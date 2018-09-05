CA Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;88;41;SW;6;26%;0%;7

Arcata;Partly cloudy;64;49;NE;5;79%;25%;4

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;E;5;31%;0%;7

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;74;63;W;7;64%;0%;7

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;98;70;SE;6;31%;0%;8

Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;91;57;SE;5;44%;1%;7

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;NW;6;48%;0%;9

Bishop;Sunny;94;56;NW;6;25%;0%;8

Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;ENE;8;24%;0%;7

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;108;80;SW;5;22%;0%;8

Burbank;Mostly sunny;87;65;SSE;5;55%;0%;7

Camarillo;Clouds to sun;78;64;NNE;8;69%;0%;7

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;78;66;NW;10;69%;0%;7

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;91;52;NE;10;41%;0%;9

Carlsbad;Turning sunny;79;65;WNW;8;69%;0%;7

Chico;Sunny and seasonable;93;63;ENE;4;36%;1%;7

China Lake;Sunshine;102;67;WNW;5;23%;0%;8

Chino;Mostly sunny;91;65;WSW;6;51%;0%;7

Concord;Sunshine;88;56;SW;9;49%;0%;7

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;SSW;7;52%;0%;8

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;60;48;NNW;4;89%;4%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;102;71;WSW;7;23%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;99;65;W;4;24%;0%;8

El Centro;Sunny and very warm;107;79;WSW;4;27%;0%;8

Eureka;Partly cloudy;62;49;NNE;6;81%;1%;4

Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;87;55;WSW;8;53%;0%;7

Fresno;Sunny and warm;100;66;NW;7;33%;0%;7

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;84;65;S;5;59%;0%;7

Hanford;Sunny and hot;100;62;NW;6;37%;0%;7

Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;76;66;S;8;72%;0%;7

Hayward;Clouds, then sun;75;55;SW;7;67%;0%;6

Imperial;Sunny and very warm;107;79;WSW;4;27%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;77;66;NW;11;69%;0%;7

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;98;67;WSW;6;26%;0%;8

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;99;61;NW;9;32%;0%;7

Lincoln;Sunny and warm;92;58;ESE;5;43%;1%;7

Livermore;Mostly sunny;89;57;WSW;7;46%;0%;7

Lompoc;Turning sunny;72;53;NNW;9;78%;0%;7

Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;81;65;SW;7;66%;0%;7

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;82;65;SSW;6;67%;0%;7

Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;82;66;S;6;63%;0%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;82;66;S;6;63%;0%;7

Madera;Sunny and hot;99;61;NW;6;35%;0%;7

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;86;50;WNW;6;27%;0%;7

Marysville;Sunny and warm;92;58;ESE;5;43%;1%;7

Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;91;56;S;5;44%;0%;7

Merced;Sunny and warm;95;58;NW;8;40%;0%;7

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;95;58;NW;8;40%;0%;7

Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;82;67;NNW;8;62%;0%;7

Modesto;Sunny and warm;93;60;NNW;9;41%;0%;7

Moffett Nas;Turning sunny;75;56;N;7;68%;0%;6

Mojave;Plenty of sun;97;65;NW;7;25%;0%;8

Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;92;49;NNE;4;26%;1%;6

Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;69;53;NNW;6;75%;0%;7

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;85;47;NNW;1;30%;3%;7

Napa County;Clouds, then sun;77;50;WSW;9;67%;0%;6

Needles;Sunny and hot;109;85;N;5;18%;0%;8

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;77;66;NW;11;69%;0%;7

Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;71;55;SW;7;73%;0%;6

Oceanside;Turning sunny;79;65;WNW;8;69%;0%;7

Ontario;Mostly sunny;91;65;WSW;6;51%;0%;7

Oroville;Sunny and warm;92;60;ENE;4;42%;1%;7

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;NE;10;84%;0%;7

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;109;80;WNW;6;23%;0%;8

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;99;66;SW;6;23%;0%;8

Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;95;56;NW;6;50%;0%;8

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;WSW;10;75%;0%;7

Porterville;Sunny and warm;98;65;ESE;6;35%;0%;8

Ramona;Mostly sunny;87;60;NE;7;54%;0%;8

Redding;Sunny and warm;96;59;ENE;4;31%;1%;6

Riverside;Sunny and warm;94;63;SW;7;51%;0%;8

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;SW;7;46%;0%;8

Sacramento;Sunny and seasonable;90;57;S;5;49%;1%;7

Sacramento International;Sunshine;91;56;SSE;5;49%;0%;7

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;72;53;SSW;8;69%;0%;7

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;SW;6;46%;0%;8

San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;75;56;WSW;7;67%;0%;6

San Diego;Clearing;78;68;NW;8;67%;0%;7

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;79;65;NW;7;71%;0%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;80;65;NNW;8;67%;0%;7

San Francisco;Clouds break;67;55;WSW;8;74%;0%;6

San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;80;58;NE;7;59%;0%;6

San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;80;55;ENE;9;65%;0%;7

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;WNW;11;76%;0%;7

Sandberg;Plenty of sun;89;68;NNW;11;29%;0%;8

Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;82;66;SSW;6;63%;0%;7

Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;NNE;6;74%;0%;7

Santa Maria;Clouds break;76;55;NW;7;76%;0%;7

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;SE;8;69%;0%;7

Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;80;50;WSW;5;62%;0%;6

Santa Ynez;Turning sunny;88;57;NNE;6;73%;0%;7

Santee;Clouds to sun;87;65;NNW;7;47%;0%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;78;40;WSW;6;37%;0%;8

Stockton;Warm with sunshine;93;57;WNW;6;44%;0%;7

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;109;79;NW;6;22%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;81;33;S;7;32%;0%;7

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;102;77;W;6;21%;0%;8

Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;94;51;NNW;4;39%;1%;7

Vacaville;Sunlit and warm;93;56;WSW;5;46%;0%;7

Van Nuys;Sunny;86;64;SSE;5;56%;0%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;71;55;NNW;7;78%;0%;7

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;SSW;5;37%;0%;8

Visalia;Sunny and hot;97;61;NW;6;47%;0%;7

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;73;54;SSW;6;66%;0%;7

