CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Chilly with sunshine;46;22;ESE;5;50%;0%;5
Arcata;Partly sunny;58;40;ENE;7;64%;0%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny;58;40;ENE;5;52%;1%;5
Avalon;Mostly sunny;65;54;NW;6;30%;1%;6
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;68;42;ESE;4;45%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;63;40;ENE;6;49%;0%;5
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cold;42;22;NE;25;42%;3%;6
Bishop;Sunny, but cold;55;27;WNW;6;23%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;32;ENE;6;34%;1%;5
Blythe;Sunny, but cool;70;45;NW;10;19%;0%;6
Burbank;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;48;NE;15;26%;0%;6
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;71;48;NE;14;25%;0%;6
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;66;45;ENE;6;43%;1%;6
Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;39;NE;17;24%;1%;6
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;69;42;NE;6;47%;1%;6
Chico;Clouds and sun;64;42;E;6;47%;2%;5
China Lake;Sunny and cool;62;39;NNW;6;25%;0%;5
Chino;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;46;NNE;15;27%;2%;6
Concord;Partly sunny;64;43;SW;5;47%;0%;5
Corona;Mostly sunny;72;45;E;8;26%;1%;6
Crescent City;Clouds and sun;54;40;NNW;5;68%;8%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and cool;60;38;S;8;30%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Cool with sunshine;59;35;ENE;10;33%;0%;6
El Centro;Sunny, but cool;66;43;NW;8;23%;0%;6
Eureka;Periods of sun;56;42;ENE;7;64%;0%;3
Fairfield;Partly sunny;63;40;WNW;7;52%;0%;5
Fresno;Plenty of sun;65;44;N;4;53%;0%;5
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;ENE;6;25%;1%;6
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;N;4;63%;2%;5
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;72;51;N;5;30%;1%;6
Hayward;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNE;6;53%;1%;5
Imperial;Sunny, but cool;66;43;NW;8;23%;0%;6
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;47;E;8;38%;1%;6
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cool;59;34;E;9;30%;0%;6
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;NW;5;50%;0%;5
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;62;40;ENE;5;55%;1%;5
Livermore;Mostly sunny;62;39;SSW;6;51%;1%;5
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;66;39;NE;5;50%;0%;5
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;72;49;ENE;6;30%;1%;6
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;NNE;6;35%;1%;6
Los Angeles;Nice with sunshine;71;50;NE;5;34%;2%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Nice with sunshine;71;50;NE;5;34%;2%;6
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;N;4;68%;2%;5
Mammoth;Clouds and sun;47;24;ESE;5;53%;0%;5
Marysville;Partly sunny;63;40;ESE;6;53%;0%;5
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;62;41;E;4;56%;1%;5
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NNW;3;60%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NNW;3;60%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Nice with sunshine;72;48;NE;6;29%;1%;6
Modesto;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNW;4;51%;0%;5
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;63;42;SW;4;51%;0%;5
Mojave;Mostly sunny, cool;57;35;NE;8;27%;1%;6
Montague;Clouds and sun;55;30;NNE;4;50%;7%;5
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;43;E;4;51%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, cool;50;29;NW;2;53%;4%;3
Napa County;Partly sunny;62;39;NNW;5;53%;0%;5
Needles;Sunny, but cool;68;49;N;13;20%;1%;6
North Island;Mostly sunny;73;54;ENE;7;36%;1%;6
Oakland;Partly sunny;61;44;NW;6;51%;1%;5
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;69;42;NE;6;47%;1%;6
Ontario;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;46;NNE;15;27%;2%;6
Oroville;Partly sunny;63;43;ENE;6;48%;2%;5
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;12;34%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Sunlit and cool;72;50;WSW;6;17%;0%;6
Palmdale;Cool with sunshine;58;35;ESE;12;31%;0%;6
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;65;36;ESE;3;56%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;68;48;NE;14;35%;0%;6
Porterville;Sunny and cool;65;40;E;5;58%;2%;5
Ramona;Mostly sunny;67;40;ENE;8;29%;2%;6
Redding;Clouds and sun;65;41;N;8;37%;3%;5
Riverside;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;46;NE;16;21%;1%;6
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;40;ENE;15;27%;2%;6
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;63;42;ESE;5;54%;1%;5
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;62;41;ESE;6;54%;0%;5
Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;42;E;8;50%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;45;NE;16;26%;1%;6
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;63;42;NNW;5;56%;1%;5
San Diego;Mostly sunny;71;51;NE;7;44%;1%;6
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;70;47;E;6;33%;1%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;71;47;NE;5;32%;1%;6
San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;46;WNW;6;62%;1%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;63;42;SW;6;53%;0%;5
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;39;NNE;5;47%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;65;51;NNW;10;51%;1%;6
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;38;NE;16;35%;0%;6
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;72;49;ENE;7;34%;2%;6
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;45;NNE;16;45%;1%;6
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;68;40;ENE;6;49%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;50;NNE;6;34%;0%;6
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;63;40;NW;6;56%;0%;5
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;39;NNE;17;57%;1%;6
Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;ENE;6;27%;2%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine, but chilly;40;18;SE;6;50%;0%;5
Stockton;Mostly sunny;64;42;WSW;4;52%;0%;5
Thermal;Sunny, but cool;74;49;WNW;8;17%;0%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with sunshine;40;17;SE;3;58%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Cool with sunshine;63;42;NW;11;21%;1%;6
Ukiah;Clouds and sun;65;39;E;3;55%;0%;5
Vacaville;Partly sunny;64;39;WNW;7;46%;1%;5
Van Nuys;Nice with sunshine;70;49;NNE;6;26%;2%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;39;ENE;6;50%;0%;5
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;34;ESE;9;31%;2%;6
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNE;3;59%;0%;5
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;65;41;ENE;5;56%;0%;5
