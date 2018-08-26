CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Brilliant sunshine;79;40;ENE;5;44%;0%;8
Arcata;Clouds, then sun;66;52;S;7;79%;3%;7
Auburn;Hazy sun;84;58;SE;5;36%;1%;8
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;WNW;6;73%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunshine;95;64;NE;6;23%;0%;9
Beale AFB;Cool with hazy sun;85;56;SSE;7;50%;1%;8
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;WSW;9;47%;1%;10
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;96;53;NW;5;15%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun and cool;72;58;ENE;7;29%;1%;8
Blythe;Mostly sunny;108;76;S;10;15%;0%;9
Burbank;Patchy fog, then sun;83;66;SSE;6;53%;0%;8
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;SE;7;66%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Clouds break;76;66;WNW;8;69%;0%;8
Campo;Mostly sunny;89;52;W;13;28%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;78;65;W;8;65%;0%;8
Chico;Hazy sunshine;88;60;E;5;39%;1%;8
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;102;62;WSW;9;12%;0%;9
Chino;Patchy fog, then sun;88;65;SW;7;57%;1%;8
Concord;Plenty of sun;78;60;SW;11;55%;1%;8
Corona;Patchy fog, then sun;90;64;SW;7;57%;0%;8
Crescent City;Clouds to sun;64;54;SSE;12;80%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;102;67;WSW;18;13%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Sunny and breezy;97;63;SW;18;16%;0%;9
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;108;78;WSW;7;21%;0%;9
Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;64;52;WNW;7;81%;3%;7
Fairfield;Hazy and cool;79;57;WSW;10;60%;0%;8
Fresno;Hazy sun;93;61;NW;5;37%;0%;8
Fullerton;Clouds break;82;69;SSW;5;58%;0%;8
Hanford;Hazy sunshine;94;59;NW;4;34%;1%;8
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;77;67;SW;8;69%;0%;8
Hayward;Clouds break;73;59;WSW;8;68%;5%;7
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;108;78;WSW;7;21%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;77;67;NNW;9;69%;0%;8
Lancaster;Sunny;94;64;SW;13;16%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Hazy sunshine;93;58;NW;6;34%;0%;8
Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;86;57;SSE;6;43%;1%;8
Livermore;Plenty of sun;81;57;WSW;8;57%;2%;8
Lompoc;Clouds breaking;70;55;NNW;11;75%;0%;8
Long Beach;Turning sunny;79;68;WSW;6;65%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;79;68;SW;6;67%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;81;67;S;6;63%;0%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;81;67;S;6;63%;0%;8
Madera;Hazy sunshine;92;58;NW;5;38%;1%;8
Mammoth;Sunny;78;45;ENE;5;46%;0%;8
Marysville;Cool with hazy sun;86;57;SSE;6;44%;1%;8
Mather AFB;Hazy sun;85;54;SSW;7;53%;3%;8
Merced;Hazy sunshine;88;57;W;7;49%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Hazy sunshine;88;57;W;7;49%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;82;66;NNW;6;58%;0%;8
Modesto;Hazy sunshine;87;59;NNW;6;48%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;W;9;69%;7%;7
Mojave;Brilliant sunshine;95;62;W;14;15%;0%;9
Montague;Sunny;83;48;N;5;40%;4%;7
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;67;59;WNW;8;77%;14%;5
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;79;45;N;2;51%;2%;8
Napa County;Turning sunny;71;56;SW;10;73%;0%;7
Needles;Sunny and very warm;110;82;SSE;9;12%;0%;9
North Island;Clouds to sun;76;69;NW;8;68%;0%;8
Oakland;Clouds to sun;69;59;SW;9;76%;5%;5
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;78;65;W;8;65%;0%;8
Ontario;Patchy fog, then sun;88;65;SW;7;57%;1%;8
Oroville;Hazy sun;87;58;ESE;4;45%;1%;8
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;72;58;S;9;80%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;106;76;WNW;7;16%;0%;9
Palmdale;Sunny;93;63;SW;16;21%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Turning sunny;82;55;SSW;10;58%;0%;8
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;SW;9;74%;0%;8
Porterville;Hazy sunshine;94;58;SSE;6;29%;2%;8
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;ESE;7;51%;1%;9
Redding;Hazy sun;91;60;ENE;5;37%;0%;7
Riverside;Patchy fog, then sun;91;63;SW;7;53%;0%;8
Riverside March;Patchy fog, then sun;90;61;S;6;48%;1%;8
Sacramento;Hazy sun and cool;83;56;SSW;6;52%;1%;8
Sacramento International;Hazy sunshine;83;57;S;8;58%;1%;8
Salinas;Turning sunny;69;60;WSW;9;75%;8%;5
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;S;6;51%;0%;9
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;72;60;WSW;9;65%;27%;5
San Diego;Clouds, then sun;78;67;WNW;7;61%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Clouds to sun;79;66;NNW;7;68%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;79;67;NW;7;66%;0%;8
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;67;59;WSW;10;73%;27%;7
San Jose;Sunny, but cool;77;61;NNW;9;63%;7%;8
San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;74;59;NW;9;66%;0%;8
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;NW;16;77%;0%;8
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;W;13;23%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;81;69;SSW;6;60%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Nice with sunshine;75;58;NNW;6;67%;0%;6
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;NW;9;73%;0%;8
Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;77;64;SSW;7;71%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Clouds, then sun;75;54;SSW;6;68%;0%;7
Santa Ynez;Clouds, then sun;84;55;NNW;6;78%;0%;8
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;86;63;SSW;6;39%;0%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;75;38;WSW;6;32%;2%;9
Stockton;Hazy sunshine;86;57;WNW;5;49%;0%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;107;76;NW;5;18%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;77;35;S;7;32%;2%;8
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;102;71;WSW;7;13%;0%;9
Ukiah;Hazy sun;85;54;N;4;47%;0%;8
Vacaville;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;SW;7;53%;0%;8
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;82;67;SSE;6;54%;0%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;69;56;NNW;9;78%;0%;8
Victorville;Sunny and nice;92;58;SSW;10;30%;0%;9
Visalia;Hazy sunshine;92;58;NW;4;46%;0%;8
Watsonville;Clouds to sun;68;60;SW;6;70%;10%;5
