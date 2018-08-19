CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny;89;48;ENE;5;28%;8%;8

Arcata;Clouds, then sun;64;54;SW;6;78%;0%;7

Auburn;Hazy sun, seasonable;93;61;SE;5;24%;1%;9

Avalon;Partly cloudy;79;63;W;5;57%;0%;9

Bakersfield;Hazy sun and hot;104;70;NE;7;17%;0%;9

Beale AFB;Hazy sun;94;57;SSE;5;36%;1%;8

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;80;51;SW;7;46%;16%;11

Bishop;Sunny and hot;101;58;NW;6;16%;0%;9

Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;80;62;E;7;18%;1%;9

Blythe;Partly sunny;111;87;SSW;11;29%;3%;10

Burbank;Mostly sunny;91;67;SSE;6;45%;1%;10

Camarillo;Partly cloudy;81;65;NW;7;67%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;80;69;S;8;74%;7%;9

Campo;Partly sunny;94;61;SW;12;40%;10%;10

Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;82;68;S;8;68%;7%;10

Chico;Warm with hazy sun;97;60;SE;5;29%;1%;8

China Lake;Sunny and hot;108;73;SW;9;14%;2%;10

Chino;Mostly sunny;94;68;WSW;7;47%;5%;10

Concord;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;SW;10;47%;2%;9

Corona;Sunshine and warm;97;67;W;7;46%;5%;10

Crescent City;Low clouds, then sun;63;54;SSE;7;83%;3%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;106;75;WSW;11;19%;14%;10

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;102;70;SW;14;18%;3%;10

El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;111;84;SW;10;37%;19%;10

Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;63;54;W;6;79%;0%;7

Fairfield;Hazy sunshine;84;57;WSW;10;51%;2%;9

Fresno;Hazy sun and hot;103;67;NW;5;26%;0%;9

Fullerton;Partly cloudy;87;70;S;5;58%;2%;9

Hanford;Hazy and hot;102;59;SSE;4;25%;0%;9

Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;82;70;SSW;7;70%;1%;9

Hayward;Sunny, but cool;74;57;WSW;8;66%;2%;9

Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;111;84;SW;10;37%;19%;10

Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;78;68;SW;9;76%;7%;6

Lancaster;Sunny;101;71;SW;13;18%;0%;10

Lemoore Nas;Hot with hazy sun;103;61;NW;6;21%;0%;9

Lincoln;Hazy sun, seasonable;95;58;SSE;5;33%;2%;8

Livermore;Plenty of sun;88;55;WSW;7;46%;2%;9

Lompoc;Partly cloudy;70;55;NNW;9;77%;1%;6

Long Beach;Partly cloudy;84;70;SSW;7;65%;1%;9

Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;84;69;SSW;6;66%;1%;9

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;87;68;S;6;60%;1%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;87;68;S;6;60%;1%;10

Madera;Hot with hazy sun;101;60;NW;5;26%;0%;9

Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;87;50;NE;4;31%;15%;8

Marysville;Hazy sun;95;56;SSE;5;34%;1%;8

Mather AFB;Hazy sun, seasonable;94;56;S;7;40%;0%;6

Merced;Hazy sun and hot;98;58;W;6;34%;0%;9

Merced (airport);Hazy sun and hot;98;58;W;6;34%;0%;9

Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;87;70;S;7;57%;9%;9

Modesto;Hazy sun and warm;97;60;NNW;7;34%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Sunny, but cool;74;58;NW;8;71%;4%;9

Mojave;Sunshine;101;70;W;12;16%;2%;10

Montague;Hazy sun and warm;92;54;N;3;30%;12%;8

Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;65;56;W;7;80%;5%;8

Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;89;51;NW;2;35%;10%;8

Napa County;Sunny, but cool;73;56;SW;9;71%;2%;9

Needles;Mostly sunny;115;91;SSW;10;19%;5%;10

North Island;Partly cloudy;79;70;SSW;8;73%;6%;6

Oakland;Sunny and cool;68;58;SW;9;75%;26%;9

Oceanside;Partly cloudy;82;68;S;8;68%;7%;10

Ontario;Mostly sunny;94;68;WSW;7;47%;5%;10

Oroville;Hazy and warm;96;58;ESE;4;34%;2%;8

Oxnard;Partly cloudy;76;63;WNW;8;81%;0%;6

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;110;85;WNW;6;26%;20%;10

Palmdale;Brilliant sunshine;100;72;SW;15;21%;1%;10

Paso Robles;Sunny and not as hot;92;51;SSW;9;36%;1%;9

Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;78;64;NW;8;76%;0%;9

Porterville;Hazy sun and hot;101;64;SSE;6;25%;0%;9

Ramona;Mostly sunny;92;62;S;7;55%;13%;10

Redding;Hazy sun and warm;101;63;SSW;5;25%;3%;8

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;WSW;7;47%;7%;10

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;96;65;SSW;7;43%;11%;10

Sacramento;Hazy sun;90;57;S;6;45%;2%;8

Sacramento International;Hazy sunshine;92;57;SSE;7;48%;1%;8

Salinas;Partly cloudy;69;56;WNW;9;74%;4%;8

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;97;67;SSW;7;43%;8%;10

San Carlos;Partly sunny;73;58;WSW;9;66%;3%;8

San Diego;Partly cloudy;81;70;WSW;7;73%;6%;6

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;82;67;WSW;7;71%;8%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;69;SSW;7;67%;9%;9

San Francisco;Partly cloudy;66;58;WSW;11;74%;26%;8

San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;N;7;56%;4%;9

San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;79;54;WNW;6;63%;1%;8

San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;76;62;WNW;12;72%;0%;9

Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;90;65;SW;12;23%;0%;10

Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;86;69;SSW;6;59%;2%;9

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;78;61;SE;6;66%;0%;9

Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;74;56;NW;6;72%;1%;9

Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;80;67;S;7;76%;1%;9

Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;79;53;SW;6;61%;2%;8

Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;91;54;ENE;6;70%;1%;10

Santee;Partly cloudy;90;68;SSW;6;56%;13%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;80;42;WSW;7;28%;0%;9

Stockton;Hazy and seasonable;94;57;NNW;5;40%;2%;9

Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;112;82;NW;7;28%;19%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;83;38;SW;8;28%;0%;9

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;106;79;WSW;9;26%;22%;10

Ukiah;Warm with hazy sun;99;54;N;4;33%;1%;8

Vacaville;Hazy sun;92;58;SW;6;43%;2%;8

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;89;66;SSE;6;49%;1%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;70;54;NNW;7;77%;1%;6

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;98;67;SSW;10;28%;5%;10

Visalia;Hazy and hot;99;61;SE;4;35%;0%;9

Watsonville;Partly sunny;68;56;SW;6;74%;4%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather