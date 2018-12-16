CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;43;33;SSW;6;78%;65%;1
Arcata;Rather cloudy;59;52;SSE;9;75%;75%;1
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;57;42;E;5;79%;16%;2
Avalon;Clouds and sun, cool;62;53;WNW;5;77%;19%;1
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;63;51;NW;5;71%;44%;2
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;60;45;ESE;6;83%;16%;2
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;50;25;W;6;78%;22%;3
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;56;28;WNW;5;57%;25%;2
Blue Canyon;Cloudy and cool;42;36;E;5;73%;16%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny;67;44;NE;4;32%;0%;3
Burbank;Partly sunny;65;49;WNW;5;67%;17%;1
Camarillo;Partly sunny;68;47;ENE;5;70%;23%;1
Camp Pendleton;Periods of sun;64;49;NE;6;80%;30%;2
Campo;Partly sunny;64;41;WSW;9;46%;9%;3
Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;67;48;N;4;75%;20%;3
Chico;Mostly cloudy;57;46;ESE;6;78%;32%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny;65;36;WNW;6;48%;5%;3
Chino;Periods of sun;65;47;S;4;62%;13%;2
Concord;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;45;SW;4;69%;11%;2
Corona;Periods of sun;66;48;SE;4;57%;13%;2
Crescent City;Increasingly windy;56;52;SSE;19;81%;84%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;66;40;WSW;10;47%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;64;35;WSW;11;60%;2%;3
El Centro;Partly sunny;72;47;W;2;45%;0%;3
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;59;52;SSE;10;75%;75%;1
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;60;43;WSW;5;80%;12%;2
Fresno;A little a.m. rain;61;47;WNW;5;82%;60%;1
Fullerton;Partly sunny;69;52;ENE;3;64%;17%;1
Hanford;A little a.m. rain;60;45;NW;5;86%;77%;1
Hawthorne;Periods of sun;67;55;NE;4;69%;20%;1
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;60;47;WSW;5;76%;12%;2
Imperial;Partly sunny;72;47;W;2;45%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Clouds and sun;67;53;ENE;8;69%;12%;3
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;63;39;W;11;62%;3%;3
Lemoore Nas;A little a.m. rain;61;44;NNW;7;88%;59%;1
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;60;43;ESE;5;79%;15%;2
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;59;42;WSW;6;79%;11%;2
Lompoc;Considerable clouds;64;46;NNW;6;88%;26%;1
Long Beach;Periods of sun;68;53;E;4;70%;19%;1
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;66;52;WSW;4;76%;19%;1
Los Angeles;Periods of sun;65;52;SW;4;66%;19%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;Periods of sun;65;52;SW;4;66%;19%;1
Madera;Rain in the morning;62;45;NW;5;74%;69%;1
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;40;36;SSW;9;80%;69%;1
Marysville;Considerable clouds;59;44;SE;6;79%;17%;2
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;60;43;SE;5;85%;3%;2
Merced;Rain in the morning;60;43;NW;4;86%;66%;2
Merced (airport);Rain in the morning;60;43;NW;4;86%;66%;2
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;71;53;ENE;5;58%;16%;2
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;62;43;NNW;4;82%;23%;2
Moffett Nas;Mainly cloudy;61;44;SSE;4;78%;10%;2
Mojave;Partly sunny;62;39;NW;12;53%;4%;3
Montague;Mainly cloudy;50;38;SSE;7;72%;78%;1
Monterey Rabr;Considerable clouds;62;43;NW;4;70%;9%;2
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;43;36;SE;2;80%;75%;1
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;61;43;NW;5;79%;13%;2
Needles;Partly sunny;68;48;NNW;5;26%;1%;3
North Island;Partly sunny;68;54;E;6;68%;28%;2
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;60;46;W;5;76%;11%;2
Oceanside;Clouds and sun;67;48;N;4;75%;20%;3
Ontario;Periods of sun;65;47;S;4;62%;13%;2
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;59;45;E;6;76%;20%;1
Oxnard;Partly sunny;66;49;ENE;6;75%;24%;1
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;75;51;W;4;37%;4%;3
Palmdale;Clouds and sun;62;38;WSW;12;60%;3%;3
Paso Robles;A little a.m. rain;61;39;NW;4;89%;76%;1
Point Mugu;Periods of sun;65;47;E;5;79%;29%;1
Porterville;A little a.m. rain;62;48;NNW;5;81%;67%;1
Ramona;Partly sunny;66;43;NE;5;55%;16%;3
Redding;Mostly cloudy;55;46;E;3;84%;70%;1
Riverside;Partly sunny;66;47;SE;4;62%;14%;3
Riverside March;Clouds and sun;64;43;ENE;4;61%;14%;3
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;60;45;SSE;5;78%;12%;2
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;59;42;SSE;5;87%;13%;2
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;63;44;SE;7;72%;11%;2
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;65;46;ENE;4;59%;13%;3
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;60;46;WNW;5;76%;11%;2
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;68;54;NNW;6;66%;15%;2
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;67;51;ENE;6;65%;12%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;68;51;ENE;5;64%;15%;3
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;59;49;W;4;86%;13%;2
San Jose;Considerable clouds;62;44;E;4;73%;10%;2
San Luis Obispo;A little a.m. rain;65;46;NNE;5;77%;76%;1
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;64;53;NW;9;88%;29%;1
Sandberg;Cooler;53;41;NW;14;65%;30%;1
Santa Ana;Clouds and sun, cool;67;53;S;4;70%;19%;2
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;66;45;NNE;6;75%;27%;1
Santa Maria;A little a.m. rain;67;48;N;6;81%;76%;1
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;68;55;NE;4;66%;21%;1
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;58;43;N;4;84%;18%;2
Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;65;41;NNW;6;80%;27%;1
Santee;Periods of sun;70;49;NNE;6;53%;9%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Morning snow, cloudy;41;27;WSW;7;68%;80%;1
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;61;44;NW;5;78%;13%;2
Thermal;Partly sunny;74;45;WNW;3;43%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Morning snow, cloudy;39;24;S;4;77%;75%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;68;44;WNW;5;33%;1%;3
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;57;45;SE;2;81%;63%;2
Vacaville;Considerable clouds;62;40;W;4;80%;12%;2
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;66;50;NNW;5;72%;19%;1
Vandenberg AFB;A little a.m. rain;63;49;NNW;7;87%;59%;1
Victorville;Periods of sun;63;36;SW;7;61%;8%;2
Visalia;A little a.m. rain;62;48;NW;4;81%;59%;1
Watsonville;Considerable clouds;63;44;NE;5;77%;10%;2
_____
