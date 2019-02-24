CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;32;SSW;9;79%;68%;1
Arcata;Cool with rain;54;49;SSE;11;81%;95%;1
Auburn;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;43;SE;7;69%;38%;2
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;60;50;WNW;7;46%;0%;5
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;64;43;ESE;4;46%;1%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;45;SE;8;61%;41%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, chilly;44;24;W;6;59%;1%;5
Bishop;Cool with some sun;56;29;WNW;6;29%;9%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;31;SE;7;75%;44%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny, cool;67;40;NNE;6;31%;0%;5
Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;67;45;E;5;42%;0%;5
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;42;ENE;6;47%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;60;42;NNE;6;61%;0%;5
Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;59;32;NE;6;39%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;62;42;ENE;5;62%;0%;5
Chico;A shower or two;57;48;SE;9;63%;81%;1
China Lake;Sunshine and cool;60;39;S;5;33%;0%;4
Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;65;43;N;5;41%;2%;5
Concord;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;SSW;5;63%;32%;2
Corona;Mostly sunny;68;41;SE;5;39%;0%;5
Crescent City;Downpours, breezy;51;48;SSE;20;93%;96%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;61;39;SW;5;38%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;58;34;SW;2;52%;0%;5
El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;64;39;W;5;33%;0%;5
Eureka;Cool with rain;53;49;S;12;81%;95%;1
Fairfield;Periods of sun, cool;59;46;WSW;7;72%;33%;2
Fresno;Cool with some sun;62;44;E;4;54%;10%;4
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;68;45;ENE;4;41%;0%;5
Hanford;Partly sunny, cool;63;38;SE;4;60%;4%;4
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, cool;64;49;ENE;5;44%;0%;5
Hayward;Clouds and sun, cool;58;47;SW;6;70%;30%;2
Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;64;39;W;5;33%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;61;45;ENE;8;53%;0%;5
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cool;60;37;WSW;6;42%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Cool with some sun;62;39;NNW;5;57%;2%;4
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;47;SE;8;62%;38%;1
Livermore;Periods of sun, cool;59;44;SSW;6;68%;29%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;60;40;N;7;66%;0%;4
Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;65;46;N;5;49%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;SE;6;54%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;E;5;47%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;E;5;47%;2%;5
Madera;Partly sunny;63;43;E;4;62%;12%;4
Mammoth;Morning flurries;38;33;SSW;13;79%;82%;1
Marysville;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;47;SE;9;61%;44%;1
Mather AFB;Periods of sun, cool;59;44;SSE;7;64%;44%;3
Merced;Periods of sun;61;41;W;3;63%;13%;3
Merced (airport);Periods of sun;61;41;W;3;63%;13%;3
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;67;45;NE;7;42%;0%;5
Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;62;44;NW;4;61%;18%;3
Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;59;44;N;4;68%;28%;2
Mojave;Sunshine and cool;57;36;WNW;6;38%;1%;5
Montague;A few showers;49;38;SSE;12;65%;88%;1
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;57;42;SSE;3;67%;10%;3
Mount Shasta;Brief showers;39;35;SE;4;78%;93%;1
Napa County;Clouds and sun, cool;57;46;SSW;7;74%;35%;2
Needles;Partly sunny, cool;66;43;NNW;8;26%;1%;4
North Island;Mostly sunny;65;50;NE;7;46%;0%;5
Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;57;48;SSW;7;65%;31%;2
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;62;42;ENE;5;62%;0%;5
Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;65;43;N;5;41%;2%;5
Oroville;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;49;ESE;8;60%;67%;1
Oxnard;Sunshine and cool;61;44;ENE;6;57%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;69;48;W;2;31%;0%;5
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cool;59;38;WSW;3;45%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;63;35;ENE;2;61%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;60;43;E;6;58%;0%;4
Porterville;Sunshine and cool;63;40;ESE;5;58%;3%;4
Ramona;Mostly sunny;65;35;E;6;43%;1%;5
Redding;A shower or two;52;46;S;4;73%;82%;1
Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;67;42;SE;5;41%;0%;5
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;64;37;ESE;5;41%;1%;5
Sacramento;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;SSW;7;62%;31%;2
Sacramento International;Periods of sun, cool;58;46;SSE;8;68%;34%;2
Salinas;Periods of sun;61;42;SE;7;66%;8%;3
San Bernardino;Sunshine and cool;65;41;E;5;40%;0%;5
San Carlos;Periods of sun, cool;58;47;SSW;6;65%;30%;2
San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;64;47;NNE;7;54%;0%;5
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;63;41;ENE;6;51%;0%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;64;44;N;6;44%;0%;5
San Francisco;Periods of sun, cool;55;49;SSW;7;73%;44%;2
San Jose;Clouds and sun, cool;60;45;SSE;5;65%;24%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;63;40;NE;5;61%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Cool with sunshine;59;49;NW;8;69%;2%;5
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;52;41;NW;9;38%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Cool with sunshine;66;44;SE;5;57%;1%;5
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;62;42;NE;5;64%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNW;6;65%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;64;49;N;5;45%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;46;SE;5;76%;41%;1
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;65;37;NNE;5;69%;2%;4
Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;67;41;E;6;37%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;38;29;SW;9;56%;68%;3
Stockton;Clouds and sun, cool;63;45;N;5;60%;27%;2
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;71;43;WNW;3;29%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;25;S;7;72%;60%;2
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;63;40;W;5;25%;1%;5
Ukiah;A few showers;54;46;SE;3;75%;90%;1
Vacaville;Clouds and sun, cool;59;46;SW;6;69%;34%;2
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;67;45;ENE;5;45%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;59;42;N;8;69%;0%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;SSW;5;45%;1%;5
Visalia;Partly sunny, cool;62;39;ENE;3;62%;5%;4
Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;59;43;SSW;6;73%;14%;3
