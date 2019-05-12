CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;77;42;SSW;8;34%;0%;10

Arcata;Partly sunny;58;50;SW;5;82%;32%;4

Auburn;Partly sunny;78;51;SSE;6;42%;0%;10

Avalon;Some sun;68;58;W;6;73%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;89;61;E;6;34%;4%;11

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;83;52;SSE;9;40%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Cool with sunshine;65;38;SW;7;59%;25%;12

Bishop;Partly sunny;84;49;WNW;7;25%;15%;11

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;66;49;ESE;9;33%;0%;11

Blythe;Partly sunny;98;70;SSW;7;27%;0%;11

Burbank;Sunshine and nice;77;58;SSE;5;60%;1%;11

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;70;58;ENE;7;70%;1%;11

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;67;55;SSW;6;83%;0%;10

Campo;Mostly sunny;76;49;NNW;8;60%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;71;58;SSE;7;77%;0%;10

Chico;Partly sunny;84;56;SE;7;42%;1%;10

China Lake;Partly sunny;91;61;SW;6;25%;5%;11

Chino;Lots of sun, nice;79;57;SW;7;62%;0%;11

Concord;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SW;12;51%;0%;10

Corona;Some sun;82;57;WSW;7;61%;0%;10

Crescent City;Partly sunny;54;48;SSE;5;91%;32%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;93;65;WSW;12;26%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;58;SW;15;29%;0%;11

El Centro;Mostly sunny;97;66;SSW;6;30%;0%;11

Eureka;Partly sunny;57;50;SW;5;83%;32%;4

Fairfield;Partly sunny, breezy;75;50;WSW;14;58%;0%;10

Fresno;Partly sunny, warm;89;60;NW;8;29%;5%;10

Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;S;4;64%;0%;11

Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;NNW;6;35%;3%;11

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;71;61;W;7;68%;0%;11

Hayward;Partly sunny;68;53;W;9;67%;0%;10

Imperial;Mostly sunny;97;66;SSW;6;30%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Some sun;70;59;SSW;8;72%;0%;10

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;85;59;SW;12;34%;2%;11

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;90;57;NW;9;28%;0%;11

Lincoln;Partly sunny;82;51;SSE;7;45%;0%;10

Livermore;Partly sunny;75;51;WSW;9;55%;0%;10

Lompoc;Some sun;67;53;NNW;9;76%;0%;10

Long Beach;Sunshine and nice;73;61;SSW;6;66%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Sunshine and nice;74;59;SSW;6;70%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Nice with sunshine;75;59;SSW;5;69%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Nice with sunshine;75;59;SSW;5;69%;0%;11

Madera;Partly sunny, warm;91;55;NW;7;36%;2%;10

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;75;48;SSW;9;36%;2%;10

Marysville;Partly sunny;83;51;SSE;7;45%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;83;49;SSE;10;44%;1%;10

Merced;Partly sunny, warm;88;52;NW;8;36%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;88;52;NW;8;36%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;WSW;6;66%;0%;10

Modesto;Partly sunny;87;52;NNW;9;33%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;NW;8;63%;0%;10

Mojave;Warm with sunshine;84;57;W;11;30%;0%;11

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;80;51;NW;6;38%;13%;10

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;65;53;W;7;68%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;77;47;SE;3;39%;10%;10

Napa County;Partly sunny, nice;69;49;WSW;11;71%;0%;10

Needles;Partly sunny;101;75;SW;5;17%;0%;11

North Island;Some sun;69;59;SW;7;74%;0%;10

Oakland;Partly sunny;64;54;W;10;70%;0%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny;71;58;SSE;7;77%;0%;10

Ontario;Lots of sun, nice;79;57;SW;7;62%;0%;11

Oroville;Partly sunny;84;56;SE;7;41%;0%;10

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;68;58;SE;7;76%;1%;11

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;96;71;WNW;9;29%;25%;11

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;84;59;SW;14;34%;1%;11

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;87;50;W;7;40%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;68;58;NE;7;83%;1%;11

Porterville;Partly sunny;89;54;E;5;43%;9%;11

Ramona;Partly sunny;78;52;NE;6;60%;0%;10

Redding;Partly sunny, warm;84;57;S;7;38%;5%;10

Riverside;Mostly sunny;83;58;WSW;7;55%;0%;11

Riverside March;Sunshine, pleasant;81;54;W;7;58%;0%;11

Sacramento;Partly sunny;80;50;SSW;8;50%;0%;10

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;82;50;SSE;10;46%;0%;10

Salinas;Partly sunny;70;52;SSW;8;61%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;83;56;SSW;6;57%;0%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;68;53;WNW;8;62%;1%;10

San Diego;Partly sunny;71;60;W;7;75%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;71;57;WSW;6;73%;0%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;72;58;SW;6;70%;0%;10

San Francisco;Sun and some clouds;63;53;W;11;70%;1%;10

San Jose;Partial sunshine;74;53;NNW;8;61%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;S;8;66%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;57;WNW;10;70%;1%;11

Sandberg;Partly sunny;73;53;W;14;42%;2%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;74;59;SW;6;67%;0%;10

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;N;6;72%;1%;11

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;53;NNW;8;73%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;69;59;SW;6;74%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, cool;67;49;WSW;7;68%;2%;10

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;84;49;NNW;6;77%;0%;11

Santee;Some sun;78;58;NNW;6;51%;0%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;68;38;SW;8;35%;0%;11

Stockton;Partly sunny;84;51;WNW;9;42%;0%;10

Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;NW;8;29%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;70;33;S;9;37%;0%;11

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;93;67;WSW;9;23%;0%;11

Ukiah;Partly sunny;80;49;WNW;5;44%;7%;10

Vacaville;Partly sunny;80;49;SW;11;45%;0%;10

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;76;58;S;6;66%;1%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;52;N;8;84%;0%;10

Victorville;Mostly sunny;83;54;SSW;8;43%;0%;12

Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;NW;6;39%;6%;11

Watsonville;Partly sunny;69;52;SW;6;65%;0%;10

