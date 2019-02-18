CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 20, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Very cold;31;19;W;4;72%;63%;4

Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;41;N;7;72%;85%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;33;ESE;5;63%;29%;4

Avalon;Sunny, but cool;56;46;NNE;5;40%;2%;4

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;54;35;ESE;5;48%;5%;4

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;55;34;ESE;6;48%;30%;4

Big Bear City;Sunny and cold;32;12;WNW;8;63%;1%;5

Bishop;Cold with sunshine;44;20;NW;8;22%;6%;4

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cold;37;21;SE;5;50%;31%;4

Blythe;Sunny, but cool;59;32;WSW;9;24%;0%;4

Burbank;Sunny, but cool;58;38;ENE;5;34%;1%;4

Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;ENE;6;39%;2%;4

Camp Pendleton;Sunny, but cool;55;37;ENE;7;49%;1%;4

Campo;Cold with sunshine;50;25;ENE;9;45%;1%;5

Carlsbad;Sunny, but cool;58;34;ENE;6;53%;1%;4

Chico;Mostly sunny, cool;55;35;E;5;56%;30%;4

China Lake;Sunny, but cold;51;31;WSW;6;29%;1%;4

Chino;Sunny, but cool;55;35;ENE;5;34%;1%;4

Concord;Mostly sunny, cool;58;38;SW;4;44%;6%;4

Corona;Sunny, but cool;58;34;ESE;6;32%;0%;4

Crescent City;Rather cloudy;51;40;ENE;10;69%;100%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cold;50;29;SSW;10;38%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cold;47;28;SW;3;52%;0%;4

El Centro;Sunny, but cool;58;30;SSE;9;30%;0%;4

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;51;42;N;9;69%;88%;3

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;58;35;SSW;7;51%;7%;4

Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;52;34;E;4;60%;15%;4

Fullerton;Sunny, but cool;61;38;N;4;35%;1%;4

Hanford;Mostly sunny, cool;53;30;ENE;5;65%;11%;4

Hawthorne;Sunny, but cool;60;42;NE;5;35%;1%;4

Hayward;Mostly sunny, cool;55;40;SSW;6;54%;6%;4

Imperial;Sunny, but cool;58;30;SSE;9;30%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Brilliant sunshine;58;40;ESE;6;45%;3%;4

Lancaster;Sunny, but cold;46;30;WSW;6;38%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and cool;53;28;WSW;6;56%;6%;4

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, cool;54;35;ESE;6;58%;25%;4

Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;54;35;SSW;6;53%;5%;4

Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;57;36;NNE;8;53%;8%;4

Long Beach;Sunny and cool;60;41;ESE;5;37%;1%;4

Los Alamitos;Cool with sunshine;60;40;E;5;39%;1%;4

Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;58;41;ENE;5;38%;1%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;58;41;ENE;5;38%;1%;4

Madera;Mostly sunny, cool;54;34;ENE;5;68%;14%;4

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;33;21;WNW;5;67%;53%;4

Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;55;33;ESE;7;57%;29%;4

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;54;34;SE;4;54%;9%;4

Merced;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;ESE;3;63%;13%;4

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;ESE;3;63%;13%;4

Miramar Mcas;Sunny, but cool;61;39;E;6;38%;2%;4

Modesto;Mostly sunny, cool;55;33;SE;4;54%;11%;4

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;57;39;SSW;4;49%;7%;4

Mojave;Sunny and cold;45;28;WNW;5;36%;1%;4

Montague;Cold with some sun;41;27;SSE;5;68%;67%;3

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, cool;54;41;WNW;5;50%;27%;4

Mount Shasta;Cold with some sun;39;23;NNW;4;60%;80%;4

Napa County;Mostly sunny;57;33;W;6;49%;6%;4

Needles;Sunny, but cool;57;36;NE;12;25%;1%;4

North Island;Plenty of sunshine;62;45;E;6;37%;3%;4

Oakland;Sunshine and cool;56;42;SSW;7;49%;26%;4

Oceanside;Sunny, but cool;58;34;ENE;6;53%;1%;4

Ontario;Sunny, but cool;55;35;ENE;5;34%;1%;4

Oroville;Mostly sunny, cool;55;36;E;6;55%;30%;4

Oxnard;Sunny, but cool;59;37;NE;6;44%;3%;4

Palm Springs;Sunny, but cool;62;38;W;5;25%;0%;4

Palmdale;Sunny and windy;47;29;SW;16;47%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, cool;55;30;ENE;4;57%;3%;4

Point Mugu;Sunny, but cool;59;37;ENE;6;45%;3%;4

Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;ESE;5;63%;10%;4

Ramona;Sunny, but cool;55;28;E;6;41%;1%;4

Redding;Partly sunny, cool;56;32;ESE;7;43%;33%;3

Riverside;Sunny, but cool;57;34;ESE;7;33%;0%;4

Riverside March;Sunny, but cold;53;29;E;7;40%;1%;4

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, cool;55;36;SE;6;55%;16%;4

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;55;33;SE;7;52%;18%;4

Salinas;Mostly sunny, cool;56;38;SSW;8;53%;27%;4

San Bernardino;Windy with sunshine;55;33;NE;16;36%;0%;4

San Carlos;Sunshine and cool;56;42;SW;6;52%;9%;4

San Diego;Sunny, but cool;61;43;ESE;6;45%;3%;4

San Diego Brown;Sunny, but cool;57;37;ESE;6;48%;3%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Cool with sunshine;59;38;E;6;41%;2%;4

San Francisco;Mostly sunny, cool;54;44;W;7;59%;9%;4

San Jose;Mostly sunny, cool;56;37;SSE;6;49%;6%;4

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, cool;58;33;NE;5;50%;5%;4

San Nicolas Island;Lots of sun, breezy;58;47;NW;15;54%;3%;4

Sandberg;Sunny and windy;39;26;NNW;16;54%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Sunny, but cool;59;39;E;5;44%;1%;4

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;58;37;NNE;6;47%;5%;4

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, cool;58;33;E;7;55%;5%;4

Santa Monica;Sunny, but cool;59;42;NNE;5;36%;1%;4

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;57;35;NW;6;56%;11%;4

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;59;30;NE;7;61%;7%;4

Santee;Sunny, but cool;60;35;E;6;32%;2%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Very cold;31;12;WSW;4;57%;13%;4

Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;56;34;SE;5;53%;7%;4

Thermal;Sunny, but cool;65;35;NW;8;23%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Very cold;31;11;SW;1;67%;21%;4

Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cold;52;32;W;13;25%;1%;4

Ukiah;Partly sunny;56;34;NW;3;52%;24%;4

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;58;32;SSW;6;45%;8%;4

Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;58;38;NE;6;33%;1%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;56;35;NNW;9;55%;26%;4

Victorville;Sunny, but cold;46;28;SSW;6;42%;1%;4

Visalia;Mostly sunny, cool;52;29;ESE;4;64%;10%;4

Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cool;57;37;ESE;5;56%;9%;4

