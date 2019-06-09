CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;47;NE;5;22%;0%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny, warm;74;56;ESE;6;59%;0%;11
Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;NE;6;27%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds and fog;78;62;W;4;42%;0%;12
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;103;72;ESE;4;22%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;102;66;E;5;25%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;76;45;SW;8;28%;2%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny;93;57;WNW;5;13%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, warm;80;65;ENE;6;23%;0%;12
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;110;78;SW;6;10%;0%;12
Burbank;Partly sunny and hot;91;66;SE;5;29%;0%;12
Camarillo;Low clouds and fog;79;62;E;6;52%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;75;59;SE;6;71%;0%;12
Campo;Partly sunny;96;56;NNE;10;20%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds and fog;79;62;N;7;62%;0%;12
Chico;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;ENE;5;24%;0%;11
China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;NW;6;9%;0%;12
Chino;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;W;6;25%;2%;12
Concord;Very hot;105;65;SW;5;20%;0%;11
Corona;Partly sunny and hot;98;66;WNW;6;25%;0%;12
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;67;56;NW;8;69%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;102;70;SW;9;8%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;63;WSW;6;9%;0%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;108;77;WSW;5;14%;0%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny, mild;69;56;ESE;6;65%;0%;11
Fairfield;Very hot;103;65;WNW;7;28%;0%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;102;72;NW;6;22%;0%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds and fog;89;65;SSE;4;41%;0%;12
Hanford;Partly sunny;103;65;WNW;4;30%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds and fog;77;64;SSE;6;55%;0%;12
Hayward;Partly sunny and hot;95;62;SW;6;34%;0%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;108;77;WSW;5;14%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds and fog;74;64;S;8;68%;0%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;99;66;WSW;8;12%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;104;65;WNW;7;21%;0%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny and hot;101;65;ENE;6;30%;0%;11
Livermore;Very hot;102;65;WSW;6;22%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny, warm;78;54;NNE;7;55%;0%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds and fog;83;63;S;6;49%;0%;12
Los Alamitos;Low clouds and fog;83;62;SSW;6;50%;0%;12
Los Angeles;Low clouds and fog;86;64;SSE;5;43%;2%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds and fog;86;64;SSE;5;43%;2%;12
Madera;Very hot;105;68;NNW;4;29%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;87;53;N;5;24%;0%;11
Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;101;65;ENE;6;30%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Very hot;103;66;NW;6;23%;0%;9
Merced;Partly sunny;104;67;NW;6;24%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;104;67;NW;6;24%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and fog;85;65;SW;6;49%;0%;12
Modesto;Partly sunny;105;72;NNW;8;20%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;N;7;29%;0%;11
Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;95;65;W;9;10%;0%;12
Montague;Very hot;97;54;N;4;21%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;80;57;E;5;45%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;90;53;N;1;23%;0%;11
Napa County;Partly sunny and hot;96;57;WSW;6;32%;0%;11
Needles;Partly sunny and hot;111;82;NNW;6;7%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds and fog;74;63;SSE;8;68%;0%;12
Oakland;Partly sunny, warm;89;60;SW;7;41%;0%;11
Oceanside;Low clouds and fog;79;62;N;7;62%;0%;12
Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;W;6;25%;2%;12
Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;ENE;5;28%;0%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds and fog;74;61;NE;7;61%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;109;79;W;6;12%;0%;12
Palmdale;Very hot;100;64;WSW;8;11%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny and hot;101;58;SSW;7;26%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds and fog;72;59;NNE;7;71%;0%;5
Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;SE;5;30%;0%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny and hot;94;59;ENE;6;31%;2%;12
Redding;Very hot;104;68;N;7;17%;0%;11
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;100;67;W;6;23%;0%;12
Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;98;64;SW;6;24%;2%;12
Sacramento;Partly sunny;102;65;N;7;30%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;102;66;NW;6;24%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;89;61;E;8;37%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Partly sunny and hot;99;67;SSW;6;23%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny and hot;94;61;SW;6;36%;0%;11
San Diego;Low clouds and fog;76;64;NW;6;61%;0%;12
San Diego Brown;Low clouds and fog;82;64;N;6;50%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds and fog;81;62;SSW;7;55%;0%;12
San Francisco;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;WSW;7;48%;0%;11
San Jose;Partly sunny;98;68;WNW;8;28%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;81;56;NNE;6;48%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds and fog;72;57;W;7;61%;2%;5
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;W;16;13%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;62;SW;6;45%;2%;12
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;76;60;N;6;62%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, warm;83;56;ENE;7;51%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds and fog;75;64;ESE;6;61%;0%;12
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny and hot;97;57;NNW;5;34%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny and hot;96;54;NE;6;58%;0%;12
Santee;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;N;6;27%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;77;45;SW;5;31%;0%;12
Stockton;Very hot;106;69;WNW;6;25%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;109;74;NW;7;12%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;81;41;N;5;30%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;WSW;6;10%;2%;12
Ukiah;Very hot;102;61;NNE;4;24%;0%;11
Vacaville;Very hot;105;68;W;6;19%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;SE;5;32%;2%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;71;53;ENE;6;63%;0%;7
Victorville;Partly sunny;95;60;SSW;8;17%;0%;12
Visalia;Very hot;102;66;NW;5;28%;0%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny, warm;85;57;SSW;6;42%;0%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather