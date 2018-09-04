CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, September 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Warm with sunshine;90;43;SSW;7;26%;0%;7
Arcata;Partly cloudy;66;51;N;5;76%;0%;4
Auburn;Sunny and warm;92;63;SE;5;28%;0%;7
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;72;59;WNW;6;75%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;71;ENE;6;28%;1%;8
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;93;58;SSE;6;39%;0%;7
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;76;45;SE;7;51%;25%;9
Bishop;A t-storm in spots;92;55;WNW;6;28%;42%;8
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;79;63;ENE;7;24%;0%;7
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;78;SSW;6;18%;0%;8
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;85;64;S;5;58%;0%;7
Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;78;64;N;7;69%;0%;7
Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;78;65;WNW;8;71%;0%;7
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;NNW;10;44%;0%;9
Carlsbad;Clouds to sun;79;63;W;8;69%;0%;7
Chico;Sunny and hot;96;63;ESE;5;32%;0%;7
China Lake;Mostly sunny;100;68;NNW;5;22%;2%;8
Chino;Clouds break;88;63;WSW;7;56%;0%;7
Concord;Abundant sunshine;85;58;SW;10;49%;0%;7
Corona;Low clouds, then sun;89;62;WSW;7;57%;0%;7
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;60;51;SE;4;87%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;100;69;SW;9;23%;0%;8
Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;98;64;SW;4;25%;0%;8
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;103;76;SW;5;33%;0%;8
Eureka;Partly cloudy;63;51;N;5;79%;0%;4
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;WSW;10;52%;0%;7
Fresno;Sunny and warm;101;69;NW;5;33%;4%;7
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;83;67;S;5;60%;0%;6
Hanford;Sunny and hot;101;65;NW;5;35%;3%;8
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;77;65;SSW;8;72%;0%;6
Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;77;57;W;7;64%;0%;6
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;103;76;SW;5;33%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;76;65;NNW;9;70%;0%;5
Lancaster;Plenty of sun;97;65;SW;6;26%;0%;8
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;100;64;NW;7;30%;0%;8
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;94;60;SSE;6;37%;0%;7
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;WSW;7;45%;0%;7
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;74;57;N;7;77%;0%;7
Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;81;66;SW;6;65%;0%;7
Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;80;66;WSW;6;68%;0%;7
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;81;65;SW;6;63%;0%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;81;65;SW;6;63%;0%;7
Madera;Sunny and hot;100;64;NW;5;34%;2%;7
Mammoth;Warm with sunshine;88;51;SW;8;25%;0%;7
Marysville;Sunny and warm;95;58;SSE;5;37%;0%;7
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;92;56;S;7;40%;0%;7
Merced;Sunny and hot;98;62;NW;6;36%;0%;7
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;98;62;NW;6;36%;0%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;81;66;NW;7;62%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny and warm;95;62;NNW;7;37%;0%;7
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;NNW;8;67%;0%;7
Mojave;Sunshine;96;64;WNW;7;23%;0%;8
Montague;Sunny and very warm;95;52;ENE;6;24%;0%;6
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;NW;6;77%;0%;7
Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;88;49;SSE;1;30%;0%;7
Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;75;50;WSW;10;68%;0%;6
Needles;Sunshine, very warm;106;83;WNW;6;19%;5%;8
North Island;Turning sunny;76;66;NW;8;68%;0%;8
Oakland;Clouds breaking;71;57;WSW;8;71%;0%;6
Oceanside;Clouds to sun;79;63;W;8;69%;0%;7
Ontario;Clouds break;88;63;WSW;7;56%;0%;7
Oroville;Sunny and warm;95;62;ESE;4;37%;0%;7
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;73;60;N;8;81%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;105;76;W;6;23%;0%;8
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;97;65;SW;7;26%;0%;8
Paso Robles;Sunny;89;56;SSW;9;53%;0%;8
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;NNW;8;74%;0%;5
Porterville;Sunny and warm;100;66;SSE;6;31%;8%;8
Ramona;Turning sunny;85;60;NNE;6;59%;0%;8
Redding;Sunny and warm;98;60;S;5;31%;0%;7
Riverside;Clouds breaking;90;63;WSW;7;54%;0%;7
Riverside March;Clouds breaking;90;61;WSW;7;50%;0%;8
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;91;57;S;6;46%;0%;7
Sacramento International;Sunlit and warm;91;57;SSE;8;45%;0%;7
Salinas;Clearing;71;57;SW;8;73%;0%;7
San Bernardino;Low clouds, then sun;91;61;SW;6;50%;0%;7
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;76;57;WSW;6;65%;0%;7
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;78;68;NW;7;64%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Clouds break;78;63;NW;6;70%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;79;65;NW;7;66%;0%;8
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;WSW;9;72%;0%;6
San Jose;Mostly sunny;81;58;NNW;7;58%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;79;57;WNW;7;67%;0%;7
San Nicolas Island;Clouds, then sun;72;62;W;6;79%;0%;5
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;87;67;WNW;12;32%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;81;66;WSW;6;62%;0%;7
Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;75;61;W;6;75%;0%;7
Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;77;58;NW;7;75%;0%;7
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;78;65;S;7;71%;0%;7
Santa Rosa;Turning sunny;79;52;W;5;63%;0%;6
Santa Ynez;Clouds, then sun;87;58;NNE;6;76%;0%;7
Santee;Clouds to sun;85;65;NW;6;47%;0%;8
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;79;44;WSW;6;38%;40%;8
Stockton;Warm with sunshine;93;58;NNW;5;43%;0%;7
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;105;74;NW;6;25%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;82;38;S;6;33%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;99;74;W;7;19%;0%;8
Ukiah;Sunny and warm;93;52;NW;5;38%;0%;7
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;91;55;SW;7;43%;0%;7
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;84;63;S;6;58%;0%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;73;55;NNW;6;77%;0%;7
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;S;7;36%;0%;8
Visalia;Sunny and hot;98;65;NW;5;43%;6%;8
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;71;57;WSW;6;71%;0%;7
