg;Sunny, not as warm;76;53;SSW;14;52%;28%;12

Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;SW;7;59%;35%;7

Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;67;57;SW;6;81%;27%;6

Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;72;57;SW;8;79%;2%;11

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;70;62;SW;7;82%;33%;6

Santa Rosa;Sunshine and cool;73;49;S;7;63%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;81;56;WSW;7;90%;26%;11

Santee;Sunny;78;63;W;7;51%;30%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;WSW;12;30%;6%;12

Stockton;Mostly sunny;89;57;W;7;45%;1%;11

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;106;72;NW;9;26%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;74;35;WSW;12;37%;7%;12

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;101;67;WSW;11;19%;0%;12

Ukiah;Not as hot;86;51;NW;6;35%;0%;11

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;85;57;SW;10;49%;2%;11

Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;S;7;76%;32%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;67;55;S;8;85%;2%;6

Victorville;Sunny, not as warm;85;53;SSW;14;37%;12%;12

Visalia;Sunny and hot;96;59;SW;7;40%;1%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;66;51;SW;7;71%;25%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather