CA Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy with flurries;41;36;SW;8;85%;66%;1

Arcata;A little rain;58;55;S;11;79%;95%;1

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;53;49;SE;5;91%;44%;1

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;61;55;N;5;72%;2%;3

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;60;46;E;4;70%;7%;3

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;57;49;ESE;5;84%;65%;1

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;48;28;NNE;7;96%;7%;4

Bishop;Partly sunny;56;31;W;6;47%;7%;2

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;41;39;ESE;4;72%;66%;1

Blythe;Sunny and nice;70;46;N;9;49%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny;66;48;NNE;5;69%;3%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;67;49;NE;4;69%;2%;3

Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;60;48;N;4;92%;25%;3

Campo;Mostly sunny;64;46;ENE;9;62%;25%;4

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;64;45;NE;4;88%;25%;3

Chico;Becoming rainy;53;50;SE;7;89%;81%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny;61;37;NW;5;67%;0%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNE;5;77%;41%;3

Concord;Mainly cloudy;59;49;SE;3;72%;66%;1

Corona;Mostly sunny;66;48;ENE;5;71%;3%;3

Crescent City;Occasional rain;56;53;S;19;82%;93%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;63;40;SW;7;65%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;59;35;NE;7;73%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny;69;46;NW;7;60%;0%;3

Eureka;A touch of rain;58;55;S;13;78%;94%;1

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;57;48;ESE;5;87%;55%;1

Fresno;Partly sunny;61;45;ESE;3;78%;12%;2

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;66;49;NE;3;78%;3%;3

Hanford;Sun and clouds;59;41;ESE;4;91%;8%;2

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;50;N;4;80%;2%;3

Hayward;Periods of sun;59;51;SSE;5;75%;44%;1

Imperial;Mostly sunny;69;46;NW;7;60%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;52;N;7;79%;4%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;60;35;N;8;68%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;61;41;SSW;4;79%;6%;2

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;56;50;ESE;5;90%;44%;1

Livermore;Periods of sun;58;48;S;4;77%;43%;1

Lompoc;Partly sunny;66;46;NNW;7;70%;2%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;65;49;NNE;4;82%;3%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;65;48;NE;5;76%;3%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNE;4;79%;4%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNE;4;79%;4%;3

Madera;Partly sunny;62;46;ESE;4;78%;14%;2

Mammoth;Cloudy with flurries;39;37;SSW;11;87%;79%;1

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;55;49;ESE;6;92%;65%;1

Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;48;E;4;85%;34%;2

Merced;Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;3;81%;23%;2

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;3;81%;23%;2

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;67;52;NE;5;75%;25%;3

Modesto;Periods of sun;60;46;E;3;77%;36%;2

Moffett Nas;Periods of sun;61;49;SSE;3;70%;42%;1

Mojave;Mostly sunny;58;37;NNW;7;63%;1%;3

Montague;Periods of rain;46;41;S;8;79%;90%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;64;48;SSE;2;63%;23%;2

Mount Shasta;Cloudy, rain, chilly;41;39;SE;3;85%;100%;1

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;58;49;E;5;80%;65%;1

Needles;Mostly sunny;68;49;NNW;11;40%;1%;3

North Island;Cool with sunshine;66;53;N;7;74%;25%;3

Oakland;Periods of sun;58;52;SE;5;75%;44%;1

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;64;45;NE;4;88%;25%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNE;5;77%;41%;3

Oroville;Becoming rainy;54;50;ESE;6;92%;81%;1

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;63;49;NNE;5;75%;2%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;72;52;WNW;5;55%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;60;36;WSW;7;63%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Periods of sun;62;40;ENE;3;81%;5%;3

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;64;47;NNE;5;75%;2%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;60;43;ESE;4;92%;10%;2

Ramona;Mostly sunny;64;43;E;5;72%;26%;3

Redding;Occasional rain;52;48;NE;6;87%;85%;1

Riverside;Mostly sunny;66;49;NE;5;69%;3%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;64;43;ENE;5;78%;5%;3

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;56;49;SE;4;84%;55%;1

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;57;48;E;4;87%;44%;1

Salinas;Periods of sun;64;47;ESE;8;68%;17%;2

San Bernardino;Sunshine and cool;65;48;NE;6;75%;25%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny;60;51;SSE;5;80%;44%;1

San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;65;51;NNE;6;75%;25%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;64;49;ENE;6;85%;4%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNE;5;78%;25%;3

San Francisco;Partly sunny;57;53;SSE;5;88%;44%;1

San Jose;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;5;66%;39%;2

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;66;46;NNE;6;66%;4%;3

San Nicolas Island;Breezy with sunshine;62;53;NW;14;81%;3%;3

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;44;NNW;17;68%;3%;3

Santa Ana;Sunshine and cool;66;49;ENE;5;72%;5%;3

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;66;47;NNE;5;70%;3%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;45;N;8;68%;3%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;65;52;NE;4;71%;2%;3

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;56;50;ESE;4;88%;65%;1

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;67;43;NE;5;73%;4%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny;67;47;ENE;6;62%;41%;3

South Lake Tahoe;A few flurries;40;34;WSW;6;87%;80%;1

Stockton;Partly sunny;58;48;SE;5;82%;44%;1

Thermal;Mostly sunny;74;47;NNW;5;54%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;A few flurries;39;31;S;2;85%;79%;1

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;65;45;NW;9;53%;1%;3

Ukiah;Occasional rain;54;49;SE;4;84%;82%;1

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;57;47;S;2;86%;70%;1

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;66;49;NNE;5;63%;4%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;47;N;11;76%;2%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;SE;6;76%;2%;3

Visalia;Partial sunshine;60;42;SSE;3;84%;10%;2

Watsonville;Partly sunny;63;47;E;5;75%;29%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather