CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Spotty showers;44;25;SSW;5;73%;62%;3
Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;39;NE;5;76%;28%;3
Auburn;Cool with some sun;56;43;E;5;89%;31%;3
Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;58;49;NW;8;77%;30%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;63;47;ESE;5;65%;55%;5
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;44;E;6;70%;34%;2
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;52;30;WSW;6;84%;25%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny;63;33;NW;5;32%;23%;5
Blue Canyon;A snow squall;41;33;E;5;79%;63%;3
Blythe;Mostly sunny;77;50;SE;5;42%;0%;5
Burbank;Sun and some clouds;63;48;SE;5;68%;21%;5
Camarillo;Sun and some clouds;64;47;NE;6;69%;28%;5
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;NE;6;79%;21%;4
Campo;Mostly sunny;62;33;NE;8;64%;17%;5
Carlsbad;Sun and some clouds;61;44;ENE;6;82%;22%;4
Chico;Mainly cloudy;60;45;NE;6;78%;40%;1
China Lake;Mostly sunny;70;46;SSW;7;41%;18%;5
Chino;Partly sunny, cool;62;46;SE;6;81%;30%;5
Concord;Partial sunshine;61;47;SW;5;64%;26%;4
Corona;Partly sunny;65;45;NE;6;78%;16%;5
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;50;37;ENE;6;78%;13%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, nice;72;45;W;10;44%;6%;5
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;67;40;SW;8;55%;13%;5
El Centro;Mostly sunny, cool;72;45;WNW;5;40%;0%;5
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;53;39;NE;6;78%;28%;3
Fairfield;Partly sunny;60;45;WNW;5;78%;28%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;64;49;ENE;6;67%;31%;4
Fullerton;Sun and some clouds;65;49;NE;5;66%;31%;4
Hanford;Partial sunshine;63;45;E;5;73%;33%;4
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;63;51;N;5;65%;30%;4
Hayward;Partly sunny;59;47;WNW;6;71%;29%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny, cool;72;45;WNW;5;40%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Sun and some clouds;63;45;NNE;9;70%;27%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;65;43;SW;10;53%;15%;5
Lemoore Nas;Partial sunshine;63;45;N;7;70%;33%;4
Lincoln;Partial sunshine;60;44;ENE;6;81%;34%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;SW;6;70%;23%;4
Lompoc;Partly sunny;60;44;NE;8;75%;29%;5
Long Beach;Partly sunny;62;49;E;6;69%;31%;4
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;63;49;SSE;6;68%;31%;4
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;63;50;SSE;5;72%;30%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;63;50;SSE;5;72%;30%;4
Madera;Partial sunshine;64;49;NE;6;72%;32%;5
Mammoth;Rather cloudy, cold;42;28;S;6;74%;26%;2
Marysville;Rather cloudy, cool;60;44;N;6;80%;38%;2
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;61;44;S;5;71%;8%;3
Merced;Partial sunshine;63;44;NNE;5;72%;33%;4
Merced (airport);Partial sunshine;63;44;NNE;5;72%;33%;4
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;65;45;NE;6;63%;20%;4
Modesto;Some sun;63;46;N;4;63%;28%;4
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;60;45;ENE;4;69%;29%;4
Mojave;Mostly sunny;64;41;W;10;48%;14%;5
Montague;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;30;E;5;62%;38%;3
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;58;45;N;4;65%;31%;5
Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;45;30;N;2;74%;74%;2
Napa County;Some sun;59;44;NNW;5;75%;30%;3
Needles;Mostly sunny;76;54;SE;5;30%;1%;5
North Island;Sun and some clouds;68;51;NNE;9;56%;19%;4
Oakland;Some sun;58;47;NW;6;69%;31%;4
Oceanside;Sun and some clouds;61;44;ENE;6;82%;22%;4
Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;62;46;SE;6;81%;30%;5
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;60;46;NE;6;75%;39%;1
Oxnard;Partial sunshine;60;47;ENE;6;77%;28%;5
Palm Springs;Nice with sunshine;77;53;W;4;41%;5%;5
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;64;43;SW;9;53%;12%;5
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;61;43;SE;3;77%;33%;5
Point Mugu;Sun and some clouds;61;46;NE;6;72%;28%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;63;45;SE;5;79%;44%;5
Ramona;Partial sunshine;62;37;ENE;6;73%;19%;5
Redding;Showers around;59;43;N;5;71%;74%;1
Riverside;Partial sunshine;64;46;ENE;6;78%;16%;5
Riverside March;Partly sunny, cool;62;41;NE;6;81%;15%;5
Sacramento;Partly sunny;60;45;NNE;5;77%;28%;3
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;61;45;SW;5;74%;30%;3
Salinas;Sun and some clouds;61;46;ENE;7;66%;31%;5
San Bernardino;Partly sunny, cool;63;45;SE;6;79%;33%;5
San Carlos;Some sun;58;47;NW;6;68%;42%;4
San Diego;Sun and some clouds;65;50;N;7;62%;19%;4
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;62;43;NE;6;78%;27%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;63;45;NE;6;66%;20%;3
San Francisco;Partly sunny;57;48;NW;7;73%;35%;4
San Jose;Partly sunny;61;47;NW;6;69%;28%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;61;46;N;6;72%;30%;4
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;59;48;NW;14;78%;28%;4
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;54;45;WSW;11;68%;27%;5
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;63;48;SSE;6;70%;20%;4
Santa Barbara;Partial sunshine;61;48;NW;6;75%;30%;5
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;62;46;ESE;8;76%;30%;5
Santa Monica;Partial sunshine;61;50;N;5;70%;30%;4
Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;58;43;NNW;5;79%;37%;3
Santa Ynez;Sun and some clouds;65;45;NNE;6;82%;30%;5
Santee;Partly sunny;66;43;ENE;6;56%;14%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;42;24;SW;7;61%;8%;4
Stockton;Partial sunshine;63;46;NNW;5;70%;22%;4
Thermal;Mostly sunny;81;50;WNW;5;32%;3%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Rather cloudy;40;21;SSE;2;76%;9%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;73;46;WSW;6;37%;3%;5
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;60;43;ESE;2;69%;41%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;61;44;W;4;72%;29%;3
Van Nuys;Sun and some clouds;64;48;SE;5;68%;21%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;58;44;ENE;10;77%;29%;5
Victorville;Mostly sunny;65;41;SSW;7;64%;17%;5
Visalia;Partial sunshine;62;46;SSW;5;76%;44%;4
Watsonville;Partly sunny;59;46;SE;5;78%;31%;5
_____
