CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, nice;76;34;WNW;4;31%;2%;5
Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;63;48;N;6;77%;3%;5
Auburn;Sunny;78;52;ESE;5;38%;3%;6
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;74;57;WNW;6;53%;1%;6
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;ESE;6;38%;3%;7
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;51;SE;5;50%;3%;6
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;SW;7;32%;3%;8
Bishop;Plenty of sun;91;48;NW;6;12%;0%;6
Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;67;52;ENE;7;30%;3%;6
Blythe;Sunny and hot;107;78;SSW;8;15%;2%;7
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;SE;6;35%;1%;7
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;77;58;E;7;55%;3%;6
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;58;SSE;8;69%;0%;6
Campo;Plenty of sun;90;48;NNW;10;18%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;77;60;SE;7;65%;0%;6
Chico;Mostly sunny;84;55;ENE;5;36%;2%;5
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;97;57;WSW;9;12%;0%;7
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;WSW;7;34%;2%;7
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;77;55;SSW;10;52%;3%;6
Corona;Plenty of sun;91;56;SSW;7;34%;2%;7
Crescent City;Turning sunny;61;46;NNW;9;80%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;98;62;WSW;11;10%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;93;55;SW;13;14%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and hot;108;75;W;6;15%;0%;7
Eureka;Clouds, then sun;62;49;N;7;77%;3%;5
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;77;51;WSW;9;57%;3%;6
Fresno;Abundant sunshine;85;57;NW;7;37%;6%;6
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;84;62;SE;5;48%;1%;6
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;NNW;6;40%;6%;6
Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;77;62;SSE;7;63%;1%;6
Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;SW;8;66%;3%;5
Imperial;Sunny and hot;108;75;W;6;15%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;WNW;9;70%;0%;6
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;WSW;12;15%;2%;7
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;NNW;9;36%;6%;6
Lincoln;Brilliant sunshine;81;49;SE;5;49%;3%;6
Livermore;Sunny, but cool;75;50;WSW;8;59%;4%;6
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;50;NW;13;73%;5%;6
Long Beach;Turning sunny;80;62;SSW;6;59%;1%;6
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;SSW;6;54%;1%;6
Los Angeles;Turning sunny;82;61;SSE;6;52%;2%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;82;61;SSE;6;52%;2%;6
Madera;Sunny;86;53;NW;7;40%;6%;6
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;74;39;NW;4;34%;2%;5
Marysville;Mostly sunny;82;51;SE;5;46%;3%;6
Mather AFB;Sunny;81;48;S;5;50%;0%;6
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;WNW;8;46%;6%;6
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;83;51;WNW;8;46%;6%;6
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;82;60;S;6;55%;0%;6
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;NNW;8;47%;4%;6
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;71;52;SW;8;60%;4%;5
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;WNW;11;14%;0%;7
Montague;Mostly sunny;79;40;N;5;40%;1%;5
Monterey Rabr;Clouds to sun;64;51;W;9;74%;6%;6
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, nice;76;42;NNW;1;39%;1%;5
Napa County;Turning sunny;72;46;SW;8;69%;3%;5
Needles;Sunny and hot;109;79;SSW;8;10%;2%;7
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;74;63;W;9;71%;0%;6
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;67;53;SSW;9;70%;3%;5
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;77;60;SE;7;65%;0%;6
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;WSW;7;34%;2%;7
Oroville;Mostly sunny;83;53;ENE;4;40%;3%;5
Oxnard;Clear;72;57;NNW;9;69%;3%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;72;WNW;6;10%;0%;7
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;WSW;13;12%;3%;7
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;84;44;NW;7;50%;7%;6
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;NNW;8;67%;3%;6
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;E;6;43%;4%;6
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;88;49;ESE;7;43%;2%;7
Redding;Mostly sunny;87;53;NNE;3;32%;3%;5
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;WSW;6;35%;2%;7
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;90;52;S;6;32%;2%;7
Sacramento;Sunny;79;51;S;5;54%;2%;6
Sacramento International;Sunshine;80;50;S;5;55%;2%;6
Salinas;Clouds break;66;53;SSE;10;71%;6%;5
San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;91;56;SSW;6;31%;2%;7
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;68;52;WSW;8;64%;3%;5
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;WNW;8;71%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;79;59;W;6;63%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;79;61;SSW;6;62%;0%;6
San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;65;53;W;9;70%;3%;5
San Jose;Sunny, but cool;73;52;S;8;59%;4%;6
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;72;50;NNW;13;63%;7%;6
San Nicolas Island;Windy;71;57;WNW;23;72%;3%;6
Sandberg;Sunny and nice;80;57;NW;11;21%;2%;7
Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;81;62;SSW;6;57%;2%;6
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;N;6;61%;5%;7
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;70;52;WNW;11;70%;6%;6
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;E;6;57%;1%;6
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;76;48;WSW;6;58%;2%;5
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;80;49;N;7;75%;6%;6
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;S;7;39%;2%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;70;35;WSW;7;33%;0%;6
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;W;7;52%;4%;6
Thermal;Sunny and hot;107;67;WNW;5;12%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;72;27;SW;6;30%;0%;6
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;100;66;W;6;9%;0%;7
Ukiah;Plenty of sun;82;47;WNW;5;47%;2%;6
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;81;50;WSW;4;52%;3%;6
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;84;59;SE;6;41%;2%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;66;50;NW;14;74%;6%;6
Victorville;Plenty of sun;90;52;SW;9;23%;2%;7
Visalia;Sunshine;85;51;NW;5;48%;6%;6
Watsonville;Clearing;68;52;SSW;6;64%;4%;5
