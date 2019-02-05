CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, February 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;31;6;S;6;61%;9%;3
Arcata;Cool with some sun;51;34;ESE;5;73%;31%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;27;ENE;5;76%;17%;3
Avalon;Mostly sunny;55;46;ENE;11;49%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;51;33;ESE;5;55%;4%;4
Beale AFB;Sunshine and cool;51;26;NE;4;60%;20%;3
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;30;13;NW;9;77%;2%;4
Bishop;Sunshine and cold;44;13;NW;9;27%;2%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;4;70%;18%;2
Blythe;Periods of sun, cool;59;33;WSW;7;32%;0%;4
Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;55;37;NNE;6;40%;0%;4
Camarillo;Mostly sunny, cool;60;39;ENE;6;42%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cold;49;32;ENE;6;69%;0%;4
Campo;Partly sunny, cold;46;28;NE;11;65%;6%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, cool;57;34;E;6;59%;0%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;30;NE;4;66%;23%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny, cold;48;29;NW;5;35%;0%;4
Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;51;36;NE;6;48%;2%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny;54;34;E;3;58%;14%;3
Corona;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;E;6;45%;0%;4
Crescent City;Partly sunny;49;36;E;6;70%;28%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cold;48;27;WSW;17;47%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cold;45;24;SW;12;63%;0%;4
El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;59;31;W;10;40%;0%;4
Eureka;Partly sunny;51;35;E;6;71%;31%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;NNE;6;63%;13%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;51;31;ESE;4;64%;14%;3
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, cool;57;37;NE;4;44%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunshine and cool;52;27;ESE;5;66%;9%;3
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, cool;57;41;NNE;6;43%;0%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny;54;36;ESE;5;58%;17%;3
Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;59;31;W;10;40%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, cool;58;39;E;9;52%;6%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cold;45;25;W;13;45%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and cool;52;26;NNW;5;66%;8%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, cool;52;28;ENE;5;67%;19%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;52;32;SSE;5;62%;13%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;56;34;ENE;9;61%;18%;4
Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;58;39;NE;6;45%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, cool;57;39;ENE;6;40%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;NE;5;41%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;NE;5;41%;2%;4
Madera;Cool with sunshine;53;32;E;5;67%;13%;3
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, cold;34;12;SSW;7;59%;28%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;52;28;NE;4;67%;20%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;51;28;E;5;64%;5%;3
Merced;Cool with sunshine;51;29;E;4;68%;13%;3
Merced (airport);Cool with sunshine;51;29;E;4;68%;13%;3
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, cool;58;38;E;7;50%;3%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;N;4;63%;12%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;54;35;N;4;62%;17%;3
Mojave;Mostly sunny, cold;43;23;NW;13;42%;1%;4
Montague;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;17;NE;4;64%;24%;3
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;54;39;SE;6;60%;29%;3
Mount Shasta;Sunshine and chilly;39;17;N;4;60%;30%;3
Napa County;Lots of sun, cool;54;34;NE;5;64%;14%;3
Needles;Partly sunny, cool;58;37;NNW;8;28%;1%;4
North Island;Partly sunny, cool;62;46;E;8;44%;4%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny;54;39;E;6;56%;17%;3
Oceanside;Partly sunny, cool;57;34;E;6;59%;0%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;51;36;NE;6;48%;2%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;31;ENE;5;67%;23%;3
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;58;38;ENE;8;46%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;W;7;37%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cold;45;24;SW;13;52%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;52;25;ESE;5;69%;11%;4
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;59;38;NE;9;44%;0%;4
Porterville;Partly sunny, chilly;50;28;ESE;5;65%;8%;3
Ramona;Partly sunny, cool;51;29;ESE;7;59%;3%;4
Redding;Mostly sunny;52;27;NNE;2;57%;27%;3
Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;53;35;ENE;6;49%;0%;4
Riverside March;Partly sunny, cold;50;30;E;6;56%;2%;4
Sacramento;Cool with sunshine;52;31;NE;5;66%;14%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;51;30;N;4;69%;15%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;55;33;ESE;8;64%;24%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;51;34;NE;5;52%;0%;4
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;54;37;ESE;6;58%;20%;3
San Diego;Partly sunny, cool;59;42;E;7;50%;4%;4
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;55;38;E;8;58%;6%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, cool;56;40;E;7;55%;4%;4
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;53;41;E;6;67%;30%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;53;33;SE;6;62%;16%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;55;35;NE;7;59%;14%;4
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;57;47;NW;20;58%;2%;4
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, cold;36;24;NNW;19;63%;1%;4
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;E;6;47%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;59;36;NNE;9;46%;6%;4
Santa Maria;Sunshine and cool;56;35;ENE;8;62%;13%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, cool;59;41;NNE;6;40%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;53;31;E;5;67%;18%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;57;27;NNE;8;65%;13%;4
Santee;Partly sunny, cool;57;35;ESE;6;42%;3%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine, very cold;29;5;SSW;5;56%;4%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;ENE;5;60%;12%;3
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;62;36;NW;6;36%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;27;2;SE;3;76%;4%;3
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;52;31;WNW;9;31%;1%;4
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;52;30;N;4;62%;24%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;WNW;3;64%;12%;3
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, cool;56;37;NNE;6;38%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;54;35;ENE;10;65%;18%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cold;44;24;WSW;10;50%;1%;4
Visalia;Lots of sun, cool;51;27;ENE;4;70%;10%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;55;34;ENE;5;64%;22%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather