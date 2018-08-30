CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;81;40;NNW;5;39%;0%;7
Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;64;51;NW;6;82%;1%;6
Auburn;Hazy sunshine;87;61;ESE;5;38%;0%;8
Avalon;Lots of sun, nice;81;65;SW;6;51%;1%;9
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;91;65;SE;6;34%;2%;8
Beale AFB;Hazy sunshine;88;57;SE;3;52%;0%;7
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;80;46;WSW;7;34%;1%;10
Bishop;Mostly sunny;93;52;NNW;5;13%;0%;8
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;72;61;NE;6;31%;0%;8
Blythe;Mostly sunny;108;82;SSW;10;21%;0%;9
Burbank;Mostly sunny;92;66;E;5;41%;1%;9
Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;SSW;7;54%;3%;9
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;81;67;ESE;8;63%;1%;9
Campo;Mostly sunny;95;51;SE;11;22%;0%;9
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;82;67;SE;7;63%;1%;9
Chico;Hazy sun;90;63;NE;4;41%;0%;7
China Lake;Mostly sunny;100;63;WSW;7;16%;0%;9
Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;SW;6;39%;2%;9
Concord;Partly cloudy;86;59;SW;8;50%;0%;7
Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;98;63;S;6;39%;1%;9
Crescent City;Low clouds, then sun;62;49;N;7;86%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;101;65;WSW;15;15%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;96;61;SW;14;17%;0%;9
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;109;76;W;6;33%;0%;9
Eureka;Turning sunny;63;51;NNW;7;83%;1%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;86;56;WSW;8;55%;0%;8
Fresno;Mostly sunny;91;63;WNW;8;45%;2%;8
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;88;68;SE;5;49%;2%;9
Hanford;Mostly sunny;91;59;NW;6;39%;2%;8
Hawthorne;Lots of sun, nice;81;69;ESE;7;63%;2%;9
Hayward;Partly cloudy;74;57;SW;7;70%;0%;8
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;109;76;W;6;33%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;78;66;S;8;70%;0%;9
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;96;63;W;13;19%;1%;9
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;90;58;NNW;12;43%;2%;8
Lincoln;Hazy sun;90;58;SE;5;46%;0%;7
Livermore;Partly sunny;85;56;WSW;7;55%;2%;7
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;72;56;NW;14;72%;2%;8
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;85;69;SE;7;59%;2%;9
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;86;68;S;6;62%;1%;9
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSE;6;49%;2%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSE;6;49%;2%;9
Madera;Mostly sunny;91;58;NW;7;41%;2%;8
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;80;46;NW;5;38%;25%;7
Marysville;Hazy sunshine;90;58;ESE;5;47%;0%;7
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;88;56;S;5;51%;0%;7
Merced;Mostly sunny;89;57;WNW;10;52%;1%;8
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;89;57;WNW;10;52%;1%;8
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;87;68;SSE;6;54%;0%;9
Modesto;Mostly sunny;87;59;NNW;10;52%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly cloudy;75;58;WSW;8;68%;0%;7
Mojave;Mostly sunny;92;61;NW;15;17%;0%;9
Montague;Hazy sunshine;83;47;N;5;39%;2%;7
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;68;57;W;8;77%;2%;7
Mount Shasta;Hazy sun;79;45;NNW;2;46%;0%;7
Napa County;Partly cloudy;79;54;WSW;9;65%;0%;7
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;111;84;SSW;9;15%;2%;9
North Island;Mostly sunny;78;67;S;7;69%;0%;9
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;SW;8;74%;0%;7
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;82;67;SE;7;63%;1%;9
Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;SW;6;39%;2%;9
Oroville;Hazy sunshine;89;61;ENE;4;49%;0%;7
Oxnard;Sunshine, pleasant;77;63;SSE;8;69%;3%;9
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;109;78;WNW;5;15%;0%;9
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;95;62;WSW;13;18%;2%;9
Paso Robles;Partly cloudy;93;55;NW;7;46%;3%;7
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;79;62;SSE;8;64%;3%;9
Porterville;Mostly sunny;90;60;E;6;39%;1%;8
Ramona;Sunshine and warm;94;58;ESE;7;37%;1%;9
Redding;Hazy sunshine;92;60;NNW;3;42%;0%;7
Riverside;Mostly sunny;97;64;SSW;6;37%;1%;9
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;96;62;SSE;6;33%;1%;9
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;89;57;SSW;4;52%;0%;7
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;88;59;S;4;55%;0%;7
Salinas;Clouds, then sun;72;56;SW;8;71%;0%;7
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;97;64;SSW;6;34%;1%;9
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;74;57;W;7;66%;0%;7
San Diego;Mostly sunny, humid;81;69;WSW;7;62%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;83;65;SSW;6;63%;0%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;67;SSE;6;60%;0%;9
San Francisco;Turning sunny;68;56;W;8;72%;0%;7
San Jose;Partly cloudy;79;58;WSW;8;62%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;82;57;NNW;14;53%;3%;7
San Nicolas Island;Breezy with sunshine;76;63;NW;18;70%;3%;9
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;60;NNW;17;32%;2%;9
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;87;67;S;5;52%;2%;9
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;N;6;57%;3%;8
Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;78;57;WNW;12;64%;3%;8
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;82;69;E;7;63%;1%;9
Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;83;52;W;6;59%;0%;7
Santa Ynez;Sunshine and humid;92;53;N;7;65%;3%;9
Santee;Mostly sunny;92;64;S;6;37%;1%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Brilliant sunshine;73;39;WSW;6;32%;0%;8
Stockton;Mostly sunny;89;58;W;7;49%;0%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;108;74;WNW;5;21%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;77;35;N;4;36%;0%;8
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;103;74;W;6;15%;2%;9
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;87;52;WNW;6;46%;0%;7
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;91;58;WSW;4;49%;0%;7
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;91;64;E;5;42%;2%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;73;54;NNW;14;72%;4%;8
Victorville;Mostly sunny;94;58;WSW;8;27%;1%;9
Visalia;Mostly sunny;89;58;NW;6;54%;2%;8
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;S;6;67%;0%;7
