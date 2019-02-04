CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;29;11;WNW;7;77%;44%;1
Arcata;Partly sunny, chilly;49;33;ESE;5;75%;44%;2
Auburn;A t-storm in spots;43;26;E;5;79%;55%;1
Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;47;WNW;13;55%;28%;2
Bakersfield;Showers;51;36;SSE;6;59%;72%;1
Beale AFB;A t-storm in spots;49;27;E;5;68%;55%;1
Big Bear City;A bit of snow;31;16;W;12;100%;90%;1
Bishop;Cold with snow;39;15;WNW;9;39%;74%;1
Blue Canyon;Very cold with snow;24;17;ENE;5;85%;74%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny;65;41;WSW;13;49%;8%;3
Burbank;A bit of rain;53;37;N;7;53%;61%;2
Camarillo;A little rain;57;36;NNW;13;59%;58%;2
Camp Pendleton;Cool with rain;51;35;WNW;10;87%;85%;1
Campo;Cold with rain;47;34;W;16;87%;89%;1
Carlsbad;A little rain;57;38;WNW;10;80%;91%;1
Chico;A t-storm in spots;48;30;ENE;5;63%;55%;1
China Lake;Cold with some sun;50;31;WNW;17;35%;24%;3
Chino;Chilly with rain;49;36;SSE;7;75%;80%;1
Concord;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;33;WSW;5;56%;66%;2
Corona;Cool with rain;52;37;E;7;68%;72%;1
Crescent City;Chilly with some sun;47;34;SE;5;70%;44%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cooler;51;31;WSW;20;64%;44%;3
Edwards AFB;A little rain;45;28;WSW;17;78%;58%;2
El Centro;Partly sunny;62;38;W;15;58%;14%;3
Eureka;Partly sunny, chilly;48;35;ESE;6;72%;44%;2
Fairfield;A t-storm in spots;52;31;ENE;6;55%;55%;2
Fresno;Showers;48;31;W;6;76%;75%;1
Fullerton;A little rain;56;36;NW;7;65%;66%;2
Hanford;Showers;51;29;ESE;6;64%;68%;1
Hawthorne;Cool with rain;56;41;NNW;10;63%;67%;2
Hayward;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;36;W;6;58%;66%;3
Imperial;Partly sunny;62;38;W;15;58%;14%;3
Imperial Beach;A touch of rain;59;46;WNW;13;70%;84%;1
Lancaster;A bit of rain;45;30;W;16;57%;60%;2
Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;50;27;WNW;8;72%;65%;2
Lincoln;A t-storm in spots;49;29;E;5;65%;55%;1
Livermore;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;31;SW;6;56%;66%;3
Lompoc;A touch of rain;51;35;NNE;11;73%;69%;2
Long Beach;A touch of rain;56;38;NW;10;67%;66%;2
Los Alamitos;Occasional rain;56;39;NW;8;58%;60%;2
Los Angeles;Occasional rain;54;39;NNW;7;58%;58%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;Occasional rain;54;39;NNW;7;58%;58%;2
Madera;Showers;51;32;ENE;6;64%;81%;2
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;31;14;WNW;9;74%;44%;1
Marysville;A t-storm in spots;49;30;ENE;5;66%;55%;1
Mather AFB;A t-storm in spots;48;28;ESE;5;73%;42%;2
Merced;Spotty showers;49;28;SSW;6;76%;75%;1
Merced (airport);Spotty showers;49;28;SSW;6;76%;75%;1
Miramar Mcas;A bit of rain;59;43;WNW;11;67%;82%;1
Modesto;A t-storm in spots;50;30;SSE;6;67%;56%;2
Moffett Nas;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;35;S;6;64%;66%;3
Mojave;A touch of rain;43;28;WNW;15;54%;58%;2
Montague;Partly sunny;38;20;ESE;5;70%;44%;1
Monterey Rabr;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;37;NW;11;65%;67%;2
Mount Shasta;Cold with some sun;36;19;NW;4;62%;44%;2
Napa County;A t-storm in spots;52;32;NW;7;61%;55%;2
Needles;A bit of rain;62;40;W;15;42%;66%;1
North Island;Occasional rain;62;51;WNW;13;62%;84%;1
Oakland;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;38;NW;7;57%;66%;2
Oceanside;A little rain;57;38;WNW;10;80%;91%;1
Ontario;Chilly with rain;49;36;SSE;7;75%;80%;1
Oroville;A t-storm in spots;48;31;ENE;5;67%;55%;1
Oxnard;Occasional rain;55;37;NW;14;65%;58%;2
Palm Springs;Cool with some sun;57;40;NNW;8;60%;33%;2
Palmdale;A touch of rain;44;27;WSW;17;72%;72%;2
Paso Robles;A bit of rain;49;29;N;8;77%;64%;2
Point Mugu;A little rain;56;36;NW;16;60%;60%;2
Porterville;Showers;49;30;E;5;69%;70%;1
Ramona;A little rain;51;35;W;9;79%;82%;1
Redding;A shower or t-storm;49;27;SE;3;58%;66%;2
Riverside;Cool with rain;50;36;ESE;6;70%;74%;1
Riverside March;Cold with rain;48;32;ENE;7;77%;86%;1
Sacramento;A t-storm in spots;50;32;E;5;60%;55%;1
Sacramento International;A t-storm in spots;49;30;SE;5;71%;55%;1
Salinas;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;33;SE;11;74%;67%;3
San Bernardino;Chilly with rain;49;35;ESE;6;72%;85%;1
San Carlos;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;38;NW;7;56%;66%;3
San Diego;A bit of rain;60;49;W;9;62%;81%;1
San Diego Brown;A touch of rain;56;43;WNW;10;79%;91%;1
San Diego Montgomery;A little rain;56;43;WNW;10;70%;82%;1
San Francisco;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;41;NW;9;61%;66%;2
San Jose;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;33;SE;8;65%;66%;3
San Luis Obispo;A bit of rain;50;34;NNE;9;74%;71%;2
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;54;45;NW;19;72%;30%;2
Sandberg;A bit of snow;36;28;NW;15;84%;90%;1
Santa Ana;A touch of rain;54;39;NW;7;67%;81%;2
Santa Barbara;Occasional rain;54;39;NNW;10;57%;61%;2
Santa Maria;Cool with rain;51;34;NNE;9;78%;73%;1
Santa Monica;A little rain;58;42;NNW;9;58%;60%;2
Santa Rosa;A t-storm in spots;52;30;NNW;6;59%;55%;2
Santa Ynez;Occasional rain;50;31;N;8;82%;84%;2
Santee;Cool with rain;57;42;W;8;65%;90%;1
South Lake Tahoe;Very cold with snow;22;7;WSW;6;81%;80%;1
Stockton;A t-storm in spots;52;32;SE;6;56%;55%;2
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;63;41;N;8;50%;26%;2
Truckee-Tahoe;Very cold with snow;23;4;SW;3;82%;81%;1
Twentynine Palms;Breezy with some sun;54;34;W;15;45%;29%;2
Ukiah;A t-storm in spots;48;27;NW;4;66%;55%;3
Vacaville;A t-storm in spots;52;31;N;5;62%;55%;2
Van Nuys;Cool with rain;54;38;NNW;7;52%;67%;2
Vandenberg AFB;A little rain;50;35;NE;14;74%;69%;2
Victorville;A touch of rain;45;28;WSW;11;66%;66%;2
Visalia;Spotty showers;49;29;W;6;79%;63%;1
Watsonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;34;ENE;6;70%;66%;3
