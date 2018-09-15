CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny, but cool;73;28;SSW;7;31%;0%;6
Arcata;Clouds, then sun;62;49;SE;5;83%;21%;3
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;76;50;SE;6;34%;2%;6
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;78;62;WNW;8;37%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Sunshine;87;56;N;6;32%;0%;7
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;80;48;SE;10;42%;2%;6
Big Bear City;Sunny and delightful;76;46;SSW;8;31%;2%;8
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;89;44;NNW;8;17%;0%;7
Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;63;48;E;10;33%;2%;6
Blythe;Sunny and hot;110;80;S;8;15%;0%;7
Burbank;Sunshine;88;62;SE;6;28%;0%;7
Camarillo;Sunny;80;59;SSW;7;51%;2%;7
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;80;61;NW;9;64%;0%;6
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;NW;11;23%;0%;8
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;79;59;W;8;63%;0%;6
Chico;Sunny, but cool;81;51;ESE;7;34%;2%;6
China Lake;Sunny;96;60;WSW;11;13%;0%;7
Chino;Sunshine, seasonable;91;62;SW;7;26%;2%;7
Concord;Clouds breaking;77;55;SW;12;46%;0%;5
Corona;Sunny and warm;94;59;SSW;7;26%;1%;7
Crescent City;Clouds to sun;61;51;SSE;4;84%;25%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;99;66;W;12;14%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Sunshine;93;55;WSW;13;13%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and hot;109;77;SSW;7;20%;0%;7
Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;62;49;ESE;5;82%;21%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;75;50;WSW;13;57%;0%;6
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;86;55;NW;8;33%;0%;6
Fullerton;Plenty of sun;88;64;SSE;4;43%;1%;7
Hanford;Plenty of sun;86;52;NNW;6;36%;2%;6
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;79;65;SW;7;59%;0%;6
Hayward;Clouds, then sun;67;54;WSW;10;71%;2%;5
Imperial;Sunny and hot;109;77;SSW;7;20%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;76;64;NW;10;69%;0%;7
Lancaster;Plenty of sun;90;57;W;12;17%;0%;7
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;87;49;NW;9;31%;0%;6
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;SE;7;44%;2%;6
Livermore;Sunny, but cool;73;51;WSW;11;56%;2%;6
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;67;49;NW;12;72%;3%;6
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;84;65;SW;6;53%;0%;6
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;84;63;SW;6;45%;0%;6
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;S;6;41%;2%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;S;6;41%;2%;7
Madera;Abundant sunshine;85;51;NW;7;37%;2%;6
Mammoth;Sunny, but cool;70;37;WSW;7;36%;1%;5
Marysville;Sunny, but cool;80;49;SE;7;41%;2%;6
Mather AFB;Sunshine;81;48;SSE;10;44%;0%;6
Merced;Plenty of sun;82;48;NW;7;41%;1%;6
Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;82;48;NW;7;41%;1%;6
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;86;65;N;7;52%;0%;7
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;NNW;8;38%;1%;6
Moffett Nas;Sunny, but cool;70;54;W;10;59%;1%;6
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;WNW;12;15%;0%;7
Montague;Sunny;75;39;NW;5;41%;7%;5
Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;65;51;NW;9;71%;1%;6
Mount Shasta;Sunshine, but cool;70;39;NW;1;41%;3%;6
Napa County;Clouds, then sun;72;47;W;12;60%;0%;5
Needles;Blazing sunshine;111;84;SW;9;11%;0%;7
North Island;Mostly sunny;76;66;NW;10;72%;0%;7
Oakland;Clearing;67;54;WSW;11;70%;2%;5
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;79;59;W;8;63%;0%;6
Ontario;Sunshine, seasonable;91;62;SW;7;26%;2%;7
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;80;51;ESE;6;36%;2%;6
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;74;58;WNW;10;66%;2%;6
Palm Springs;Warm with sunshine;107;77;WNW;7;15%;0%;7
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;91;58;WSW;13;14%;0%;7
Paso Robles;Sunshine;83;44;NW;8;43%;1%;7
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;76;58;NNW;9;62%;2%;6
Porterville;Brilliant sunshine;87;51;NNW;6;37%;2%;7
Ramona;Sunny;91;55;ENE;7;34%;0%;7
Redding;Sunshine, but cool;82;48;WNW;7;35%;3%;5
Riverside;Sunny and warm;94;61;W;6;28%;1%;7
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;92;58;NNE;6;28%;2%;7
Sacramento;Sunny, but cool;77;50;S;8;54%;2%;6
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;80;50;SSE;10;47%;0%;6
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;68;51;S;10;67%;1%;6
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;S;7;26%;1%;7
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;66;55;WNW;10;66%;2%;5
San Diego;Mostly sunny;79;68;NW;8;66%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;82;63;NW;6;63%;0%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;NNW;7;57%;0%;7
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;64;55;W;12;69%;2%;5
San Jose;Sunny, but cool;72;53;NW;9;57%;1%;6
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;73;50;N;12;59%;1%;6
San Nicolas Island;A gusty breeze;73;57;NW;23;64%;2%;6
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;80;57;NW;10;19%;0%;7
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;SSW;6;48%;2%;7
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;78;55;N;7;54%;2%;7
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;71;51;WSW;10;70%;1%;6
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;80;67;ENE;6;54%;0%;6
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;74;47;W;7;59%;3%;5
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;81;48;N;7;71%;2%;6
Santee;Brilliant sunshine;90;63;NNW;7;37%;0%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, but cool;66;36;SW;9;28%;25%;6
Stockton;Cool with sunshine;78;50;W;8;49%;1%;6
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;109;74;NW;6;17%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny, but cool;66;30;S;12;30%;0%;6
Twentynine Palms;Hot with sunshine;101;71;WSW;9;13%;2%;7
Ukiah;Sunny, but cool;76;45;NW;7;46%;7%;6
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;79;48;SW;8;44%;2%;6
Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;87;62;SSE;6;31%;2%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Clearing;67;50;NW;13;74%;3%;6
Victorville;Sunny;90;55;SSW;10;20%;0%;7
Visalia;Sunny;86;50;NW;6;42%;0%;6
Watsonville;Clouds to sun;69;50;NW;6;66%;1%;6
