CA Forecast for Monday, January 28, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;52;24;ENE;4;64%;0%;3

Arcata;Partly sunny;60;45;NE;4;78%;0%;3

Auburn;Partly sunny;65;46;E;5;63%;1%;3

Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;72;57;W;6;21%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;68;46;ESE;5;60%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;65;43;E;5;66%;3%;3

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;60;28;NNW;6;35%;1%;4

Bishop;Partly sunny;69;37;NNW;7;26%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;61;49;ENE;3;35%;3%;3

Blythe;Mostly sunny;73;45;E;5;29%;0%;3

Burbank;Sunny and warm;78;52;ENE;5;25%;0%;3

Camarillo;Sunny, nice and warm;77;51;ENE;6;33%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;ENE;4;57%;0%;3

Campo;Sunny and warmer;73;41;ENE;8;25%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;NE;4;52%;0%;3

Chico;Partly sunny;68;47;ENE;5;63%;2%;3

China Lake;Mostly sunny;68;40;NW;5;34%;0%;3

Chino;Sunny and nice;76;50;N;5;24%;1%;3

Concord;Sun and some clouds;68;45;SW;3;59%;0%;3

Corona;Sunny and very warm;78;49;SE;5;23%;0%;3

Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;46;SE;2;83%;4%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;WSW;5;33%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;SW;2;51%;0%;3

El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;W;4;32%;0%;4

Eureka;Partial sunshine;59;46;NNE;4;79%;0%;3

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;68;44;W;6;70%;0%;3

Fresno;Mostly sunny;67;45;NE;3;68%;0%;3

Fullerton;Sunny, nice and warm;77;49;ENE;3;32%;0%;3

Hanford;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNW;4;79%;1%;3

Hawthorne;Sunny and nice;74;52;ENE;3;38%;0%;3

Hayward;Partly sunny;67;47;SW;5;65%;1%;3

Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;W;4;32%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Plenty of sun;71;48;ESE;6;43%;0%;4

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;W;6;34%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Some sun;66;40;NW;4;74%;0%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;66;44;SE;5;76%;2%;3

Livermore;Partly sunny;68;44;SW;6;64%;1%;3

Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;43;N;5;51%;0%;3

Long Beach;Sunny and nice;75;50;N;4;39%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;SSE;5;40%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;E;5;32%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;E;5;32%;1%;3

Madera;Mostly sunny;67;45;N;5;78%;1%;3

Mammoth;Partly sunny;55;30;ENE;4;60%;0%;3

Marysville;Mostly sunny;66;45;SSE;5;75%;3%;3

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;65;44;ESE;4;68%;0%;3

Merced;Mostly sunny;65;41;NE;3;78%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;65;41;NE;3;78%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Sunny and warm;77;50;ENE;5;31%;0%;4

Modesto;Mostly sunny;65;43;ENE;4;73%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;67;47;SSW;3;61%;0%;3

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;NW;6;32%;1%;3

Montague;Partly sunny;58;30;N;3;65%;6%;3

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;49;ENE;3;55%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, mild;59;34;NW;3;54%;0%;3

Napa County;Partial sunshine;66;42;WNW;5;67%;0%;3

Needles;Mostly sunny;73;50;NW;7;23%;1%;3

North Island;Sunny and nice;74;52;N;5;40%;0%;4

Oakland;Partly sunny;65;48;SW;5;61%;1%;3

Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;NE;4;52%;0%;3

Ontario;Sunny and nice;76;50;N;5;24%;1%;3

Oroville;Partly sunny;66;48;ENE;5;67%;3%;3

Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;72;51;NNE;5;48%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Sunny and nice;79;52;W;3;23%;0%;3

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;SSW;4;39%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;72;39;E;3;62%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Plenty of sun;71;49;ENE;6;47%;0%;3

Porterville;Mostly sunny;67;44;SE;4;74%;1%;3

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;77;41;E;6;23%;1%;4

Redding;Partly sunny;72;48;N;3;48%;3%;3

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;78;49;ESE;5;24%;0%;3

Riverside March;Sunny and warm;76;44;ESE;6;25%;1%;3

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;66;45;SSE;5;78%;1%;3

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;65;43;SE;5;73%;0%;3

Salinas;Partly sunny;73;48;ESE;8;55%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;NE;5;24%;0%;3

San Carlos;Partial sunshine;67;48;W;5;66%;2%;3

San Diego;Sunny and delightful;74;51;NNW;6;41%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;ESE;5;33%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and beautiful;74;49;N;4;32%;0%;4

San Francisco;Some sun;64;50;W;6;71%;2%;3

San Jose;Partial sunshine;68;46;SE;4;56%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;74;47;NNE;4;50%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;69;53;NW;8;47%;1%;4

Sandberg;Plenty of sun;64;49;NW;12;27%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;76;49;SE;5;42%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Sunny and nice;71;45;NNE;5;60%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;NE;5;50%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;N;4;38%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;68;42;NW;4;69%;0%;3

Santa Ynez;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;NE;5;58%;1%;3

Santee;Sunny and nice;79;47;ESE;5;26%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;51;25;SSW;4;55%;0%;3

Stockton;Mostly sunny;67;45;SSE;5;69%;0%;3

Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;WSW;3;25%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;52;22;ESE;0;66%;1%;3

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warm;72;47;WNW;5;22%;1%;3

Ukiah;Partly sunny;70;43;N;1;60%;0%;3

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;69;43;W;4;62%;1%;3

Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;78;52;NE;5;28%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;45;NNE;6;55%;0%;3

Victorville;Plenty of sun;68;38;SSW;5;32%;1%;3

Visalia;Mostly sunny;66;41;NE;3;78%;0%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;46;ENE;5;60%;0%;3

