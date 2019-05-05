CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;74;41;N;7;39%;22%;9

Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;48;SW;5;85%;13%;9

Auburn;Clouds and sun, cool;66;49;S;6;76%;44%;5

Avalon;A brief shower;63;55;WNW;8;74%;64%;4

Bakersfield;Cooler;71;55;NW;15;51%;62%;5

Beale AFB;Partly sunny, cool;73;49;SE;9;60%;44%;6

Big Bear City;Increasingly windy;50;34;W;22;74%;44%;7

Bishop;Breezy with some sun;75;48;ESE;13;26%;64%;11

Blue Canyon;A t-storm in spots;55;46;ENE;5;64%;55%;5

Blythe;Not as warm;85;58;WSW;9;28%;5%;11

Burbank;A passing shower;66;53;SW;5;64%;66%;5

Camarillo;A passing shower;67;52;W;8;60%;63%;4

Camp Pendleton;A passing shower;64;53;NW;7;78%;80%;4

Campo;A shower;59;44;W;15;80%;81%;6

Carlsbad;A passing shower;67;56;NW;8;74%;81%;4

Chico;Clouds and sun, cool;74;52;SE;7;66%;44%;7

China Lake;Cooler;75;51;WSW;15;36%;26%;11

Chino;A shower;64;53;WSW;6;67%;67%;6

Concord;Nice with some sun;70;53;WSW;10;57%;16%;5

Corona;A shower;68;54;WSW;7;64%;81%;5

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;55;45;SE;6;92%;3%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cooler;75;53;SW;22;36%;31%;11

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;68;47;SW;20;44%;35%;9

El Centro;Increasingly windy;81;60;W;16;34%;7%;11

Eureka;Mostly sunny;58;48;SW;6;86%;13%;9

Fairfield;Clouds and sun, cool;68;51;WSW;11;70%;19%;6

Fresno;Partly sunny;73;56;WSW;5;53%;40%;5

Fullerton;A passing shower;69;56;WSW;5;58%;80%;4

Hanford;Periods of sun, cool;73;53;NW;5;59%;38%;5

Hawthorne;A brief shower;66;58;W;8;62%;65%;4

Hayward;Clouds and sun;66;52;W;9;67%;12%;5

Imperial;Increasingly windy;81;60;W;16;34%;7%;11

Imperial Beach;A shower;68;60;NW;10;68%;80%;4

Lancaster;Periods of sun;65;49;SW;22;56%;39%;9

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;74;49;WNW;6;50%;34%;5

Lincoln;Periods of sun, cool;72;50;S;7;70%;44%;6

Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;69;50;W;8;63%;11%;6

Lompoc;Clouds and sun;63;51;NNW;8;74%;36%;5

Long Beach;A passing shower;69;57;W;7;58%;66%;4

Los Alamitos;A passing shower;69;56;WSW;7;62%;80%;3

Los Angeles;A shower;66;54;SW;6;67%;66%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;A shower;66;54;SW;6;67%;66%;4

Madera;Periods of sun, cool;75;53;NW;5;54%;34%;5

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;74;43;NW;7;39%;14%;9

Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;73;50;SSE;7;69%;44%;7

Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;72;49;SSW;8;59%;23%;6

Merced;Partly sunny, cool;76;50;WNW;5;55%;28%;5

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;76;50;WNW;5;55%;28%;5

Miramar Mcas;A shower;69;58;NW;8;64%;81%;4

Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;76;51;NNW;5;50%;19%;7

Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun;68;53;SW;8;63%;11%;5

Mojave;Partly sunny;65;48;W;14;50%;36%;7

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;81;47;NNE;5;42%;14%;9

Monterey Rabr;Sun and clouds;64;52;SW;8;64%;21%;7

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;77;47;N;2;39%;26%;9

Napa County;Clouds and sun;63;48;WSW;11;80%;27%;5

Needles;Partly sunny;88;62;SSW;10;17%;27%;11

North Island;A shower;66;60;NW;9;71%;80%;4

Oakland;Clouds and sun;64;54;WSW;10;69%;26%;4

Oceanside;A passing shower;67;56;NW;8;74%;81%;4

Ontario;A shower;64;53;WSW;6;67%;67%;6

Oroville;Periods of sun, cool;74;53;SSE;7;66%;44%;7

Oxnard;A passing shower;65;54;W;9;68%;63%;4

Palm Springs;Not as warm;81;59;W;14;34%;33%;10

Palmdale;Partly sunny;66;47;SW;22;48%;40%;9

Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cool;66;46;SW;8;68%;34%;5

Point Mugu;A passing shower;65;52;W;9;74%;63%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;69;52;S;6;71%;39%;5

Ramona;Cooler with a shower;65;52;WNW;14;71%;82%;6

Redding;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;SSW;7;48%;44%;9

Riverside;Cooler;68;53;WSW;15;58%;44%;5

Riverside March;A passing shower;65;51;WNW;15;64%;66%;5

Sacramento;Clouds and sun, cool;71;50;SSW;7;67%;35%;4

Sacramento International;Periods of sun, cool;71;50;S;9;64%;37%;5

Salinas;Clouds and sun;65;53;NW;10;64%;21%;7

San Bernardino;Clouds and sun;67;51;W;15;62%;44%;5

San Carlos;Cool with some sun;66;53;SW;8;64%;26%;5

San Diego;A passing shower;67;59;W;8;71%;80%;4

San Diego Brown;A shower;66;57;WNW;8;71%;81%;4

San Diego Montgomery;A shower;67;58;NW;8;67%;81%;4

San Francisco;Clouds and sun;62;54;WSW;10;71%;13%;4

San Jose;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;8;65%;10%;5

San Luis Obispo;Cool with some sun;64;50;N;7;73%;36%;5

San Nicolas Island;A passing shower;66;53;WNW;9;65%;63%;3

Sandberg;Cooler with a shower;53;42;W;18;80%;63%;5

Santa Ana;A shower;68;56;WSW;6;64%;80%;4

Santa Barbara;A passing shower;64;50;NW;7;71%;62%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;65;51;NNW;7;74%;36%;5

Santa Monica;A passing shower;64;56;W;8;68%;65%;4

Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;64;49;SW;6;76%;23%;5

Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun, cool;68;47;NNW;7;85%;36%;5

Santee;A shower;69;57;WSW;7;52%;81%;6

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;60;39;WNW;5;60%;73%;8

Stockton;Sun and clouds;75;52;NW;7;56%;14%;6

Thermal;Breezy with some sun;86;63;WNW;14;27%;23%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;63;34;NW;5;54%;73%;7

Twentynine Palms;Not as warm;77;54;WNW;15;34%;28%;11

Ukiah;Clouds and sun;74;49;NW;6;55%;37%;7

Vacaville;Partly sunny, cool;70;49;WSW;10;62%;21%;6

Van Nuys;A passing shower;66;54;WSW;6;64%;64%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sunshine;61;50;NNW;7;80%;36%;5

Victorville;Increasingly windy;65;46;S;22;57%;43%;7

Visalia;Periods of sun;71;53;SSW;4;61%;44%;5

Watsonville;Cool with some sun;62;52;WSW;7;72%;15%;7

