CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;61;31;N;7;49%;0%;8
Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;45;N;8;72%;2%;8
Auburn;Partly sunny;71;50;NE;6;59%;1%;8
Avalon;Mostly cloudy;62;53;SSE;6;66%;6%;5
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;74;54;SE;6;46%;13%;9
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;NE;11;53%;0%;8
Big Bear City;Cool with some sun;57;32;NW;8;60%;12%;10
Bishop;Partly sunny, cool;70;44;NW;11;24%;21%;9
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, milder;57;46;ENE;6;47%;1%;9
Blythe;Mostly sunny;88;59;SSW;7;22%;0%;9
Burbank;Low clouds breaking;69;51;S;6;60%;9%;8
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;68;50;E;7;59%;6%;8
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;62;49;ESE;8;71%;9%;9
Campo;Partly sunny, cool;65;38;WSW;12;61%;6%;10
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;65;47;ESE;9;76%;9%;9
Chico;Partly sunny, warmer;78;53;NNE;9;47%;0%;8
China Lake;Partly sunny;78;54;NNW;5;27%;15%;9
Chino;Partly sunny, cool;69;49;WSW;7;71%;8%;9
Concord;Partly sunny, warmer;78;52;SW;7;45%;1%;8
Corona;Cool with some sun;71;48;SW;7;69%;7%;9
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;57;46;N;16;77%;3%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;79;54;WSW;15;32%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;74;47;WSW;15;36%;2%;10
El Centro;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;57;W;14;27%;0%;10
Eureka;Mostly sunny;58;47;N;10;73%;2%;8
Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;78;51;W;8;52%;1%;8
Fresno;Partly sunny;77;54;NW;9;48%;18%;9
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;69;53;SE;6;58%;10%;8
Hanford;Partly sunny;76;49;NW;6;54%;14%;9
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;66;55;SE;8;59%;9%;8
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;48;SW;7;61%;2%;8
Imperial;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;57;W;14;27%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;65;50;S;10;64%;6%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny, cool;72;48;W;16;44%;8%;10
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;78;48;NW;10;43%;9%;9
Lincoln;Partly sunny;76;49;ENE;7;53%;1%;8
Livermore;Partly sunny, warmer;74;47;WSW;7;53%;2%;9
Lompoc;Partly sunny;65;46;NW;13;68%;2%;9
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;54;SSE;8;57%;10%;8
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;67;53;S;7;62%;10%;8
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;68;52;SSW;6;58%;9%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;68;52;SSW;6;58%;9%;8
Madera;Partly sunny;77;49;NW;7;52%;12%;9
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;62;34;NW;8;47%;0%;8
Marysville;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;NNE;9;54%;0%;8
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;77;51;SSW;10;51%;0%;8
Merced;Partly sunny;78;49;NW;11;55%;6%;9
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;78;49;NW;11;55%;6%;9
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;68;51;SE;8;59%;7%;6
Modesto;Partly sunny;78;54;NNW;13;46%;3%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;71;51;SW;8;57%;3%;9
Mojave;Partly sunny, breezy;70;47;NW;15;37%;3%;10
Montague;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;38;NNE;5;51%;3%;8
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;47;W;8;68%;4%;9
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;66;39;NW;6;43%;3%;8
Napa County;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;W;8;57%;1%;8
Needles;Partly sunny;88;66;NW;6;20%;4%;9
North Island;Low clouds breaking;65;55;SE;9;62%;6%;5
Oakland;Partly sunny;68;49;WSW;8;64%;1%;8
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;65;47;ESE;9;76%;9%;9
Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;69;49;WSW;7;71%;8%;9
Oroville;Partly sunny, warmer;77;53;NE;7;54%;1%;8
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;64;51;E;7;66%;6%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;86;61;WNW;9;30%;0%;9
Palmdale;Partly sunny;73;46;WSW;15;39%;7%;10
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;76;42;NW;6;56%;3%;9
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;64;49;ESE;8;75%;6%;8
Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;74;49;ESE;6;57%;19%;9
Ramona;Partly sunny, cool;66;42;S;7;69%;7%;10
Redding;Partly sunny, warmer;80;54;NNE;9;34%;1%;8
Riverside;Partly sunny, cool;71;48;WSW;6;66%;7%;9
Riverside March;Partly sunny, cool;69;45;WSW;6;63%;8%;10
Sacramento;Partly sunny;78;51;WNW;8;49%;1%;8
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;NNW;13;49%;1%;8
Salinas;Partly sunny;68;47;S;10;64%;3%;9
San Bernardino;Cool with some sun;71;48;W;6;64%;27%;9
San Carlos;Partly sunny;69;49;W;7;57%;2%;8
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;65;54;S;8;56%;6%;5
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;65;47;S;8;66%;6%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;64;51;SE;9;61%;6%;6
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;50;W;9;66%;1%;8
San Jose;Partly sunny;72;50;SW;10;56%;4%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;68;46;N;11;60%;2%;9
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;64;52;NW;20;63%;6%;9
Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;59;46;NNW;18;56%;8%;10
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;67;52;S;7;68%;10%;8
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;69;50;N;7;60%;5%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;46;WNW;12;69%;2%;9
Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;65;53;N;8;65%;9%;8
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;74;45;WNW;7;56%;1%;8
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;75;45;N;7;71%;2%;9
Santee;Partly sunny, cool;69;49;S;7;46%;4%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Partial sunshine;53;30;ENE;6;43%;3%;9
Stockton;Partly sunny, nice;79;49;W;9;49%;2%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny;88;66;WNW;8;24%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sun and some clouds;55;28;NE;7;50%;3%;9
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;82;59;WNW;9;25%;0%;10
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warmer;76;46;NNW;5;47%;0%;8
Vacaville;Partly sunny;80;56;W;10;39%;1%;8
Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;68;51;SSE;6;63%;9%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;46;NNW;15;72%;2%;9
Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;72;44;W;9;51%;6%;10
Visalia;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;NW;7;54%;17%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny;68;47;SSW;6;65%;3%;9
