CA Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;73;29;SSW;6;31%;0%;5

Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;66;50;NE;6;76%;13%;5

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;78;53;ESE;5;36%;2%;6

Avalon;Partly cloudy;79;62;W;6;40%;1%;6

Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;84;57;ESE;6;38%;2%;7

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;80;48;SE;4;44%;1%;6

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;SW;7;30%;2%;8

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;90;45;NW;6;15%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;66;51;ENE;8;26%;2%;6

Blythe;Abundant sunshine;108;79;SSW;8;23%;0%;7

Burbank;Mostly sunny;87;61;SE;6;31%;1%;7

Camarillo;Partly cloudy;80;59;E;6;51%;2%;6

Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;78;61;S;8;66%;0%;6

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;91;54;NNW;10;24%;0%;8

Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;78;60;S;7;64%;0%;6

Chico;Plenty of sun;82;53;ENE;4;37%;2%;5

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;97;59;WSW;9;14%;0%;7

Chino;Abundant sunshine;91;61;WSW;7;29%;2%;7

Concord;Mostly sunny;81;56;SSW;9;46%;1%;6

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;59;SSW;7;29%;1%;7

Crescent City;Low clouds, then sun;63;48;N;5;79%;13%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;99;65;W;9;16%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;54;WSW;11;16%;0%;7

El Centro;Sunny and hot;108;80;WNW;5;28%;0%;7

Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;65;50;NE;6;75%;13%;5

Fairfield;Sunny;79;52;WSW;8;53%;1%;6

Fresno;Sunny;85;57;NW;6;36%;3%;6

Fullerton;Partly sunny;87;63;SSE;4;45%;1%;6

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;NNW;6;39%;3%;6

Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;79;64;SSW;6;60%;1%;6

Hayward;Sunshine and cool;70;54;SW;8;65%;2%;6

Imperial;Sunny and hot;108;80;WNW;5;28%;0%;7

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;76;64;NW;9;68%;0%;6

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;WSW;11;18%;1%;7

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;85;51;NW;10;34%;2%;6

Lincoln;Plenty of sun;80;50;ESE;5;46%;2%;6

Livermore;Sunny;77;51;WSW;8;55%;2%;6

Lompoc;Partly cloudy;71;49;NW;10;64%;2%;6

Long Beach;Partly cloudy;84;64;SSW;6;55%;1%;6

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;83;63;SSW;6;50%;1%;6

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;62;S;6;45%;2%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;62;S;6;45%;2%;7

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;NW;6;37%;2%;6

Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;71;35;NW;5;34%;0%;5

Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;81;49;ESE;5;45%;2%;6

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;81;49;S;5;46%;0%;6

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;NW;9;43%;1%;6

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;83;50;NW;9;43%;1%;6

Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;85;63;WNW;7;54%;0%;6

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NNW;9;43%;1%;6

Moffett Nas;Lots of sun, cool;74;54;WSW;9;58%;1%;6

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;WNW;11;16%;0%;7

Montague;Sunny;75;39;N;4;40%;7%;5

Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;67;51;NW;8;69%;2%;6

Mount Shasta;Sunny, but cool;71;38;N;1;41%;5%;5

Napa County;Mostly sunny, cool;75;47;SW;8;58%;1%;6

Needles;Plenty of sun;109;83;SW;8;16%;0%;7

North Island;Partly cloudy;76;64;NW;9;71%;0%;6

Oakland;Mostly sunny, cool;70;55;SW;9;67%;2%;6

Oceanside;Partly cloudy;78;60;S;7;64%;0%;6

Ontario;Abundant sunshine;91;61;WSW;7;29%;2%;7

Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;ENE;4;41%;3%;6

Oxnard;Partly cloudy;74;57;ENE;7;66%;2%;6

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;107;77;WNW;6;17%;0%;7

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;WSW;11;16%;1%;7

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;86;46;NW;6;43%;2%;7

Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;75;56;NE;7;63%;2%;6

Porterville;Plenty of sun;85;51;ESE;6;45%;3%;6

Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;55;E;7;37%;1%;7

Redding;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;E;3;33%;3%;5

Riverside;Plenty of sun;94;61;WSW;6;30%;1%;7

Riverside March;Plenty of sun;92;58;ENE;6;29%;2%;7

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;79;51;SSW;5;53%;2%;6

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;80;51;S;4;50%;1%;6

Salinas;Partly sunny, cool;71;52;S;9;62%;2%;6

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;SSW;6;27%;1%;7

San Carlos;Partly cloudy;70;55;W;9;61%;2%;5

San Diego;Partly cloudy;79;67;NW;8;67%;0%;6

San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;81;61;NW;6;64%;0%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;82;65;WNW;7;59%;0%;6

San Francisco;Partly cloudy;67;55;W;10;68%;2%;5

San Jose;Mostly sunny, cool;74;53;NNW;9;55%;1%;6

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;77;50;NNE;13;48%;2%;7

San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;72;58;NW;17;66%;2%;6

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;81;58;NW;11;19%;2%;7

Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;84;63;SSW;6;53%;2%;6

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;55;NNE;6;59%;2%;6

Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;75;51;W;10;59%;2%;6

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;80;63;S;6;54%;1%;6

Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;77;48;W;7;56%;2%;5

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;85;48;NNE;6;66%;2%;6

Santee;Partly cloudy;89;63;NW;6;41%;0%;6

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;70;35;WSW;7;29%;0%;6

Stockton;Sunshine;81;51;W;7;50%;1%;6

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;108;74;WNW;5;20%;0%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny, but cool;71;29;SSW;8;27%;0%;6

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;101;71;WSW;7;16%;0%;7

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;80;47;NW;6;44%;3%;6

Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;82;49;SW;4;45%;2%;6

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;60;SE;6;33%;2%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;70;50;NW;10;65%;2%;6

Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;91;54;SW;9;22%;0%;7

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;84;50;NW;5;48%;3%;6

Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;52;SSW;6;62%;1%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather