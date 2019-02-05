CA Forecast for Thursday, February 7, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;31;6;S;6;61%;9%;3

Arcata;Cool with some sun;51;34;ESE;5;73%;31%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;27;ENE;5;76%;17%;3

Avalon;Mostly sunny;55;46;ENE;11;49%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;51;33;ESE;5;55%;4%;4

Beale AFB;Sunshine and cool;51;26;NE;4;60%;20%;3

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;30;13;NW;9;77%;2%;4

Bishop;Sunshine and cold;44;13;NW;9;27%;2%;4

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;4;70%;18%;2

Blythe;Periods of sun, cool;59;33;WSW;7;32%;0%;4

Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;55;37;NNE;6;40%;0%;4

Camarillo;Mostly sunny, cool;60;39;ENE;6;42%;0%;4

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cold;49;32;ENE;6;69%;0%;4

Campo;Partly sunny, cold;46;28;NE;11;65%;6%;4

Carlsbad;Partly sunny, cool;57;34;E;6;59%;0%;4

Chico;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;30;NE;4;66%;23%;3

China Lake;Mostly sunny, cold;48;29;NW;5;35%;0%;4

Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;51;36;NE;6;48%;2%;4

Concord;Mostly sunny;54;34;E;3;58%;14%;3

Corona;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;E;6;45%;0%;4

Crescent City;Partly sunny;49;36;E;6;70%;28%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cold;48;27;WSW;17;47%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cold;45;24;SW;12;63%;0%;4

El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;59;31;W;10;40%;0%;4

Eureka;Partly sunny;51;35;E;6;71%;31%;3

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;NNE;6;63%;13%;3

Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;51;31;ESE;4;64%;14%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny, cool;57;37;NE;4;44%;0%;4

Hanford;Sunshine and cool;52;27;ESE;5;66%;9%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, cool;57;41;NNE;6;43%;0%;4

Hayward;Mostly sunny;54;36;ESE;5;58%;17%;3

Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;59;31;W;10;40%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, cool;58;39;E;9;52%;6%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cold;45;25;W;13;45%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and cool;52;26;NNW;5;66%;8%;3

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, cool;52;28;ENE;5;67%;19%;3

Livermore;Mostly sunny;52;32;SSE;5;62%;13%;3

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;56;34;ENE;9;61%;18%;4

Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;58;39;NE;6;45%;0%;4

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, cool;57;39;ENE;6;40%;0%;4

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;NE;5;41%;2%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;NE;5;41%;2%;4

Madera;Cool with sunshine;53;32;E;5;67%;13%;3

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, cold;34;12;SSW;7;59%;28%;3

Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;52;28;NE;4;67%;20%;3

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;51;28;E;5;64%;5%;3

Merced;Cool with sunshine;51;29;E;4;68%;13%;3

Merced (airport);Cool with sunshine;51;29;E;4;68%;13%;3

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, cool;58;38;E;7;50%;3%;4

Modesto;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;N;4;63%;12%;3

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;54;35;N;4;62%;17%;3

Mojave;Mostly sunny, cold;43;23;NW;13;42%;1%;4

Montague;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;17;NE;4;64%;24%;3

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;54;39;SE;6;60%;29%;3

Mount Shasta;Sunshine and chilly;39;17;N;4;60%;30%;3

Napa County;Lots of sun, cool;54;34;NE;5;64%;14%;3

Needles;Partly sunny, cool;58;37;NNW;8;28%;1%;4

North Island;Partly sunny, cool;62;46;E;8;44%;4%;4

Oakland;Mostly sunny;54;39;E;6;56%;17%;3

Oceanside;Partly sunny, cool;57;34;E;6;59%;0%;4

Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;51;36;NE;6;48%;2%;4

Oroville;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;31;ENE;5;67%;23%;3

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;58;38;ENE;8;46%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;W;7;37%;0%;4

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cold;45;24;SW;13;52%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;52;25;ESE;5;69%;11%;4

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;59;38;NE;9;44%;0%;4

Porterville;Partly sunny, chilly;50;28;ESE;5;65%;8%;3

Ramona;Partly sunny, cool;51;29;ESE;7;59%;3%;4

Redding;Mostly sunny;52;27;NNE;2;57%;27%;3

Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;53;35;ENE;6;49%;0%;4

Riverside March;Partly sunny, cold;50;30;E;6;56%;2%;4

Sacramento;Cool with sunshine;52;31;NE;5;66%;14%;3

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;51;30;N;4;69%;15%;3

Salinas;Mostly sunny;55;33;ESE;8;64%;24%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;51;34;NE;5;52%;0%;4

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;54;37;ESE;6;58%;20%;3

San Diego;Partly sunny, cool;59;42;E;7;50%;4%;4

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;55;38;E;8;58%;6%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, cool;56;40;E;7;55%;4%;4

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;53;41;E;6;67%;30%;3

San Jose;Mostly sunny;53;33;SE;6;62%;16%;3

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;55;35;NE;7;59%;14%;4

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;57;47;NW;20;58%;2%;4

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, cold;36;24;NNW;19;63%;1%;4

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;E;6;47%;2%;4

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;59;36;NNE;9;46%;6%;4

Santa Maria;Sunshine and cool;56;35;ENE;8;62%;13%;4

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, cool;59;41;NNE;6;40%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;53;31;E;5;67%;18%;3

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;57;27;NNE;8;65%;13%;4

Santee;Partly sunny, cool;57;35;ESE;6;42%;3%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine, very cold;29;5;SSW;5;56%;4%;3

Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;ENE;5;60%;12%;3

Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;62;36;NW;6;36%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;27;2;SE;3;76%;4%;3

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;52;31;WNW;9;31%;1%;4

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;52;30;N;4;62%;24%;3

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;WNW;3;64%;12%;3

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, cool;56;37;NNE;6;38%;2%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;54;35;ENE;10;65%;18%;4

Victorville;Mostly sunny, cold;44;24;WSW;10;50%;1%;4

Visalia;Lots of sun, cool;51;27;ENE;4;70%;10%;3

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;55;34;ENE;5;64%;22%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather