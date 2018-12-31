CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, chilly;35;14;SSE;4;56%;0%;2
Arcata;Mostly sunny;56;34;ESE;5;59%;0%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;52;30;E;5;40%;0%;2
Avalon;Sunshine;58;47;NNE;12;24%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;ESE;5;48%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;55;28;ESE;10;44%;0%;2
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;NE;26;31%;2%;3
Bishop;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;23;NNW;8;19%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Not as cold;41;34;ENE;6;23%;0%;3
Blythe;Sunny and breezy;54;32;N;14;21%;0%;3
Burbank;Sunny, windy, cool;60;37;NNE;23;18%;0%;3
Camarillo;Sunny and windy;64;36;NE;21;21%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Sunny, windy, cool;59;33;ENE;21;29%;1%;3
Campo;Sunny and windy;47;30;ENE;16;27%;2%;3
Carlsbad;Sunny and breezy;63;29;ENE;15;35%;1%;3
Chico;Mostly sunny;54;31;ENE;5;40%;0%;2
China Lake;Sunny and breezy;51;23;NNE;16;18%;0%;3
Chino;Very windy, sunny;57;37;NNE;25;17%;2%;3
Concord;Mostly sunny;57;32;S;6;31%;0%;2
Corona;Very windy, sunshine;60;34;ENE;24;16%;0%;3
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;54;37;ESE;4;55%;4%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but chilly;50;23;W;8;22%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunny and chilly;48;16;ENE;15;24%;0%;3
El Centro;Sunny, but cool;57;34;WNW;12;25%;0%;3
Eureka;Mostly sunny;56;36;ESE;5;58%;0%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;56;28;WNW;10;31%;0%;2
Fresno;Mostly sunny;52;29;ENE;3;55%;0%;3
Fullerton;Sunny and windy;64;36;NE;21;19%;0%;3
Hanford;Mostly sunny;51;26;ENE;4;60%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Sunny and breezy;64;40;NNE;14;20%;0%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;54;35;E;7;34%;1%;2
Imperial;Sunny, but cool;57;34;WNW;12;25%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Sunny and breezy;62;37;E;15;32%;2%;3
Lancaster;Sunny, windy, chilly;47;22;E;20;26%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;51;25;NW;5;60%;0%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;54;27;ESE;6;47%;1%;2
Livermore;Mostly sunny;52;31;SSE;7;39%;1%;2
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;60;29;ENE;5;49%;0%;3
Long Beach;Sunny and breezy;64;38;NE;14;21%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Sunny and breezy;63;37;ENE;21;20%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Sunny and breezy;61;38;N;14;23%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and breezy;61;38;N;14;23%;2%;3
Madera;Mostly sunny;52;27;E;4;63%;1%;3
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;16;SE;4;61%;0%;2
Marysville;Mostly sunny;54;29;E;9;45%;0%;2
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;55;29;SE;8;46%;0%;2
Merced;Mostly sunny;52;25;ESE;3;55%;0%;2
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;52;25;ESE;3;55%;0%;2
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and breezy;63;34;ENE;15;27%;1%;3
Modesto;Mostly sunny;53;29;ESE;5;50%;0%;2
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;56;33;SSE;4;40%;0%;2
Mojave;Sunny, but chilly;46;22;N;11;22%;1%;3
Montague;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;18;N;3;51%;3%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;57;36;ESE;5;41%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;41;23;NW;3;44%;0%;2
Napa County;Mostly sunny;58;31;WNW;7;32%;0%;2
Needles;Mostly sunny, windy;51;35;NNW;17;21%;1%;3
North Island;Abundant sunshine;64;40;E;10;31%;2%;3
Oakland;Mostly sunny;55;37;NE;7;33%;1%;2
Oceanside;Sunny and breezy;63;29;ENE;15;35%;1%;3
Ontario;Very windy, sunny;57;37;NNE;25;17%;2%;3
Oroville;Mostly sunny;54;32;ENE;6;42%;2%;2
Oxnard;Sunny and windy;63;40;NNE;21;27%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny, windy, cool;59;39;WSW;20;15%;0%;3
Palmdale;Sunny, windy, chilly;46;22;ENE;20;23%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;54;23;E;5;60%;0%;3
Point Mugu;Sunny and windy;64;38;NNE;21;24%;0%;3
Porterville;Mostly sunny;50;26;SE;4;65%;2%;3
Ramona;Sunny, windy, cool;56;26;ENE;21;22%;2%;3
Redding;Mostly sunny;57;33;NNE;8;30%;0%;2
Riverside;Very windy, sunny;58;36;NE;23;14%;0%;3
Riverside March;Very windy, sunny;55;28;ENE;23;20%;2%;3
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;55;30;SSE;7;42%;1%;2
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;54;27;SSE;11;42%;0%;2
Salinas;Mostly sunny;58;33;ESE;8;43%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Very windy, sunny;56;35;NNE;24;17%;0%;3
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;55;35;ENE;6;38%;1%;2
San Diego;Sunshine;63;38;ENE;8;30%;2%;3
San Diego Brown;Sunny and breezy;61;33;ESE;15;31%;2%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and breezy;61;34;ENE;15;30%;2%;3
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;54;41;NW;7;42%;1%;2
San Jose;Mostly sunny;55;32;SE;6;37%;0%;2
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;60;31;NNE;5;48%;0%;3
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and breezy;60;47;NNW;18;38%;2%;3
Sandberg;Sunny, windy, chilly;39;30;NNE;16;30%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Sunny, windy, cool;62;37;ENE;21;20%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Sunny;60;34;NE;5;45%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Plenty of sun;61;30;E;5;47%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Sunny and breezy;66;43;N;14;17%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;56;28;ENE;5;36%;0%;2
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;60;28;NE;5;59%;2%;3
Santee;Sunny and breezy;62;32;ENE;15;23%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;29;13;ESE;7;43%;0%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;53;30;SE;5;42%;0%;2
Thermal;Sunny, windy, cool;61;31;NW;20;16%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with sunshine;28;10;N;3;58%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny, windy, chilly;48;30;NNW;17;20%;1%;3
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;56;26;E;1;47%;0%;2
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;57;29;SW;11;30%;1%;2
Van Nuys;Sunny, windy, cool;60;39;NNE;23;16%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sun;59;33;ENE;6;49%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny and windy;46;22;NE;20;24%;1%;3
Visalia;Mostly sunny;51;26;NNE;3;64%;0%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;57;31;ENE;5;46%;0%;3
