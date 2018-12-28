CA Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;42;27;SW;4;82%;16%;2

Arcata;Partly sunny;56;44;SE;5;87%;37%;2

Auburn;Partly sunny;52;35;ESE;5;70%;4%;2

Avalon;Sunny;61;50;NNW;7;28%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Sunny and breezy;55;33;E;18;48%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;55;34;E;4;61%;3%;2

Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;39;21;NNE;32;34%;2%;3

Bishop;Sunny, but cool;52;28;NW;6;25%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Not as cool;52;38;ENE;3;40%;4%;2

Blythe;Sunny, but cool;59;33;NNW;10;24%;0%;3

Burbank;Sunny and breezy;62;39;NNE;18;23%;0%;3

Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;NE;8;28%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;59;37;NE;6;39%;0%;3

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;51;29;NE;22;25%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;63;32;NE;6;42%;0%;3

Chico;Partly sunny;56;36;E;5;69%;8%;2

China Lake;Sunny, windy, cool;54;27;WNW;22;26%;0%;3

Chino;Sunshine and breezy;61;39;NNE;18;21%;1%;3

Concord;Mostly sunny;58;39;SSW;3;49%;0%;2

Corona;Breezy with sunshine;62;35;ESE;18;20%;0%;3

Crescent City;Partly sunny;53;45;SSE;3;80%;44%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;52;30;WSW;18;26%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Sunny, windy, cool;51;24;S;22;30%;0%;3

El Centro;Sunny and breezy;61;34;WNW;19;27%;0%;3

Eureka;Partly sunny;56;45;SE;5;84%;37%;2

Fairfield;Partly sunny;57;35;SW;6;56%;1%;2

Fresno;Sunny;54;33;E;3;53%;0%;3

Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;NE;3;25%;0%;3

Hanford;Sunshine;53;28;SSE;4;70%;1%;3

Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;N;4;27%;0%;3

Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;43;SW;5;53%;2%;2

Imperial;Sunny and breezy;61;34;WNW;19;27%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;E;8;36%;0%;3

Lancaster;Sunny and windy;50;28;SSE;22;29%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;WNW;3;66%;0%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;54;34;ESE;5;73%;3%;2

Livermore;Mostly sunny;56;38;SW;6;52%;2%;2

Lompoc;Plenty of sun;61;37;NNW;6;52%;0%;3

Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;NE;4;28%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;E;6;28%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;63;43;N;5;29%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;63;43;N;5;29%;1%;3

Madera;Mostly sunny;54;30;E;4;63%;1%;2

Mammoth;Clouds and sun;42;29;SW;4;85%;27%;2

Marysville;Partly sunny;55;34;ESE;6;74%;4%;2

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;54;34;ESE;4;61%;1%;2

Merced;Mostly sunny;53;31;ESE;3;65%;0%;2

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;53;31;ESE;3;65%;0%;2

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;65;39;ENE;7;30%;0%;3

Modesto;Mostly sunny;54;33;ESE;3;61%;0%;2

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;59;42;SSW;3;48%;1%;2

Mojave;Sunny, windy, chilly;49;28;WNW;22;27%;1%;3

Montague;Periods of sun;47;31;E;2;77%;36%;2

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;58;43;W;4;50%;1%;3

Mount Shasta;Milder;49;32;NNW;1;70%;36%;2

Napa County;Partly sunny;57;38;W;3;59%;1%;2

Needles;Sunny and breezy;56;37;NNW;17;22%;1%;3

North Island;Sunny and cool;65;44;E;7;37%;0%;3

Oakland;Mostly sunny;56;43;WSW;5;50%;2%;2

Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;63;32;NE;6;42%;0%;3

Ontario;Sunshine and breezy;61;39;NNE;18;21%;1%;3

Oroville;Partly sunny;56;37;E;5;70%;6%;2

Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;63;42;NE;10;36%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Sunny and breezy;63;40;SW;18;17%;0%;3

Palmdale;Sunny, windy, cool;51;30;SSW;22;23%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;56;28;E;4;57%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Sunny;64;39;NE;11;34%;0%;3

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;SE;4;63%;1%;3

Ramona;Sunny and breezy;60;27;E;18;28%;2%;3

Redding;Partly sunny;61;37;NNE;3;57%;16%;2

Riverside;Sunny and breezy;62;36;NE;19;19%;0%;3

Riverside March;Sunny and breezy;59;30;E;19;25%;2%;3

Sacramento;Partly sunny;55;33;SE;5;63%;2%;2

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;55;33;SE;4;62%;1%;2

Salinas;Mostly sunny;60;40;SSE;7;49%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Sunshine and breezy;60;37;NNE;18;21%;0%;3

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;58;45;W;5;53%;2%;2

San Diego;Sunny and cool;63;42;E;6;37%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Sunny, but cool;63;36;ESE;6;34%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;63;38;ENE;6;35%;0%;3

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;56;46;W;6;59%;2%;2

San Jose;Mostly sunny;58;41;SSE;4;47%;1%;2

San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;NNE;5;48%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Sunny and breezy;61;50;NW;16;51%;1%;3

Sandberg;Sunny, windy, chilly;45;36;NNW;25;25%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Sunny and cool;64;40;E;8;29%;2%;3

Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;NE;6;51%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Sunny and breezy;62;36;NNE;18;49%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;NNE;5;24%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;58;38;WNW;4;64%;2%;2

Santa Ynez;Sunny and breezy;60;30;NNE;18;58%;1%;3

Santee;Sunny and breezy;65;35;E;18;25%;1%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Not as cold;42;21;SW;5;59%;0%;3

Stockton;Mostly sunny;55;36;SE;4;58%;0%;2

Thermal;Sunny and breezy;64;36;NW;18;19%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Not as cold;42;23;SW;0;64%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and windy;53;36;NW;22;20%;1%;3

Ukiah;Partly sunny;58;38;WNW;1;63%;6%;2

Vacaville;Partly sunny;58;35;SSW;4;53%;2%;2

Van Nuys;Sunny and breezy;63;40;N;18;21%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;N;6;52%;0%;3

Victorville;Sunny and windy;50;27;SSW;22;29%;1%;3

Visalia;Abundant sunshine;54;30;NE;2;62%;0%;3

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;59;39;ENE;4;51%;1%;2

